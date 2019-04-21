Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today's deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, calling for a global condemnation and fight against terrorism.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet a few hours after eight explosions on Sunday targeted various places, including churches and five-star hotels in Sri Lanka: "Terribly saddened by terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan worshipers during Easter."

While sending condolences to the government and people of Sri Lanka, Zarif called for a global response to terrorists by saying: "terrorism is a global menace with no religion; it must be condemned and confronted globally.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman in a separate massage also strongly condemned terrorist bombings on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.

In a statement after deadly explosions in Sri Lanka, Abbas Mousavi forthrightly condemned the terror attacks, particularly those targeting churches, and expressed sympathy with the Sri Lankan government, nation, and families of the victims.

"Today’s crime once again proved that the despicable phenomenon of terrorism has turned into a global problem, regardless of any border, race, nation, and faith," the spokesperson said.

Mousavi stressed the need for steely determination of all countries in the fight against terrorism by using all capacities and avoiding double standards.

Eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday (April 21), killing at least 207 people and injuring 450, including dozens of foreigners.

Police officials said that at least 35 foreigners were among the dead. A hospital source said American, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts.

Sri Lanka’s Defense Ministry ordered a night-time curfew with immediate effect, which was set to begin on Sunday night at 6pm local time (8.30pm Singapore time) and run until 6am local time (8.30am Singapore time), the ministry said.

Government officials also said access to major social media networks and messaging services, including Facebook and WhatsApp, had been shut down to prevent misinformation and rumors.

Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat.

“A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama’ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo,” said the alert.

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice in 2018 when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues.