Arab World Irked by Humiliation at Warsaw Conference

  Friday 15 February 2019

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

It Would Be ’Suicidal’ to Go to War with Iran: FM

It Would Be ’Suicidal’ to Go to War with Iran: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the "same gang" behind the US invasion of Iraq were "at it again" in pushing for war with Iran, and warned that has warned going to a war with the Islamic Republic would be "suicidal" for the US and its allies.

UNSC condemns Terror Attack on Iranian Forces as ‘Heinous, Cowardly’ The United Nations Security Council has denounced as “heinous and cowardly” a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province that has claimed lives of 27 IRGC personnel and wounded 12 others Wednesday.

Europeans Limited Participation at Warsaw Summit Shows Their Anger over US Policies: Report European countries reportedly will be poorly participating in a US-planned meeting in Warsaw to express their “anger” at Washington’s policies on the Islamic Republic and Syria.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan sign deal on Wheat Trade Iran, Russia, and Kazakhstan inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in wheat trading, taking another step towards implementing the Free Trade Zone Agreement signed last year between Iran the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Nations See US as Greater Threat than Russia, China More people around the world consider the US as a "major threat" that those who feel similar threats from Russia or China, a new poll has found.

US on Unsustainable Financial Path: National Debt Tops $22 Trillion The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in the country’s history, signaling that the United States is on an unsustainable financial path.

Trump’s Plan for Palestine to ‘Ruin Everything’ Gained from Previous Efforts: Russian FM Russia is concerned with US President’s so-called “deal of the century”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, warning that it will “ruin everything” gained from previous efforts regarding the so-called Middle East peace process, and will fail to fully guarantee a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds from Israeli Fire Palestinian teenager Hassan Nabil Ahmed Nofal succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, four day after Israeli regime’s forces shot him by a tear gas canister during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between the eastern Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

France Mulls Leaving Syria: Ambassador France is mulling withdrawal of its troops from Syria, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 1,112 over Links to Gulen Turkish ordered prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 1,112 people over suspected links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016.

US Govt Threatens to Veto Congress’s Anti-Saudi Resolution US administration threatened to veto a Congress’s bid to end the country’s arms sales and military support to the Saudi Arabia that is widely condemned for its crimes, particularly its aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Venezuela Holds Massive Military Parade Amid US Threats The Venezuelan military is holding a massive military parade amid US threats that it could use military force to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran Ready to Offer Lebanon Military Assistance: FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Tehran is ready to offer Lebanon military assistance if requested.

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Die AS Saudi Blockade Prevents Taking Them Abroad Yemeni Conjoined twin boys born succumbed to death on Saturday as Saudi-led coalitions embargo on the country has made it impossible to take them abroad for treatment.

Death Toll at Istanbul Building Collapse Rises to 21 At least 21 people were killed and over 14 injured in Turkey’s Istanbul after an eight-storey building in Istanbul collapsed.

Protesters Losses Hand as Yellow Vests Keep Marching Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris after French police responded with tear gas when ’Yellow Vest’ protesters tried to break through the barrier in front of the National Assembly on Saturday.

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam A Wahhabi Saudi man reportedly has beheaded a six-year-old boy with a shard of glass in front of his screaming mother for belonging to the Shia branch of Islam.

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the humanitarian aid supplied by the United States,

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Arab World Irked by Humiliation at Warsaw Conference

Friday 15 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Arab World Irked by Humiliation at Warsaw Conference
The Warsaw Conference, organized by the US in the Polish capital on February 13-14, has outraged observers in the Arab world who believe their leaders attended the conference merely as “extras” in a pre-planned scenario for normalization of Israeli-Arab ties.

In an editorial piece on Thursday, Abdel Bari Atwan, the editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm news and opinion website, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the “groom” at the Warsaw conference, and the foreign ministers of Arab countries were “extras” summoned by the US to help normalize Arab ties with the Israeli regime.

While European officials, the main allies of the US in the NATO, had either boycotted the conference or sent low-ranking officials to Warsaw, the Persian Gulf Arab foreign ministers decided to join the new “Warsaw Treaty”, led by the US and Israel, for a war against Iran, said the senior Palestinian commentator, describing it as a humiliation for the Arab world.

“It was painful to see the foreign minister of the former government of Yemen, Khaled al-Yamani, sitting next to Netanyahu and exchanging smiles with him,” Atwan said in his article.

Al-Yamani’s participation in the conference was also condemned by the political bureau of the Yemeni popular movement, Ansarullah, which described it as part of a Zionist-American plot to normalize Arab countries’ ties with Tel Aviv.

The move by the foreign minister of the resigned government of Yemen indicates the moral decline of the mercenary government and its sponsors in the UAE and Abu Dhabi, the Ansarullah said in a statement.

“The Warsaw summit was a shame for all its attendees,” the statement said.

“It was even more painful to see Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi – always praised for his neutral stances and refusal to meddle in disputes among Arab countries – was the only Arab foreign minister to openly meet Netanyahu in front of the camera,” Atwan said in his editorial.

The meeting between bin Alawi and Netanyahu seemed so embarrassing to Omani media that two major newspapers, Oman and Al-Roya, did not even mention the meeting in their Thursday editions.

The handshake, however, built on another trip Netanyahu made in October when he met with Oman’s sultan, the first such visit in more than two decades.

Kuwait’s cheerleader for normalization

One of Kuwait’s top officials, who had recently said the Persian Gulf country will be the last to normalize ties with Israel, was sitting a small number of seats away from Netanyahu at the conference in Warsaw, said Kuwaiti writer Fajr al-Saeed.

“The deputy Kuwaiti foreign minister is sitting at the same table as the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at the opening of the Warsaw conference…..Why has he not withdrawn from the session[?] Has the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry not said that we will be the last state to normalize with Israel[?]” Saeed tweeted Thursday.

فجر السعيد 🇰🇼 (@AlsaeedFajer) February 14, 2019

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah had told a Kuwaiti news outlet in January that “Kuwait will be the last country to normalize with Israel.”

The Palestinians, who boycotted the conference, have strongly protested the summit and the participation of Arab ministers.

Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, wrote in a column published by Israel's Haaretz newspaper that the Warsaw conference lacked credibility as it aimed to "normalize" the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.

"By fully siding with the Israeli government, [the Americans] have tried to normalize the Israeli occupation and the systematic denial of the Palestinian right to self-determination," he said.

Saeb Erekat, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee, called it “an attempt to bypass” the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Arab Peace Initiative, proposed by Saudi Arabia in 2002, calls on Israel to agree to a two-state solution along the 1967 lines and a “just” solution to the Palestinian refugee issue. The initiative has been repeatedly endorsed by the Arab League in 2002, 2007, and 2017.

Former Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, who represented Riyadh in the Warsaw Conference, tweeted after the summit that he had spoken in support of the 2002 initiative.

However, US special envoy Jared Kushner confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump’s peace plan won’t be based on the 2002 Saudi initiative.

“I think it was a great initiative, in 2002 when it was done, but it hasn’t produced peace, so if that was the framework under which something would be accomplished then I think that would have been accomplished a long time ago, and then I wouldn’t be doing the duty I’m doing right now to try to bring the people together,” Kushner reportedly said behind closed doors at the Warsaw summit. His words were leaked to the Israeli media.

Netanyahu later confirmed that Kushner had dismissed the Saudi peace plan.

Netanyahu said Thursday that statements by Arab leaders at the Warsaw conference on the Middle East laid the groundwork for the Arab public to accept the normalization of ties with Israel.

The opening dinner Wednesday night of the conference marked "a historical turning point," Netanyahu told reporters, adding that Arab foreign ministers speaking in front of the world together with Israel about a common enemy was a "process of legitimization of a global and Arab public opinion.”

"In a room of some 60 foreign ministers representative of dozens of governments, an Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of the leading Arab countries stood together and spoke with unusual force, clarity and unity against the common threat of the Iranian regime," he said.

The four countries Netanyahu was talking about were Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Kuwait none of which recognize the occupying regime yet.

Arab leaders play down Palestinian issue in leaked video

Netanyahu's office later released a video of the closed meeting in which Persian Gulf Arab officials play down the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, defend Israel's "right to defend itself", and describe Iran as the greatest threat to regional peace.

The video gave a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes contacts the Israeli leader frequently boasts of, but which are rarely seen in public. The video was recorded on a mobile device and it was not clear who took it.

Netanyahu's office briefly made the YouTube video available to a small group of journalists traveling with him before quickly removing it.

It was unclear whether Netanyahu, who is running for re-election, intended to leak the information or distributed it mistakenly.

But the decision to take the video down indicated the Persian Gulf officials, whose governments do not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, had not consented to its release, Israel's Ynet online news website said.

 “Netanyahu has the right to post joyful tweets and proudly talk of standing by his Arab brothers on the same boat to counter the threat of Iran, but we are sure the joy will not last long, as those who have chosen to be his friend and elected him as their leader do not represent the Arab-Islamic values or even their own nations,” Atwan said in his Thursday piece.

“We do not know how those participating in the summit want to face their own nations, but we are sure the moment they elect Netanyahu as the leader of their new coalition, they will turn Iran into the symbol of resistance and defense of Arab-Islamic societies and their sanctities,” he added.

Source: Press TV

Civilians Flee Baghouz, in Deir ez-Zor Province, ISIS Last Stronghold in Syria
Iranians Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Victory
Palestinian Great March of Return Continues along Gaza Border
Pakistanis Rally to Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day
Civilians Flee Baghouz, in Deir ez-Zor Province, ISIS Last Stronghold in Syria

Civilians Flee Baghouz, in Deir ez-Zor Province, ISIS Last Stronghold in Syria

Mass Protest in Barcelona as Catalan Separatist Trial Opens
Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution
Iran Shows off Underground Missile Factory in 40th Anniversary of Revolution
Russia Intensifies Military Presence along Syrias border region with Turkey