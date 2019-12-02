France Mulls Leaving Syria: Ambassador

Alwaght- France is mulling withdrawal of its troops from Syria, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

Asked if France would stay in Syria after US forces withdrawal from there, Bermann said "This issue is currently being discussed".

US President Donald Trump announced in mid-December that the US troops would withdraw from Syria.

"Yes, like everyone, we were surprised when the United States said it was withdrawing its troops from Syria. From that moment on, we have been in constant contact with the US leadership, but France has also assumed certain responsibilities as part of the coalition. What we find somewhat reassuring is that this is about a gradual, planned troop pullout," the ambassador told Sputnik.