How IS Trump’s Syria Pullout Plan Causing Structural Division in US?

  Thursday 14 February 2019

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis

Trump’s Deal of Century’ Conspiracy against Palestinians: Abbas to Saudis President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas told Saudi rulers that Trump’s so-called deal of the century is a plot against the Palestinian nation.

Millions of Iranians Hold Rallies Marking 40 Years of Islamic Revolution Millions of Iranians held rallies on Monday across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution amid US-led sanctions

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

Europeans Limited Participation at Warsaw Summit Shows Their Anger over US Policies: Report

Europeans Limited Participation at Warsaw Summit Shows Their Anger over US Policies: Report

European countries reportedly will be poorly participating in a US-planned meeting in Warsaw to express their “anger” at Washington’s policies on the Islamic Republic and Syria.

Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan sign deal on Wheat Trade Iran, Russia, and Kazakhstan inked Tuesday a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in wheat trading, taking another step towards implementing the Free Trade Zone Agreement signed last year between Iran the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Nations See US as Greater Threat than Russia, China More people around the world consider the US as a "major threat" that those who feel similar threats from Russia or China, a new poll has found.

US on Unsustainable Financial Path: National Debt Tops $22 Trillion The US national debt has surpassed $22 trillion for the first time in the country’s history, signaling that the United States is on an unsustainable financial path.

Trump’s Plan for Palestine to ‘Ruin Everything’ Gained from Previous Efforts: Russian FM Russia is concerned with US President’s so-called “deal of the century”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, warning that it will “ruin everything” gained from previous efforts regarding the so-called Middle East peace process, and will fail to fully guarantee a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds from Israeli Fire Palestinian teenager Hassan Nabil Ahmed Nofal succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday, four day after Israeli regime’s forces shot him by a tear gas canister during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers stationed on the border between the eastern Gaza Strip and the occupied territories.

France Mulls Leaving Syria: Ambassador France is mulling withdrawal of its troops from Syria, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 1,112 over Links to Gulen Turkish ordered prosecutors on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for 1,112 people over suspected links to the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016.

US Govt Threatens to Veto Congress’s Anti-Saudi Resolution US administration threatened to veto a Congress’s bid to end the country’s arms sales and military support to the Saudi Arabia that is widely condemned for its crimes, particularly its aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Venezuela Holds Massive Military Parade Amid US Threats The Venezuelan military is holding a massive military parade amid US threats that it could use military force to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Iran Ready to Offer Lebanon Military Assistance: FM Zarif Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Tehran is ready to offer Lebanon military assistance if requested.

Yemeni Conjoined Twins Die AS Saudi Blockade Prevents Taking Them Abroad Yemeni Conjoined twin boys born succumbed to death on Saturday as Saudi-led coalitions embargo on the country has made it impossible to take them abroad for treatment.

Death Toll at Istanbul Building Collapse Rises to 21 At least 21 people were killed and over 14 injured in Turkey’s Istanbul after an eight-storey building in Istanbul collapsed.

Protesters Losses Hand as Yellow Vests Keep Marching Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris after French police responded with tear gas when ’Yellow Vest’ protesters tried to break through the barrier in front of the National Assembly on Saturday.

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam A Wahhabi Saudi man reportedly has beheaded a six-year-old boy with a shard of glass in front of his screaming mother for belonging to the Shia branch of Islam.

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the humanitarian aid supplied by the United States,

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

Morocco Abandons Saudi War Coalition in Yemen War Amid Diplomatic Feud Morocco has abandoned Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in war on Yemen, and recalled its ambassador to the kingdom

Iranian Naval Forces Plan Major Drills in Indian Ocean Islamic Republic of Iran Navy plans to hold large-scale maneuvers in the Indian Ocean.

How IS Trump’s Syria Pullout Plan Causing Structural Division in US?

Tuesday 12 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
How IS Trump’s Syria Pullout Plan Causing Structural Division in US?

Turkey Wants Joint Control with Russia, Iran over US Exit from Syria

US Plans Withdrawal from Afghanistan After Syria

Alwaght- The political division inside the US governance system under the presidency of Donald Trump is so much and unfolding further, to an extent that is almost unprecedented in the history of the country. Before Trump era, internal gaps were marked by conflicting views of Republicans and Democrats, but now the nature of differences has fully transformed into Trump vs. challengers. Trump opposition does not play a role based on their party tendencies. Rather, they criticize the president’s controversial policies and decisions from the position of defending democracy and national interests.

If we bring in the spotlight the nearly similar criticism directed against Trump by the media belonging to the two parties over the past year, we can view an unstated alliance between the major lawmakers of the Congress as a part of the nation’s power structure. The lawmakers are heavily pressing to alter Trump policies. We can refer to the jointly pushed sanctions by the Republican and Democrat congressmen against Russia in January 2017, while Trump tried to cozy up to the Russian President Vladmir Putin whom he sees a leader he can get along with for the best interests of the US. Also, considerable move is a law passed in January this year prohibiting Trump from pullout of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or the recent bill rebuking Trump’s withdrawal plan from Syria and Afghanistan. Despite the Senate's decision against Trump plan, Joseph Votel, the commander of the US forces in West Asia, told of the pullout of the US troops and military facilities from Syria “in weeks.”

What is causing such a broad gap inside American politics?

Apparently, part of the problem should be attributed to a conflict of views between Trump and his critics about how the US interests in the Syrian war should be pursued. Trump in early January called Syria “sand and death” that is not worth staying in further or spending more cash on. Of course, Trump’s look at Syria is totally profit-minded. He more than once bashed his predecessors whose “terrible decisions” made Washington spend $7 trillion in the region. He said this money was returning as he continues to give the American policy in the region key changes, however.

Since presidential campaigns, Trump insisted that the US should cut the military spending to protect its allies, or get cash for the protection offered.

On the other hand, the Syrian government, backed by its powerful allies Russia, Iran, and Lebanese Hezbollah, has retaken vast tracts of land from the foreign-backed terrorist groups and the calm is returning to the country after over eight years of devastating war. This situation risks a direct confrontation between American forces and Russians now that there is no major pretext for the US to stay there. Trump thinks that just because the US Arab and Kurdish allies ask Washington to keep its forces in the war-hit country does not mean the White House should do so, which is highly costly and may bring the US to blows with Damascus allies Moscow and Tehran, and even Ankara as an anti-Kurdish actor.

Furthermore, Trump is yet to realize a set of his campaign-time promises such as building a border wall with Mexico, denuclearizing North Korea, imposing a new nuclear deal on Iran, and bringing China to knees in a fierce trade war and geological competition. So, he needs to press for materialization of them a year before the race for the 2020 presidential election kicks off. Getting the forces out of Syria and focus on East Asia and mainly China is part of this effort.

But Trump move's detractors find the exit playing into the hands of Russia. They argue that leaving Syria is a privilege granted to Moscow and will allow the Syrian arena for an unchallenged play of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria allies who will in the future seize the initiative to their own favor in the regional developments. Another reason Trump critics lash out at him for Syria decision is the wish to protect the interests of Washington’s regional allies. For them, this alliance in the region is crucial to preserve the US global hegemony. They accuse Trump of closing eyes to the national interests in Syria pullout case.

But in addition to the clash of views on the impacts of the US withdrawal on the national interests, there is essential opposition to Trump’s decision which means a structural polarity is in the making inside the American community. The change of the nature of the confrontation inside the country, as it was said, is a big sign of this development.

The root of Trump rise rests in a gradual victory of a kind of nationalistic populism over the liberal democratic ideology after the 2008 economic recession in the Western world. This transformation is not only observable by Trump rise but by today’s political atmosphere of the European nations.

Trump’s rightist agenda against migration, strengthening the nationalism, and moving to unload the heavy foreign policy costs from the American taxpayers were a populist adjustment with the new situation. By calling the politicians and media the “enemies of people” and calling for a shakeup inside White House, Trump, indeed responded to the American nation's frustration with previous government's policies.

This makes Trump determined to ignore the assessments of the intelligence agencies and media experts about the future of Syria developments after US forces' pullout in favor of saving his own supporters in the next election, something facing a unified response of the bipartisan advocates of traditional US policy in the world. 

US Syria National Interests Trump

