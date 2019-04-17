Idlib Operation: Two Likely Scenarios

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Sells Oil to Israeli Regime at Wide Discounts: Paper Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is secretly selling oil to Israel Israeli regime at heavily discounted prices, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Israeli Elections: Netanyahu’s Shaky Ground The Israeli regime is set to hold elections while Netanyahu’s position is heavily weakened by corruption charges.

Supporting Syria Equals Backing the Entire Resistance Front: Iran’s Leader Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the Islamic Republic is honored to support Syria and considers it as equal to supporting the entire resistance front.

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

News

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy

Iraqi PM Rejects US Claim about IRGC Role in Iraqi Economy

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi rejected as lie a recent US claim that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) plays a part in the Arab country’s economic affairs.

EU Discards Israeli Claim to Syria’s Golan, Other Occupied Territory Federica Mogherini, chief of the European Union’s foreign policy, has announced the bloc’s disapproval of the Israeli regime’s claim of “sovereignty” to Syria’s Golan Heights and other Tel Aviv-occupied territories.

US Leaders Reject N Korea Leader’s Condition for Nuclear Talks US leaders have rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s call on Washington for changing its sanctions-based policy by an end-year deadline.

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul Ron Paul, former Republican congressman and presidential candidate, says Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno sold off WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the United States after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided billions of dollars of loan to the Latin American country.

Some Arab Rulers Serve US, Zionists; Wage War against Muslims: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has criticized leaders of “some Islamic nations” for serving Israeli regime and the US in stark contrast to the teachings of Islam’s holy book, the Qur’an.

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects Iraq has begun trying nearly 900 members of ISIS terrorist group captured in neighboring Syria.

Israeli Delegation Cancels Visit to Bahrain after Public Protest An Israeli delegation was forced to pulled out from a conference in Bahrain this week after Bahrainis held an extensive campaign against the visit from the occupying regime.

US Think Thank Held Secretive Meeting on US ‘Military Option’ in Venezuela: Report The hawkish US think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), reportedly hosted a private roundtable on April 10 called “Assessing the Use of Military Force in Venezuela.”

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet Ilhan Omar, US Muslim Congresswoman, says she has received an influx of death threats since Donald Trump shared an edited video on Twitter that featured images of the 9/11 terrorist attack with Omar’s comments spliced in between.

Iranian FM Zarif Rebukes Europe for Delaying INSTEX Launch Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reproached on Sunday a delay by European partners in the 2015 nuclear deal to make operational a non-dollar direct payment channel with Tehran, saying they now have "no excuse" for further postponement of the project.

Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government Sudan’s transitional military council has arrested or sacked senior members of the government of the ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, a spokesman announced on Sunday.

Pelosi Hits Trump over Use of 9/11 images to Attack Ilhan Omar Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of US House of Representatives, has slammed Donald Trump for a Twitter post that used 9/11 imagery while suggesting Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was dismissive of the New York attacks.

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has said nobody could silence her after violent US President Donald Trump and other Republicans attacked her.

New Palestinian Govt To Ease Way for US ’Deal of Century’: Hamas Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the formation of the new Palestinian government dominated by the Fatah party, saying such a government will ease the way for the imposition of the United States’ yet-to-be-unveiled proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Offers $10bn Aid to Venezuela Once Maduro Is Out US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington was ready to negotiate a $10 billion trade aid package to give to Caracas while his country is choking off Venezuela’s economy with its ever expanding sanctions.

Saudi Arabia Supported Libya’s Haftar in Push to Seize Capital: WSJ Saudi Arabia has directly supported Libyan rebel commander General Khalifa Haftar in his new campaign to seize control of the capital Tripoli, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran, Iraq, Syria Consider Transnational Railway Project Neighboring Iran, Iraq, and Syria are reportedly negotiating developing a transnational railway line linking the three countries.

Afghan Taliban Announce Spring Offensive despite Peace Talks with US The Taliban militant group has announced on Friday the beginning of its spring offensive in Afghanistan despite involvement in peace talks with the US and ahead of planned meetings with Afghan representatives later this month.

Kim Says US Must Stop ’Current Way of Calculation’ after Trump Suggests Third Summit North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he will meet Donald Trump again only if the US stops "its current way of calculation," the country’s state media said on Saturday.

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe Facebook Inc spent $22.6 million on top executive Mark Zuckerberg’s security in 2018, a regulatory filing has showed on Friday.

Idlib Operation: Two Likely Scenarios

Wednesday 17 April 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Idlib Operation: Two Likely Scenarios

Syria Says Will Take Back Idlib

Syrian Army’s Idlib Liberation Op Back on Track

Alwaght- Following the Syrian government’s recapture of Daraa and Quneitra provinces in July last year and the subsequent negotiations and agreements between Russia and Turkey over Idlib ceasefire, the war moved to winding down in the country. However, past few days’ battlefield developments could mark a start of the significant new confrontation. On Monday, new Turkish forces crossed the border into Idlib in a bid to reinforce their positions in the Syrian province, which is the last main stronghold of the terrorist groups. With regard to this issue and consideration of other developments that are happening simultaneously, we can talk about two scenarios marking the start of new clashes in the war-ravaged country.

Idlib operation zero hour

Currently, Idlib is the biggest base of the terrorists and armed position in Syria. The province is subject to a truce as a result of negotiations between Russia and Turkey that led to “de-escalation zones.” Over the past year, the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, the rebranded Al-Nusra Front, gained a large part of the province from other armed groups, rendering the Russian-Turkish-sponsored ceasefire useless. Since the beginning, the Syrian government held a tenacious intention to regain control of Idlib. Damascus has been skeptical about the Western and Turkish plans for the cessation of fire in Idlib. Now it finds the domination of Idlib by Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists a ripe opportunity to recapture the northwestern province. That is why the Syrian officials reiterate the unavoidability of the military operation against the Idlib-based terrorists.

Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in a recent interview said that Idlib is an inseparable part of Syria. He further said that the operation to reclaim Idlib will begin soon, vowing that the “resistance Syrian forces” will hold the control of the province.

On the other hand, the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the current media and diplomatic propaganda and controversy created before Idlib operation is motivated by the fact that the operation’s results are decisive for the Americans and their allies. “It is obvious that the victory of the Axis of Resistance and return of Idlib to Syria represents a defeat to the US plans for the region.” It has been said that the February trip of President Assad to Iran signaled Tehran’s declaration of support to cleanse Idlib of terrorist groups.

The military movements also add to the veracity of speculations about the imminent start of Idlib assault. According to Russian Sputnik news agency, on April 12 the Syria Arab Army received new equipment from the Russian military based in the country. It has already been trained on how to use the new arms, the news agency added. According to Sputnik, the new arms are delivered to Syria as part of a weapons contract with Moscow and contains updated missiles as well as modern weapons to thwart drone attacks launched by the terrorists in Hama and Idlib. News reports have recently talked about foreign parties sending combat and reconnaissance drones to the Idlib-based terrorist groups through the Turkish border.

On Monday, the Syrian army in a limited operation targeted the positions of foreign-backed terrorists in Al-Tamaniya town southwest of Idlib. A day before, the Russian warplanes had bombed positions belonging to the terrorists in Idlib outskirts.

Recent airstrikes by the Israeli regime on the provinces neighboring Idlib also heat the speculations about the start of Idlib operation. The military operation against 146,000 terrorists from 60 countries is quite hard and requires air and missile support. Syria appears to be preparing the equipment for a full-scale operation if the political solution fails to go anywhere.

The closest region to Idlib is Hama province and the neighboring provinces like Aleppo and Latakia. The government needs to arrange its facilities and weapons there so that the neighboring provinces could work as back fronts paving the way for swift obliteration of neutralization of the terrorists in Idlib.

Syria's plans have drawn reactions from Turkey, which as a backer of the Idlib armed groups has intensified its forces on the border with Idlib. On April 12, Najat Rushdie, the UN humanitarian affairs envoy to Syria, said that the US received news of a new military escalation in Idlib. The military operations, he said, will displace many civilians in Idlib.

Launching joint anti-terrorist operation in Idlib

Yet another scenario is likely. Turkey is apparently opposed to military operation in Idlib. If the operation is launched, Ankara may decide to walk out of Sochi and Astana peace initiatives. Still, Turkey may have struck a deal on Idlib with Russia. Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan recently visited Moscow to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin, with their talks focusing on Idlib. The leaders appear to have agreed to save the ceasefire by jointly repressing Tahrir terrorists in the Syrian province. Ankara’s softened position may rest in the record of coordination with Russia during the Turkish army’s operations in Northern Syria and Erdogan’s understanding of Damascus right to fight groups labeled by the international community as terrorists.

Tags :

Syria Idlib Tahrir Turkey

