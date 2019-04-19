Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 20 April 2019

Editor's Choice

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon North Korean has test-fired a new type of “tactical guided weapon,” the country’s state media reported,

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report The Saudi regime is torturing hundreds of Rohingya detainees to force them to end a hunger strike they have staged

France Blamed for Inciting Libya Violence by Backing Haftar Libya’s internationally recognized government is blaming France for inciting current acts of violence being witnessed in the north African state.

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says his country attaches great importance to its ties with Iran,

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades National Army Day has been marked across Iran with large-scale military parades displaying the country’s latest military hardware.

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack At least 14 passengers in Pakistan’s southwestern restive Balochistan Province have been killed during a terrorist attack on Thursday morning.

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting Iran warns of repercussions after US designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, urging global action against US adventurism.

Iran’s Armed Forces Role in War on ISIS cannot be Ignored: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the role of Iran’s Armed Forces in combating ISIS terrorist group cannot be ignored.

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi rejected as lie a recent US claim that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plays a part in the Arab country’s economic affairs.

EU Discards Israeli Claim to Syria’s Golan, Other Occupied Territory Federica Mogherini, chief of the European Union’s foreign policy, has announced the bloc’s disapproval of the Israeli regime’s claim of “sovereignty” to Syria’s Golan Heights and other Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

US Leaders Reject N Korea Leader’s Condition for Nuclear Talks US leaders have rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s call on Washington for changing its sanctions-based policy by an end-year deadline.

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul Ron Paul, former Republican congressman and presidential candidate, says Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno sold off WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the United States after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided billions of dollars of loan to the Latin American country.

Some Arab Rulers Serve US, Zionists; Wage War against Muslims: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has criticized leaders of “some Islamic nations” for serving Israeli regime and the US in stark contrast to the teachings of Islam’s holy book, the Qur’an.

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects Iraq has begun trying nearly 900 members of ISIS terrorist group captured in neighboring Syria.

Israeli Delegation Cancels Visit to Bahrain after Public Protest An Israeli delegation was forced to pulled out from a conference in Bahrain this week after Bahrainis held an extensive campaign against the visit from the occupying regime.

US Think Thank Held Secretive Meeting on US ‘Military Option’ in Venezuela: Report The hawkish US think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), reportedly hosted a private roundtable on April 10 called “Assessing the Use of Military Force in Venezuela.”

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet Ilhan Omar, US Muslim Congresswoman, says she has received an influx of death threats since Donald Trump shared an edited video on Twitter that featured images of the 9/11 terrorist attack with Omar’s comments spliced in between.

Iranian FM Zarif Rebukes Europe for Delaying INSTEX Launch Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reproached on Sunday a delay by European partners in the 2015 nuclear deal to make operational a non-dollar direct payment channel with Tehran, saying they now have "no excuse" for further postponement of the project.

Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government Sudan’s transitional military council has arrested or sacked senior members of the government of the ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, a spokesman announced on Sunday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Regime Torturing Incarcerated Rohingya Muslims: Report

Pakistani PM Urges Closer Relations Ahead of Iran Visit

France Blamed for Inciting Libya Violence by Backing Haftar

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

North Korea Test-Fires New “Tactical Guided Weapon

Pelosi Hits Trump over Use of 9/11 images to Attack Ilhan Omar

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar

US Leaders Reject N Korea Leader’s Condition for Nuclear Talks

Kim Says US Must Stop ’Current Way of Calculation’ after Trump Suggests Third Summit

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government

Idlib Operation: Two Likely Scenarios

Ibn Auf Resigns as Sudan’s Military Council

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting

US Offers $10bn Aid to Venezuela Once Maduro Is Out

World’s Respect for Iran Means Our Enemies Have Failed: President Rouhani

Iran’s IRGC on US Terror List: Reasons, Consequences

Egypt Pulls Out of US-Led ‘Arab NATO’ Initiative in Blow to Trump

Saudi Nuclear Plant Nearing Completion Amid Bomb Concerns: Report

US Blacklisting of IRGC Proves Washington’s Failure in West Asia: Nasrallah

Qatar Eyes Normalization With Saudi Arabia amid UAE Objection

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe

Anti-Islam Hate speech is “Entering the Mainstream” after Christchurch Massacre: UN Chief

Algeria’s President Bouteflika Resigns After Protests, Military Pressure

Iran’s Armed Forces Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Northern Region

Arab League Summit: Test of Arab NATO Practicality

Iran Continues Compliance with Nuclear Deal: IAEA

North Korea Completing Missile Site Reconstruction after US Talks Failure

Turkish Local Elections: Home, Foreign Effects

Iran’s Leader Reassures Flood Victims of Compensation, Hails Response

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Friday 19 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Uncovered Identities of 290 CIA Spies: Intel Minister

Related Content

Iran Facing Complex Intelligence War: Leader

Iran Thwarted 120 Terrorist Operations in Past Few Years: Intelligence Minister

Mastermind of Tehran Terror Attacks Killed Abroad: Iran Intelligence Minister

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Iran has identified 290 CIA agents across different countries, forcing the US to form a special committee to reassess its cloak-and-dagger operations, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi says.

"CIA operatives in those countries were identified and arrested and the contacts of the US intelligence agency with its sources were disrupted in such a way that a committee to assess the failure was set up in America," Alavi said during Friday prayers in Tehran.

He touched on what numerous US spy experts have said about the major intelligence defeat, making reference to a specific November 2018 Yahoo News article that had interviewed numerous American spy experts over the “incredibly damaging” incident.

The article claimed that Iranian intelligence had gained access to a secret CIA communications system, allowing Iranians to not only discover and detain US assets in the country, but also probably share key findings with Chinese and Russian authorities.

“When these types of compromises happen, it’s so dark and bad,” said a former official speaking to Yahoo.

“When this was going on, it was all that mattered,” said another former intelligence community official describing the gravity of the American intelligence setback.

CIA officials were consequently worried about the network “totally unwinding worldwide”, according to the article.

“Iran was aggressively going out to hunt systems down,” said one former official. “They weren’t just protecting themselves anymore.”

Referring to the article, Iran’s intelligence minister specifically highlighted a quote from American national security analyst Irvin McCullough, who described the major American intelligence setback as "one of the most catastrophic intelligence failures” since the September 11 attacks in 2001.

Alavi said that further details of the operations would be publicized soon, adding that a similar successful counter-espionage operation had been carried out against Britain's MI6 intelligence service.

The Iranian minister added that the breakthrough comes as his ministry has shifted from focusing on defensive operations to conducting offensive counter-intelligence operations, some of which had even “expanded deep” into Israel.

“There was an outcry in Israel; some members of their cabinet were cooperating with the Intelligence Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, said Alavi.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Intelligence Minister Iran CIA US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan
Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris
Families of ISIS Terrorists Trapped in Al-Hol Camp in Eastern Syria
Floods Continue, Alarming Situation Rings All over Al-Ahwaz
Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan

Protesters Call for Civilian Rule in Sudan

Yemeni Ansarullah Forces Unveil New Domestically-Made Ballistic Missile
Aid Operations Underway in Irans Flood-Stricken Areas
Worlds Largest Aircraft Completes Historic First Flight
Assange Supporters Rally Outside UK Embassy in Washington DC