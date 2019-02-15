Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 15 February 2019

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

It Would Be ’Suicidal’ to Go to War with Iran: FM

It Would Be ’Suicidal’ to Go to War with Iran: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the "same gang" behind the US invasion of Iraq were "at it again" in pushing for war with Iran, and warned that has warned going to a war with the Islamic Republic would be "suicidal" for the US and its allies.

UNSC condemns Terror Attack on Iranian Forces as ‘Heinous, Cowardly’ The United Nations Security Council has denounced as “heinous and cowardly” a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province that has claimed lives of 27 IRGC personnel and wounded 12 others Wednesday.

Europeans Limited Participation at Warsaw Summit Shows Their Anger over US Policies: Report European countries reportedly will be poorly participating in a US-planned meeting in Warsaw to express their “anger” at Washington’s policies on the Islamic Republic and Syria.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan sign deal on Wheat Trade Iran, Russia, and Kazakhstan inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in wheat trading, taking another step towards implementing the Free Trade Zone Agreement signed last year between Iran the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Nations See US as Greater Threat than Russia, China More people around the world consider the US as a "major threat" that those who feel similar threats from Russia or China, a new poll has found.

US on Unsustainable Financial Path: National Debt Tops $22 Trillion The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in the country’s history, signaling that the United States is on an unsustainable financial path.

Trump’s Plan for Palestine to ‘Ruin Everything’ Gained from Previous Efforts: Russian FM Russia is concerned with US President’s so-called “deal of the century”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, warning that it will “ruin everything” gained from previous efforts regarding the so-called Middle East peace process, and will fail to fully guarantee a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds from Israeli Fire Palestinian teenager Hassan Nabil Ahmed Nofal succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, four day after Israeli regime’s forces shot him by a tear gas canister during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between the eastern Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

France Mulls Leaving Syria: Ambassador France is mulling withdrawal of its troops from Syria, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 1,112 over Links to Gulen Turkish ordered prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 1,112 people over suspected links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016.

US Govt Threatens to Veto Congress’s Anti-Saudi Resolution US administration threatened to veto a Congress’s bid to end the country’s arms sales and military support to the Saudi Arabia that is widely condemned for its crimes, particularly its aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Venezuela Holds Massive Military Parade Amid US Threats The Venezuelan military is holding a massive military parade amid US threats that it could use military force to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran Ready to Offer Lebanon Military Assistance: FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Tehran is ready to offer Lebanon military assistance if requested.

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Die AS Saudi Blockade Prevents Taking Them Abroad Yemeni Conjoined twin boys born succumbed to death on Saturday as Saudi-led coalitions embargo on the country has made it impossible to take them abroad for treatment.

Death Toll at Istanbul Building Collapse Rises to 21 At least 21 people were killed and over 14 injured in Turkey’s Istanbul after an eight-storey building in Istanbul collapsed.

Protesters Losses Hand as Yellow Vests Keep Marching Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris after French police responded with tear gas when ’Yellow Vest’ protesters tried to break through the barrier in front of the National Assembly on Saturday.

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam A Wahhabi Saudi man reportedly has beheaded a six-year-old boy with a shard of glass in front of his screaming mother for belonging to the Shia branch of Islam.

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the humanitarian aid supplied by the United States,

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

UNSC condemns Terror Attack on Iranian Forces as ‘Heinous, Cowardly’

Friday 15 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
UNSC condemns Terror Attack on Iranian Forces as ‘Heinous, Cowardly’
Alwaght- The United Nations Security Council has denounced as “heinous and cowardly” a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province that has claimed lives of 27 IRGC personnel and wounded 12 others Wednesday.

Council Members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the government and families of the 27 victims on Thursday and wished a “speedy and full recovery” to the 12 injured.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” reaffirmed the Council.

It also underlined the need to hold “perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

In this regard, they urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, “to cooperate actively” with the Iranian government in the aftermath of the attack, and all relevant authorities.

"Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” reiterated the Security Council members.

It reminded all states to combat “by all means”, in accordance with the UN Charter and other international law obligations – including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law – threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

On Wednesday, an explosives-laden car rammed into a bus carrying the IRGC personnel on a road between the cities of Zahedan and Khash. The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Iran has so far received dozens of messages of condemnation and condolences from many countries and international bodies in the world, including the European Union. However, the US and its regional allies have kept silent so far toward the deadly attack.

The US and Persian Gulf Arab countries on Thursday gathered in the Polish capital of Warsaw to attend an anti-Iran conference ironically entitled “Peace and Security in the Middle East.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said it was not coincidental that terrorists attacked on the same day that the anti-Iran summit organized by the United States kicked off in Poland.

The Jaish ul-Adl is said to be a Saudi-backed terrorist group operating against Iran in Sistan and Baluchestan province along the Pakistani border.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday called on Iran’s neighboring countries – Pakistan in particular – to fulfill their legal obligations within the framework of the principle of good neighborliness and prevent the terrorist groups from using their soil to launch attacks against their neighbors.

“Should such a trend continue and they (the neighboring countries) fail to contain the terrorists, it is clear under international law that we have certain rights and will [act to] restore them in due time,” he said.

The IRGC has also vowed a strong response to those behind the bloodshed.

In a message on Friday, Commander of IRGC Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour condemned the “cowardly” crime, saying that it was committed by Takfiri terrorists upon their masters’ order.

“There is no doubt that the comrades of these martyrs … at the IRGC Ground Force will take a hard revenge from the perpetrators and sponsors of this inhumane crime,” he vowed.

Earlier, IRGC Chief-Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari urged Pakistan to beef up security measures along its border with Iran.

“The brotherly government of Pakistan and the country’s security bodies and army are expected to step up security measures and tactics on the common border.”

Islamabad should engage in such actions to tighten the grip on “Takfiri mercenary terrorists, who are the enemies of both nations, and decisively confront them to rob them of any chances to take any action, which could compromise security or pose danger,” he added in a statement Thursday.

 

