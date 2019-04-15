Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Leaders Reject N Korea Leader’s Condition for Nuclear Talks

US leaders have rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s call on Washington for changing its sanctions-based policy by an end-year deadline.

Ecuador Sold off Assange to US: Ron Paul Ron Paul, former Republican congressman and presidential candidate, says Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno sold off WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the United States after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided billions of dollars of loan to the Latin American country.

Some Arab Rulers Serve US, Zionists; Wage War against Muslims: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has criticized leaders of “some Islamic nations” for serving Israeli regime and the US in stark contrast to the teachings of Islam’s holy book, the Qur’an.

Iraq Begins Trying 900 ISIS Suspects Iraq has begun trying nearly 900 members of ISIS terrorist group captured in neighboring Syria.

Israeli Delegation Cancels Visit to Bahrain after Public Protest An Israeli delegation was forced to pulled out from a conference in Bahrain this week after Bahrainis held an extensive campaign against the visit from the occupying regime.

US Think Thank Held Secretive Meeting on US ‘Military Option’ in Venezuela: Report The hawkish US think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), reportedly hosted a private roundtable on April 10 called “Assessing the Use of Military Force in Venezuela.”

Ilhan Omar Receives Influx of Death Threats after Trump Tweet Ilhan Omar, US Muslim Congresswoman, says she has received an influx of death threats since Donald Trump shared an edited video on Twitter that featured images of the 9/11 terrorist attack with Omar’s comments spliced in between.

Iranian FM Zarif Rebukes Europe for Delaying INSTEX Launch Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reproached on Sunday a delay by European partners in the 2015 nuclear deal to make operational a non-dollar direct payment channel with Tehran, saying they now have "no excuse" for further postponement of the project.

Sudan Military Council Arrests Top Members of Former Government Sudan’s transitional military council has arrested or sacked senior members of the government of the ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, a spokesman announced on Sunday.

Pelosi Hits Trump over Use of 9/11 images to Attack Ilhan Omar Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of US House of Representatives, has slammed Donald Trump for a Twitter post that used 9/11 imagery while suggesting Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was dismissive of the New York attacks.

I Did Not Run for Congress to Sit on Sidelines: Ilhan Omar US Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has said nobody could silence her after violent US President Donald Trump and other Republicans attacked her.

New Palestinian Govt To Ease Way for US ’Deal of Century’: Hamas Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned the formation of the new Palestinian government dominated by the Fatah party, saying such a government will ease the way for the imposition of the United States’ yet-to-be-unveiled proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Offers $10bn Aid to Venezuela Once Maduro Is Out US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington was ready to negotiate a $10 billion trade aid package to give to Caracas while his country is choking off Venezuela’s economy with its ever expanding sanctions.

Saudi Arabia Supported Libya’s Haftar in Push to Seize Capital: WSJ Saudi Arabia has directly supported Libyan rebel commander General Khalifa Haftar in his new campaign to seize control of the capital Tripoli, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran, Iraq, Syria Consider Transnational Railway Project Neighboring Iran, Iraq, and Syria are reportedly negotiating developing a transnational railway line linking the three countries.

Afghan Taliban Announce Spring Offensive despite Peace Talks with US The Taliban militant group has announced on Friday the beginning of its spring offensive in Afghanistan despite involvement in peace talks with the US and ahead of planned meetings with Afghan representatives later this month.

Kim Says US Must Stop ’Current Way of Calculation’ after Trump Suggests Third Summit North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he will meet Donald Trump again only if the US stops "its current way of calculation," the country’s state media said on Saturday.

Facebook Spent $22.6m in 2018 to Keep Zuckerberg Safe Facebook Inc spent $22.6 million on top executive Mark Zuckerberg’s security in 2018, a regulatory filing has showed on Friday.

Ibn Auf Resigns as Sudan’s Military Council Sudanese Defense Minister General Awad Ibn Auf stepped down on Friday as the head of the country’s ruling military council after tens of thousands of people took part in deadly rallies to demand a civilian-led transition of power.

Pakistan Terrorist Attack Kills 20 in Quetta A terrorist bomb attack targeted an outdoor Pakistani market Friday, killing at least 20 people in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Alwaght- Sudan's transitional military council has arrested or sacked senior members of the government of the ousted leader Omar al-Bashir, a spokesman announced on Sunday.

The defense minister, Awad Ibn Auf, was removed from his role on Sunday, a few days after his resignation from heading the military council.

Lt. Gen Abu Bakr Mustafa was also appointed as the new chief of Sudan’s national intelligence and security service (NISS), replacing Salah Abdallah Mohamed Saleh, known as Salah Gosh.

Sudan’s ambassadors to Washington and Geneva have also been dismissed, the spokesman said.

The purges followed continuing talks between the new military rulers and protest organizers who demand a civilian government.

Thousands of protesters remained encamped outside Khartoum's army headquarters to keep up pressure on a military council that took power after ousting Bashir on Thursday.

The protesters on Sunday demanded the country's military rulers "immediately" hand power over to a civilian government that should then bring al-Bashir to justice.

Meanwhile, Sudan's foreign ministry on Sunday urged the international community to support the country's new military rulers in order to ease a "democratic transition".

"The ministry of foreign affairs is looking forward to the international community to understand the situation and to support the transitional military council... in order to achieve the Sudanese goal of democratic transition," the ministry said in a statement.

The military seized power from al-Bashir in a coup following months of mass protests across the country.

First head of the military council, defense minister Ibn Auf, was forced to resign following massive protest rallies against his rule, and bestowed power to his deputy Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdulrahman.

The protests against Bashir initially erupted on December 19, 2018, in the face of a government decision to triple the price of bread. The demonstrations quickly turned into a mass movement across the country against the president, and finally led to his ouster on Thursday.

Bashir, 75, who ruled over 30 years, took power in a coup in 1989. He had said that he would only move aside for another army officer or at the ballot box.

 

