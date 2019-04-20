Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Iran's Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander

Iran’s Leader Appoints New IRGC Top Commander

Leader of the Islamic Revolution has appointed Hossein Salami, as the new chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan Arrives in Iran for Landmark Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Iran for a landmark visit aimed at boosting ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran Slams Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Sri Lanka Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned today’s deadly terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka

Four Killed in Attack on Saudi Police Station Four people have been killed as an attack on a police station in Saudi Arabia’s central Riyadh province.

Terrorist Attacks Targeting Churches, Hotels in Sri Lanka Leave Over 207 Dead At least 207 have been killed following several explosions targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims US spy agency has accused Chinese technology giant, Huawei, of being funded by the country’s state security, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen Yemen is facing “massive resurgence of cholera” amid an escalation of violence in the war-torn state, and ahead of the rainy season, which is expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, warned Oxfam International, a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations.

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon North Korean has test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon,” the country’s state media reported,

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report The Saudi regime is torturing hundreds of Rohingya detainees to force them to end a hunger strike they have staged

France Blamed for Inciting Libya Violence by Backing Haftar Libya’s internationally recognized government is blaming France for inciting current acts of violence being witnessed in the north African state.

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says his country attaches great importance to its ties with Iran,

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades National Army Day has been marked across Iran with large-scale military parades displaying the country’s latest military hardware.

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack At least 14 passengers in Pakistan’s southwestern restive Balochistan Province have been killed during a terrorist attack on Thursday morning.

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting Iran warns of repercussions after US designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, urging global action against US adventurism.

Iran’s Armed Forces Role in War on ISIS cannot be Ignored: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the role of Iran’s Armed Forces in combating ISIS terrorist group cannot be ignored.

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi rejected as lie a recent US claim that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plays a part in the Arab country’s economic affairs.

EU Discards Israeli Claim to Syria’s Golan, Other Occupied Territory Federica Mogherini, chief of the European Union’s foreign policy, has announced the bloc’s disapproval of the Israeli regime’s claim of “sovereignty” to Syria’s Golan Heights and other Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

Saturday 20 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Eyes Beating US Ban Via Persian Gulf-Mediterranean Railroad

War of Railway Projects: Will Suez Canal Lose Its Transit Position?

Tel Aviv-Riyadh Railway: Goals, Obstacles

Alwaght- Iran, a regional power, has been working hard to thwart the effects of the US sanctions on its economy as the US President Donald Trump after his May 2018 withdrawal from nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic sought to maximize the stains on Tehran to isolate it economically. One path Iran is going to realize its goal is an effort to get access to the Mediterranean Sea by pushing with a railroad project linking the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean.

According to the experts, the railroad transit, among other ways, is presently the cheapest and most cost beneficial. With regard to its geopolitical and geographical position, Iran is the best transit route and provides the best ground to expand regional freight rail network.

Multi-country rail network

Iraqi Republic Railways has recently declared that it conducted talks with Iran and Syria to develop a rail route linking Iran’s Shalamcheh in the south to Iraq’s Basra and then Syria. The project’s intent, it is said, is to link the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean in which these three countries are central. 

Iran and Syria have recently signed a number of long-term strategic cooperation partnership agreements in the industry, trade, and agriculture. To this end, the two countries’ officials have called for a railroad connecting the two regional allies. This comes while the two countries are considering ways to expand trade partnership and rebuild Syria after an 8-year war of terrorism that destroyed much of the Arab nation’s infrastructure.

In an e-mail to the Al-Monitor news website in December 2018, the Syrian minister of transportation said that railroad is part of a roadmap to reconstruct the country’s infrastructure which has been destroyed in the war. Syria has an initial plan to build a 32-kilometer-long railroad. The rest of it will continue in Iraq and then Iran to facilitate goods transfer between the three countries.

Prior to Tehran-Damascus rail link negotiations, Iran and Iraq had reached agreements for railroad link. Adul Ali Mohammadi, former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, told of a rail route linking Iran’s Kermanshah to Baghdad through Khosravi and Khaneghein border towns of the two countries. According to Bagher al-Zubaydi, former Iraqi railroad company’s chief, there is a plan to also build a 32.5-kilometer-long railway from Shalamcheh to Basra. He said that in addition to facilitating passenger transfer, the line will link Iraq to many world countries and can be called as part of the ancient Silk Road revival. In addition to agreements with Iran, Iraq has plans to link itself through railroad to Jordan and Turkey, both neighboring countries.

Shalamcheh-Basra rail route, which is the first phase of a massive project, was finalized last month between Tehran and Baghdad. It will cost some $2.22 billion, the informed sources have said. Once this link is built, it will be easier to access the Syrian Mediterranean port of Latakia. Iraq-Iran trade exchange, which covers food, machines, gas, and electricity, is thriving with its volume reached $8.7 billion in 2018. The neighbors aim to expand their business to $20 billion in the near future.

On the other hand, considering Europe’s increasing need for energy, one reason for Iraq to link itself through rail line to the Mediterranean is the expansion of trade with the European countries. On April 16, an Iranian parliamentary official said that the Persian Gulf-Mediterranean railroad is a supplement to North-South Railroad. According to the lawmaker, through the project, Iran could export goods to Europe via Azerbaijan.

Three years ago, Iran was given a link to a project intended to connect the Persian Gulf to Europe. The project is now underway after getting the approval of Iraq and other regional states. As part of the project, Tehran has recently signed a deal with Baghdad and Damascus to build a 1700-kilometer-long highway, planned to be completed within two years.

Tehran-Tel Aviv “war of railroads” to link the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean

In today’s world, railroad is a strategic infrastructure. That is what motivating China, an emerging economic power, to strive to dominate the main global trade hubs in order to set up its politico-economic influence in the future. This dream is sought in the ambitious “One Belt, One Road” project, sponsored by Beijing.

In the meantime, what is understood from the Iranian, Iraqi, and Syrian officials is that the Persian Gulf-Mediterranean rail route is a continuation to the Chinese initiative. Syria’s ministry of railways also pointed to this. In an e-mail sent to Al-Monitor, it said that the three-party railroad is part of a greater project linking to Central Asia and also China and Russia. The ministry highlighted Damascus intention to join the Silk Road project.

Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper, citing informed sources said that an agreement was signed with “the Chinese party” to join the three-nation rail link. It continued that it was expected that the railroad crosses Syria, Iraq, and Iran and continue to Pakistan. The project’s length will be 165 kilometers in Syria, 160 kilometers in Iraq, and 170 kilometers in Iran.

The Iranian authorities also confirm the information surrounding the matter. Amir Amini, the head of planning and sources management at Iran’s ministry of roads and urban development, in June 2018 said that should the three-nation rail project is completed, it will mark an essential step towards a link to the Chinese rail network.

Although China’s rail link to the Mediterranean through Iran is the shortest and cheapest way, it is not the only way available. The huge benefits of the project also temp the Israeli regime to seek a trade rail link. Tel Aviv now considers the construction of a railroad linking Haifa port city in the occupied territories to the Persian Gulf.

The “peace train” is an enterprise that is meant to link the north Israeli port city to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and other Sunni Arab states.

On November 8, 2018, the Israeli Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz visited Oman for a transport conference in Muscat. During the visit, he presented the Arab representatives with a plan to link via rail the occupied Palestinian territories to the Persian Gulf Arab countries.

However, as the US feels the risks of the Chinese international economic expansion to its declining politico-economic hegemony, Washington embarks on a campaign of pressure to persuade the Israeli regime to scale down its business partnership with Beijing. Such a concern reflected itself in a recent warning by Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Trump told Netanyahu that expanded partnership with Beijing could hurt Washington-Tel Aviv security cooperation. The US dissatisfaction with China-eyed project may also lead to efforts to obstruct the Iran-Iraq-Syria rail route. 

 

Iran Railroad Israeli Regime China Iraq

