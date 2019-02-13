Nations See US as Greater Threat than Russia, China

Alwaght- More people around the world consider the US as a "major threat" that those who feel similar threats from Russia or China, a new poll has found.

The finding, part of Pew Research Center's Spring 2018 Global Attitudes Survey, found a median of 45 percent of more than 27,000 respondents in 26 countries view US power and influence as a threat, compared to 37 percent for Russia and 35 percent for China.

The list of countries most likely to view the US as a threat is topped by two key allies in the Asia-Pacific: South Korea and Japan that are home to a combined 82,000 US troops.

In South Korea, 67 percent of respondents listed the US as a threat. In Japan, it was 66 percent.

Mexico was third, with 64 percent of respondents calling US power and influence a major threat.

Data published by Pew in October 2018 found 6 percent of Mexicans expressed confidence in Trump's leadership, due in part to strong opposition to his plans to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

In another four countries — Tunisia, Argentina, Brazil and Indonesia — more than half of the respondents viewed US power and influence as a threat.

And 49 percent of respondents in France and Germany saw the US as a threat.

Pew researchers call the increased wariness of the US the biggest change in sentiment of all the threats tracked by the survey.

In 2013, only one-quarter of people across 22 nations saw the US as a threat to their countries. That figure jumped to 38 percent in 2017 and rose further to 45 percent last year.