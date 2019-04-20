Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 20 April 2019

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

China to Show New Warships on Navy Anniversary

China will showcase new warships, including nuclear submarines and destroyers, at a parade next week, marking the 70th anniversary of its navy’s founding, a senior army commander says.

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria’s Kurdish Militants Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Huawei Funded by Chinese State Security: CIA Claims US spy agency has accused Chinese technology giant, Huawei, of being funded by the country’s state security, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Oxfam Warns of ‘Massive Resurgence of Cholera’ in Yemen Yemen is facing “massive resurgence of cholera” amid an escalation of violence in the war-torn state, and ahead of the rainy season, which is expected to accelerate the spread of the disease, warned Oxfam International, a confederation of 20 independent charitable organizations.

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon North Korean has test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon,” the country’s state media reported,

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report The Saudi regime is torturing hundreds of Rohingya detainees to force them to end a hunger strike they have staged

France Blamed for Inciting Libya Violence by Backing Haftar Libya’s internationally recognized government is blaming France for inciting current acts of violence being witnessed in the north African state.

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says his country attaches great importance to its ties with Iran,

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades National Army Day has been marked across Iran with large-scale military parades displaying the country’s latest military hardware.

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack At least 14 passengers in Pakistan’s southwestern restive Balochistan Province have been killed during a terrorist attack on Thursday morning.

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting Iran warns of repercussions after US designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, urging global action against US adventurism.

Iran’s Armed Forces Role in War on ISIS cannot be Ignored: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the role of Iran’s Armed Forces in combating ISIS terrorist group cannot be ignored.

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi rejected as lie a recent US claim that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plays a part in the Arab country’s economic affairs.

EU Discards Israeli Claim to Syria’s Golan, Other Occupied Territory Federica Mogherini, chief of the European Union’s foreign policy, has announced the bloc’s disapproval of the Israeli regime’s claim of “sovereignty” to Syria’s Golan Heights and other Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

US Leaders Reject N Korea Leader’s Condition for Nuclear Talks US leaders have rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s call on Washington for changing its sanctions-based policy by an end-year deadline.

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul Ron Paul, former Republican congressman and presidential candidate, says Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno sold off WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the United States after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided billions of dollars of loan to the Latin American country.

Some Arab Rulers Serve US, Zionists; Wage War against Muslims: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has criticized leaders of “some Islamic nations” for serving Israeli regime and the US in stark contrast to the teachings of Islam’s holy book, the Qur’an.

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects Iraq has begun trying nearly 900 members of ISIS terrorist group captured in neighboring Syria.

Israeli Delegation Cancels Visit to Bahrain after Public Protest An Israeli delegation was forced to pulled out from a conference in Bahrain this week after Bahrainis held an extensive campaign against the visit from the occupying regime.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria's Kurdish Militants

Saturday 20 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Slams France for Hosting Syria's Kurdish Militants
Alwaght- Turkey condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's hosting a delegation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) whom Ankara considers as a "terrorist" group.

Macron hosted on Friday representatives of the mainly Kurdish militants of SDF in Paris. This is while Ankara regards the SDF as a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that has been waging a bloody war against Turkey for decades. 

In a statement released on Friday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the French president was “seeking to confer artificial legitimacy on a faction of terrorist groups."

“We condemn the reception by French President Emmanuel Macron of a delegation of so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),” he added.

He said Macron’s meeting with SDF representatives did not sit well with the French-Turkish alliance, warning, “Turkey will not hesitate to take measures deemed necessary to protect its national security."

During the meeting, Macron assured the SDF of "active support" and financial aid to "respond to the humanitarian needs and the socio-economic stabilization of civilian populations in Syria."

Last December US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 American forces from Syria, but France pledged to keep its forces in the country's north.

Trump's abrupt move raised worries among US-backed Kurdish militants operating in northern Syria and left them feeling abandoned by Washington. France stepped in to assure the militants of its continued support.  

Some 1,200 French troops reportedly remain deployed in Syria's north, seeking to prop up the SDF.

"For now of course we remain in Syria," France's European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said on CNews television.

An Elysee Palace official said then advisers to Macron had assured SDF of France's support in a meeting with the group's figures, including co-chairs Ilham Ahmed and Riad Darrar, in Paris a few days after Trump's announcement.

France is a member of a US-led "coalition" that has been carrying out airstrikes on what are said to be ISIS targets inside Iraq and Syria since 2014. It has also been providing arms to  militants fighting to topple the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

