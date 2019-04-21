Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit

Alwaght- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation arrived on Sunday in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad. Khan was welcomed by Governor General of Razavi Khorasan Province Alireza Razm Hosseini and a number of provincial officials upon his arrival at Shahid Hasheminejad international airport.

Following his meeting with the governor general of Razavi Khorasan Province, Pakistani premier paid a visit to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), the 8th Shia Imam, before his flight to capital Tehran, which is scheduled to take place later in the day.

In his visit to Imam Reza’s (PBUH) Holy Shrine, the Pakistani prime minister also met and conferred with Hojjatoleslam Sheikh Ahmad Marvi, the current custodian of the Astan Quds Razavi, an organization that manages the holy shrine.

During his two-day stay in Tehran, the premier is to hold talks with senior Iranian officials on ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields.

Experts believe that Khan's visit to Iran, which is taking place at the official invitation of President Hassan Rouhani, can lead to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fight against terrorism and border security.

In a Thursday meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Mahdi Honardoost, the Pakistani prime minister said the ties with Iran were of great significance, and he will seek closer relations between the two neighbors during his upcoming visit to the Islamic Republic.

According to diplomatic sources, border security issues will be on top of the prime minister's agenda in Tehran.