Yemeni Conjoined Twins Die AS Saudi Blockade Prevents Taking Them Abroad

Alwaght- Yemeni Conjoined twin boys born succumbed to death on Saturday as Saudi-led coalitions embargo on the country has made it impossible to take them abroad for treatment.

Doctors treating two-week-old Abd al-Khaleq and Abd al-Rahim in the capital Sanaa had said the boys could not survive within Yemen’s war-ravaged health system and needed to be taken abroad.

But the Saudi-led coalition has control over Yemeni airspace and prevents flights to and from Sanaa airport that is controlled by Ansarullah movement. Only UN planes can land there currently.

The tiny boys had separate heads but a shared torso.

In a statement carried by the Saba news, Yemen's health ministry said the deaths reflect the health and humanitarian situation Yemen’s children are living through as a result of Saudi-led aggression on the war-torn country.

Saudi-led coalition launched a bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen in March 2015, pushing millions of the Arab country's people to the brink of famine and killing over 60,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians.

The aggression was aimed at reinstalling Yemen's former Riyadh-allied regime and crush the Ansarullah movement. The Western-backed war, however, has so far failed to achieve its stated goals, thanks to stiff resistance from Ansarullah fighters.