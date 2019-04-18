Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq's Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades

Iran Displays Latest Military Hardware at National Army Day Parades

National Army Day has been marked across Iran with large-scale military parades displaying the country’s latest military hardware.

14 Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province Terrorist Attack At least 14 passengers in Pakistan’s southwestern restive Balochistan Province have been killed during a terrorist attack on Thursday morning.

Iran’s FM Urges World to Counter US Adventurism after IRGC Blacklisting Iran warns of repercussions after US designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a terrorist organization, urging global action against US adventurism.

Iran’s Armed Forces Role in War on ISIS cannot be Ignored: Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the role of Iran’s Armed Forces in combating ISIS terrorist group cannot be ignored.

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi rejected as lie a recent US claim that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plays a part in the Arab country’s economic affairs.

EU Discards Israeli Claim to Syria’s Golan, Other Occupied Territory Federica Mogherini, chief of the European Union’s foreign policy, has announced the bloc’s disapproval of the Israeli regime’s claim of “sovereignty” to Syria’s Golan Heights and other Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

US Leaders Reject N Korea Leader’s Condition for Nuclear Talks US leaders have rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s call on Washington for changing its sanctions-based policy by an end-year deadline.

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul Ron Paul, former Republican congressman and presidential candidate, says Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno sold off WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the United States after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided billions of dollars of loan to the Latin American country.

Some Arab Rulers Serve US, Zionists; Wage War against Muslims: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has criticized leaders of “some Islamic nations” for serving Israeli regime and the US in stark contrast to the teachings of Islam’s holy book, the Qur’an.

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects Iraq has begun trying nearly 900 members of ISIS terrorist group captured in neighboring Syria.

Israeli Delegation Cancels Visit to Bahrain after Public Protest An Israeli delegation was forced to pulled out from a conference in Bahrain this week after Bahrainis held an extensive campaign against the visit from the occupying regime.

US Think Thank Held Secretive Meeting on US ‘Military Option’ in Venezuela: Report The hawkish US think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), reportedly hosted a private roundtable on April 10 called “Assessing the Use of Military Force in Venezuela.”

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet Ilhan Omar, US Muslim Congresswoman, says she has received an influx of death threats since Donald Trump shared an edited video on Twitter that featured images of the 9/11 terrorist attack with Omar’s comments spliced in between.

Iranian FM Zarif Rebukes Europe for Delaying INSTEX Launch Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reproached on Sunday a delay by European partners in the 2015 nuclear deal to make operational a non-dollar direct payment channel with Tehran, saying they now have "no excuse" for further postponement of the project.

Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government Sudan’s transitional military council has arrested or sacked senior members of the government of the ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, a spokesman announced on Sunday.

Pelosi Hits Trump over Use of 9/11 images to Attack Ilhan Omar Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of US House of Representatives, has slammed Donald Trump for a Twitter post that used 9/11 imagery while suggesting Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was dismissive of the New York attacks.

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has said nobody could silence her after violent US President Donald Trump and other Republicans attacked her.

New Palestinian Govt To Ease Way for US ’Deal of Century’: Hamas Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the formation of the new Palestinian government dominated by the Fatah party, saying such a government will ease the way for the imposition of the United States’ yet-to-be-unveiled proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Offers $10bn Aid to Venezuela Once Maduro Is Out US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington was ready to negotiate a $10 billion trade aid package to give to Caracas while his country is choking off Venezuela’s economy with its ever expanding sanctions.

Saudi Arabia Supported Libya’s Haftar in Push to Seize Capital: WSJ Saudi Arabia has directly supported Libyan rebel commander General Khalifa Haftar in his new campaign to seize control of the capital Tripoli, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Alwaght- National Army Day has been marked across Iran with large-scale military parades displaying the country's latest military hardware.

Units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s Ground Forces, Navy, Air Force and Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base took part in the nationwide parades on Thursday.

In Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani and top military commanders of the Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) attended the parade near the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.

During the parade, Iranian Armed Forces displayed their new defense achievements, advanced military equipment and hardware.

This year’s Army Day celebration featured the aerial performance of domestically-built Kowsar and Saeqeh bombers.

Moreover, MiG-29, F-4 Phantom and F-14 Tomcat warplanes also took part in the parade. The maneuvers also saw KC-747 and KC-707 aerial refueling tankers fly from bases situated in the cities of Tabriz, Tehran, Hamedan and Isfahan.

Missiles, submarines, armored vehicles, radars and electronic warfare systems were also put on display.

During the parade in the south, the Navy’s warships, vessels and destroyers also sailed in the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Rouhani once again condemned the highly American hostile policies against the Iranian nation, the latest of which saw Washington designate an important section of Iran’s Armed Forces -- the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) – as a “foreign terrorist organization,” in an unprecedented move that runs counter to international regulations.

The Iranian president described the designation as “abhorrent,” emphasizing that “insulting the IRGC is an insult to all (Iranian) Armed Forces, and an insult to the great Iranian nation.”

In the face of America’s blacklisting, “All people stood in unison by the IRGC and will continue to stand by it because the IRGC has always been and will remain at the nation’s side.”

He also said Iran’s Armed Forces do not pose any threat against regional nations and their national interests, but they “stand against invaders.”

The president further warned that the Zionist regime as well as the US and other big powers do not favor stability, security, integrity and brotherhood in the region, and that is why they militarily intervene in its countries, he added.

The region’s nations have lived alongside each other for centuries and never had a problem... If there is a problem, it is caused by others,” Rouhani said, calling on regional nations to stand united in the face of aggressors.

The crimes being committed by the US military in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and other countries has brought nothing other than misery, agony and carnage to the region, Rouhani said.

He said it was the power of regional nations and Iran’s Armed Forces – including the IRGC – that foiled America’s ominous plot for the region by defeating its terrorist proxies there.

The Iranian chief executive noted that the US is angry with Iran’s Armed Forces, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters and Yemen’s Popular Committees due to their resistance against American conspiracies.

