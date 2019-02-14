What Are Saudis After in Yemen’s Al Mahra?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

UNSC condemns Terror Attack on Iranian Forces as ‘Heinous, Cowardly’

UNSC condemns Terror Attack on Iranian Forces as ‘Heinous, Cowardly’

The United Nations Security Council has denounced as “heinous and cowardly” a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province that has claimed lives of 27 IRGC personnel and wounded 12 others Wednesday.

Europeans Limited Participation at Warsaw Summit Shows Their Anger over US Policies: Report European countries reportedly will be poorly participating in a US-planned meeting in Warsaw to express their “anger” at Washington’s policies on the Islamic Republic and Syria.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan sign deal on Wheat Trade Iran, Russia, and Kazakhstan inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in wheat trading, taking another step towards implementing the Free Trade Zone Agreement signed last year between Iran the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Nations See US as Greater Threat than Russia, China More people around the world consider the US as a "major threat" that those who feel similar threats from Russia or China, a new poll has found.

US on Unsustainable Financial Path: National Debt Tops $22 Trillion The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in the country’s history, signaling that the United States is on an unsustainable financial path.

Trump’s Plan for Palestine to ‘Ruin Everything’ Gained from Previous Efforts: Russian FM Russia is concerned with US President’s so-called “deal of the century”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, warning that it will “ruin everything” gained from previous efforts regarding the so-called Middle East peace process, and will fail to fully guarantee a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds from Israeli Fire Palestinian teenager Hassan Nabil Ahmed Nofal succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, four day after Israeli regime’s forces shot him by a tear gas canister during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between the eastern Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

France Mulls Leaving Syria: Ambassador France is mulling withdrawal of its troops from Syria, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 1,112 over Links to Gulen Turkish ordered prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 1,112 people over suspected links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016.

US Govt Threatens to Veto Congress’s Anti-Saudi Resolution US administration threatened to veto a Congress’s bid to end the country’s arms sales and military support to the Saudi Arabia that is widely condemned for its crimes, particularly its aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Venezuela Holds Massive Military Parade Amid US Threats The Venezuelan military is holding a massive military parade amid US threats that it could use military force to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran Ready to Offer Lebanon Military Assistance: FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Tehran is ready to offer Lebanon military assistance if requested.

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Die AS Saudi Blockade Prevents Taking Them Abroad Yemeni Conjoined twin boys born succumbed to death on Saturday as Saudi-led coalitions embargo on the country has made it impossible to take them abroad for treatment.

Death Toll at Istanbul Building Collapse Rises to 21 At least 21 people were killed and over 14 injured in Turkey’s Istanbul after an eight-storey building in Istanbul collapsed.

Protesters Losses Hand as Yellow Vests Keep Marching Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris after French police responded with tear gas when ’Yellow Vest’ protesters tried to break through the barrier in front of the National Assembly on Saturday.

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam A Wahhabi Saudi man reportedly has beheaded a six-year-old boy with a shard of glass in front of his screaming mother for belonging to the Shia branch of Islam.

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the humanitarian aid supplied by the United States,

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

Morocco Abandons Saudi War Coalition in Yemen War Amid Diplomatic Feud Morocco has abandoned Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in war on Yemen, and recalled its ambassador to the kingdom

What Are Saudis After in Yemen’s Al Mahra?

Thursday 14 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What Are Saudis After in Yemen’s Al Mahra?
Alwaght- Citing informed local sources in Yemen’s al-Mahra, Aljazeera news network has recently reported that Saudi forces have left a newly-established military base in the Yemeni province amid increasing opposition by the locals.

Al-Mahra is an eastern province along the country’s border with Oman. In 2004, statistics said the province had less than 200,000 residents. It is, however, the second largest province of Yemen by size after Hadhramaut.

Just contrary to its small population, al-Mahra has large grasslands and woods and due to the unique weather conditions and long coastal line with the Arabian Sea and a long mountainous border with Oman is of great significance. Since the beginning of the aggression against Yemen, Saudi Arabia deployed its forces to the resource-rich province, though the local people remained opposed to the deployment and in various ways displayed their unhappiness with the Saudi presence.

Saudi arrival

The Saudi-led Arab military campaign against Yemen was launched in March 2015. But Saudi Arabia a year and a half later, namely in November 2016, dispatched its troops and military vehicles to the province under the security watch cover.

Saudis entered the province under the cover of securing the borders with Oman. A military personnel team was sent as an initial move to a border crossing and an airport on the border meant to examine the facilities required for border control. Riyadh argued that its troops’ deployment was meant to block arms supplies to Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, the key Yemeni force fighting the Arab coalition, through Oman border, a claim for times denied by Muscat officials.

Saudis sacked, via an order by the resigned President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Al Mahra governor opposing their presence, replacing him with a compliant one. The new governor, Rajih Saeed Bakrit, was so loyal to Riyadh that even rejected a UAE call for entry to the province, allowing the Saudis exclusively operating there. He even blocked entry of chemical fertilizers and carbonic materials through Oman arguing that they could be used to produce bombs. This was a desired service to the Saudis.

On the other hand, an aid center named after Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz immediately started work there, promising to dig water wells, establish desalination facilities, build power plants, schools, and three universities in the province.

But what are the Saudis after in Aa Mahra?

Controlling the Eastern border and exploiting al-Mahra strategic position

Certainly, control of the border with Oman is one of the most important Saudi objectives. Controlling the province was helpful with the efforts to close the doors to the alleged Omani arms supplied to Yemen’s army and Ansarullah. Holding al-Mahra also could help deeper advancement in southern Yemen and control of the vital Arabian Sea coasts.

Making ideological changes

Another objective has to do with the province’s demographic structure whom Saudis wished to modify ideologically in their favor. Al-Mahra people hold no good view of Wahhabism, a Saudi reading of Islam. King Salman aid center’s promised schools and education centers were meant to fill this gap with the locals through educating Wahhabi-Salafi ideologies. In December 2017, Yemeni sources talked about the Saudi plan to establish a Salafi center in Ghashan, al-Mahra’s third largest town. They already opened a similar center in Damaj in Saada province, the bastion of the revolution that ousted the Saudi-aligned President Hadi.  

Pressing Oman

Al-Mahra is known for its being under Omani sway. The region holds friendly relations with Muscat. Now Saudi Arabia aims to curb Oman’s further influence by training a generation of pro-Saudi scholars in the province to press Muscat in its traditional backyard. The primary idea is the establishment of a takfiri hub just next to Oman borders. Riyadh leaders have been seeking anti-Oman pressures in more than one regional case, including the Yemen war, Qatar diplomatic row, and competition with Iran, as Muscat declined to show advocacy to the Saudi agenda.

Taking on the UAE

Saudi Arabia and the UAE started the war against Yemen jointly, but they failed to hide their severe rivalry and sometimes confrontation in that country, with each struggling to add to its sphere of influence and allies. Before Saudis’ arrival, the Emiratis had entered al-Mahra and trained locals to be integrated into the UAE forces. But the governor change hampered further UAE toehold. Even the Emirati aid servicemen operating in the province did not survive the cleansing as new governor assumed the office.

Saudi designs fail in al-Mahra

It seems that not only Emiratis’ but also Saudis’ efforts to meet their success in al-Mahra fell flat. Since the beginning of the occupation, the residents profoundly opposed the foreign presence with the towns there regularly witnessing protests.

In June last year, various part of the province saw several-day demonstrations when word spread that the Saudis aimed to repurpose the civil al-Mahra airport to a permanent air base. Less than six months later, residents in al-Masilah, an oil-rich region also in al-Mahra, staged a sit-in for several days protesting the establishment of a Saudi-run military camp.

Saudi Arabia’s move to launch an oil pipeline project in al-Mahra run into a massive outcry of the people there. Protests were held in which the demonstrators called for Saudis’ withdrawal from the province. Saudi Arabia sought to build the pipeline as an alternative to its oil exports line via the Strait of Hormuz. The locals made it clear that they are against the project.

Ongoing anti-Saudi protests made Riyadh evacuate its military personnel from a strategic military base in al-Hawf region.

Continued anti-Saudi protests, the pulling out of al-Qaydha airport, and the recent retreat from al-Hawf base are apparent evidence that the Saudis’ met their failure in the eastern Yemeni province as the rising anti-occupation sentiments in al-Mahra leave the Saudi strategies in the province with no clear outlook.   

 

Yemen War Al-Mahra Saudi Arabia Occupation Protests

