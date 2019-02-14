Regional Powers Race for Further Entrenchment in Lebanon

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

The United Nations Security Council has denounced as “heinous and cowardly” a terrorist attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province that has claimed lives of 27 IRGC personnel and wounded 12 others Wednesday.

Europeans Limited Participation at Warsaw Summit Shows Their Anger over US Policies: Report European countries reportedly will be poorly participating in a US-planned meeting in Warsaw to express their “anger” at Washington’s policies on the Islamic Republic and Syria.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan sign deal on Wheat Trade Iran, Russia, and Kazakhstan inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in wheat trading, taking another step towards implementing the Free Trade Zone Agreement signed last year between Iran the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Nations See US as Greater Threat than Russia, China More people around the world consider the US as a "major threat" that those who feel similar threats from Russia or China, a new poll has found.

US on Unsustainable Financial Path: National Debt Tops $22 Trillion The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in the country’s history, signaling that the United States is on an unsustainable financial path.

Trump’s Plan for Palestine to ‘Ruin Everything’ Gained from Previous Efforts: Russian FM Russia is concerned with US President’s so-called “deal of the century”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, warning that it will “ruin everything” gained from previous efforts regarding the so-called Middle East peace process, and will fail to fully guarantee a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds from Israeli Fire Palestinian teenager Hassan Nabil Ahmed Nofal succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, four day after Israeli regime’s forces shot him by a tear gas canister during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between the eastern Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

France Mulls Leaving Syria: Ambassador France is mulling withdrawal of its troops from Syria, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 1,112 over Links to Gulen Turkish ordered prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 1,112 people over suspected links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016.

US Govt Threatens to Veto Congress’s Anti-Saudi Resolution US administration threatened to veto a Congress’s bid to end the country’s arms sales and military support to the Saudi Arabia that is widely condemned for its crimes, particularly its aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Venezuela Holds Massive Military Parade Amid US Threats The Venezuelan military is holding a massive military parade amid US threats that it could use military force to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran Ready to Offer Lebanon Military Assistance: FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Tehran is ready to offer Lebanon military assistance if requested.

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Die AS Saudi Blockade Prevents Taking Them Abroad Yemeni Conjoined twin boys born succumbed to death on Saturday as Saudi-led coalitions embargo on the country has made it impossible to take them abroad for treatment.

Death Toll at Istanbul Building Collapse Rises to 21 At least 21 people were killed and over 14 injured in Turkey’s Istanbul after an eight-storey building in Istanbul collapsed.

Protesters Losses Hand as Yellow Vests Keep Marching Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris after French police responded with tear gas when ’Yellow Vest’ protesters tried to break through the barrier in front of the National Assembly on Saturday.

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam A Wahhabi Saudi man reportedly has beheaded a six-year-old boy with a shard of glass in front of his screaming mother for belonging to the Shia branch of Islam.

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the humanitarian aid supplied by the United States,

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

Morocco Abandons Saudi War Coalition in Yemen War Amid Diplomatic Feud Morocco has abandoned Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in war on Yemen, and recalled its ambassador to the kingdom

Alwaght- After several months of political limbo, Lebanon finally formed its government on January 30. The Arab media called the new cabinet a victory for Iran. However, two weeks after the government formation it seems that the country is witnessing a new round of race for further influence by the regional powers.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited the Lebanese capital Beirut and met most of the country’s leaders. Zarif discussed the expansion of business relations with Lebanon and suggested that the trade be done by the two countries’ national currencies, an offer received welcome of Lebanon’s authorities.

On the other side, senior Saudi government advisor Nadhir al-Ula visited Lebanon for talks with officials there. He reportedly offered an aid package from Riyadh to Beirut. Saudi Arabia is a traditional sway holder in the small Mediterranean country. But Iran, a supporter of the resistant movement Hezbollah in Lebanon, has been increasingly gaining the Lebanese people’s attention as Tehran stood behind Beirut in hard times.

Hezbollah’s strong position in the new cabinet and the visionary political thinking of the Christian groups in the country will elevate the Tehran-Beirut relationship to new heights. The Saudi diplomat is planned to meet only three Lebanese officials, the President Michael Auon, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. But the Iranian FM in addition to the three met also with other Lebanese community’s factions, like Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

At a donation conference held in Paris last April, Saudi Arabia and a couple of other countries and international organizations suggested that the international community aids the Lebanese recession-hit economy with $11 billion in investment in the nation’s infrastructural projects. Such an offer is not new by the Saudis. Earlier, they had made such offers to Beirut but when the last May election gave Hezbollah new clout and influence in the politics, the Arab kingdom withdrew the offers or declined to realize them. Glaringly apparent, the new Saudi financial help offers are politically conditional, like they want Hezbollah’s power curbed, an anti-Syrian policy be adopted, and the US-sponsored “deal of the century” be backed seriously by the Lebanese leaders.

One issue of discussion between Zarif and the Lebanese officials was the Syrian refugees. Over the 8 years of the Syrian conflict, more than 1 million Syrians fled to Lebanon. As the war against the terrorist groups winds down, conditions are being prepared for the return of the displaced citizens. But only a small number have so far returned home despite the efforts made by Auon and Gebran Bassil, the foreign minister, who seek to alleviate the pressures on their crisis-hit economy.

For the past few years, mixed political and financial problems have hit the national Lebanese economy, curtailing the nation’s power to host a huge number of refugees from Syria crossing the border into the country. The political and social structures as well as the sectarian distribution of power considered, the existence of over 1 million Sunni Syrians can negatively impact the non-Sunni communities’ political and social potentials and disturb the power distribution mechanism in the long run. Lebanese officials hope that Iran’s sway in Syria will help them see the Syrians return to their home country as soon as possible.

Earlier, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Lebanon could enhance its army’s defense capabilities by buying air defense and other systems from Iran. As Zarif flew to Beirut for the visit, some Arab media speculated that he offered a delivery of air defense systems to the Lebanese army. But because the US is a provider of weapons to the Lebanese military, it is highly unlikely that the Lebanese leaders reach an agreement with Tehran for procurement of Iranian arms.

On the other side, Bassil gave the thumbs down to US invitation to anti-Iranian summit in Warsaw, Poland, because of Israeli regime prime minister’s participation. But some 11 regional countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, two being staunch anti-Iranian forces in the region, have said yes to the invitation. The constructive Iranian contacts with such a strategic country as Lebanon and Beirut’s turning down of the US invitation for the conference, the analysts suggest, carry every sign that Iran’s regional foes are being isolated.

It appears that Saudi regime’s rivalry with Iran over regional influence has upgraded to a new stage. Lebanon’s broadcaster MTV has reported, citing anonymous diplomatic sources, the Saudi diplomat’s trip was not a response to Zarif visit and that al-Ula’s travel was scheduled immediately after Lebanon announced its new government and was meant to pass a congratulation message from the Saudi leadership to the Lebanese people and government. But one should not close eyes to the Saudi aims to sign lucrative Syria reconstruction contracts using Lebanese channel as the Arab monarchy looks at Lebanon as a gate to access Syria anew after the years of devastating war. 

 

