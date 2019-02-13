Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 14 February 2019

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

European countries reportedly will be poorly participating in a US-planned meeting in Warsaw to express their “anger” at Washington’s policies on the Islamic Republic and Syria.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan sign deal on Wheat Trade Iran, Russia, and Kazakhstan inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in wheat trading, taking another step towards implementing the Free Trade Zone Agreement signed last year between Iran the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Nations See US as Greater Threat than Russia, China More people around the world consider the US as a "major threat" that those who feel similar threats from Russia or China, a new poll has found.

US on Unsustainable Financial Path: National Debt Tops $22 Trillion The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in the country’s history, signaling that the United States is on an unsustainable financial path.

Trump’s Plan for Palestine to ‘Ruin Everything’ Gained from Previous Efforts: Russian FM Russia is concerned with US President’s so-called “deal of the century”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, warning that it will “ruin everything” gained from previous efforts regarding the so-called Middle East peace process, and will fail to fully guarantee a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds from Israeli Fire Palestinian teenager Hassan Nabil Ahmed Nofal succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, four day after Israeli regime’s forces shot him by a tear gas canister during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between the eastern Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

France Mulls Leaving Syria: Ambassador France is mulling withdrawal of its troops from Syria, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 1,112 over Links to Gulen Turkish ordered prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 1,112 people over suspected links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016.

US Govt Threatens to Veto Congress’s Anti-Saudi Resolution US administration threatened to veto a Congress’s bid to end the country’s arms sales and military support to the Saudi Arabia that is widely condemned for its crimes, particularly its aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Venezuela Holds Massive Military Parade Amid US Threats The Venezuelan military is holding a massive military parade amid US threats that it could use military force to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran Ready to Offer Lebanon Military Assistance: FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Tehran is ready to offer Lebanon military assistance if requested.

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Die AS Saudi Blockade Prevents Taking Them Abroad Yemeni Conjoined twin boys born succumbed to death on Saturday as Saudi-led coalitions embargo on the country has made it impossible to take them abroad for treatment.

Death Toll at Istanbul Building Collapse Rises to 21 At least 21 people were killed and over 14 injured in Turkey’s Istanbul after an eight-storey building in Istanbul collapsed.

Protesters Losses Hand as Yellow Vests Keep Marching Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris after French police responded with tear gas when ’Yellow Vest’ protesters tried to break through the barrier in front of the National Assembly on Saturday.

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam A Wahhabi Saudi man reportedly has beheaded a six-year-old boy with a shard of glass in front of his screaming mother for belonging to the Shia branch of Islam.

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the humanitarian aid supplied by the United States,

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

Morocco Abandons Saudi War Coalition in Yemen War Amid Diplomatic Feud Morocco has abandoned Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in war on Yemen, and recalled its ambassador to the kingdom

Iranian Naval Forces Plan Major Drills in Indian Ocean Islamic Republic of Iran Navy plans to hold large-scale maneuvers in the Indian Ocean.

Alwaght- Iran, Russia, and Kazakhstan inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in wheat trading, taking another step towards implementing the Free Trade Zone Agreement signed last year between Iran the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The document was signed by Iran's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad Ali-Akbar Mehrfard, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva, and Russia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin in Moscow.

“The memorandum is an integral part of the free trade zone agreement signed between the Eurasian Economic Union member states and Iran last year,”  Issayeva said.

Under the deal, Iran will import wheat for its private millers who will produce flour for export, Iran's Mehrfard said.

Iran, he said, has enough wheat harvested inside the country to cover its needs but it can export Russian and Kazakh grain to other countries. Iranian private millers are not allowed to use domestic wheat for flour exports.

“In Iran, there is suitable infrastructure in the flour industry, which is twice as much as domestic demand. In addition, Iran's wheat silage is at a good level, and we now have 5 million tonnes of flour trade,” Mehrfard said.

Kazakhstan has welcomed using Iran’s transit and logistics network to deliver its agricultural goods to customers, he said, adding the two countries are also working on wheat swap arrangements.

No volume has yet been set, with Mehrfard saying the issue is up to the private sectors to decide. He also said the memorandum does not specify the currency to be used but the countries can trade in their national money.

Last year, an Iranian official said the country was negotiating importing around 100,000 tonnes of Russian wheat per month to increase flour exports to neighboring Iraq.

“We have a little financial problem to resolve but after it we will be able to go through with the deal,” secretary general of the Iran Federation of Food Industry Associations Kaveh Zargaran said.

A Russian official said at the time that the talks were part of broader negotiations about a free trade zone between Iran and Russia.

Iran is in advanced talks about creating a free trade zone with the union, known as the EAEU.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei said on Friday he expected the Iranian parliament to ratify the free trade agreement with the EAEU “in the near future.”

“The agreement is very important for Iran because it opens the gates to a big market for our country, and also opens the Iranian market to Russia and northern countries,” Mehr news agency quoted him as saying.

The union aims to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and workers between the member states.

The EAEU was established in 2015 by Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus and later joined by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. In 2016, Vietnam officially became the first non-regional country to join the bloc.

Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Industry Sergei Tsyb said last week that the EAEU would sign free trade agreements with Singapore, India and Egypt “in the near future.”

The bloc has also held negotiations with South Korea. According to Russia’s RT television, more than 40 countries and international organizations, including several South American states, have expressed interest in joining the EAEU.

Most world countries are currently a member of World Trade Organization (WTO) which is dominated by the United States.

Tsyb said WTO member states are currently using over 7,500 non-tariff measures such as quotas, licenses, restrictions and embargoes with respect to industrial goods.

Russia is coming under growing pressure from the West, including economic sanctions. Iran is also the target of the toughest sanctions announced by US President Donald Trump in May.

 

