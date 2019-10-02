Protesters Losses Hand as Yellow Vests Keep Marching

Alwaght- Violence broke out for the 13th week in Paris after French police responded with tear gas when 'Yellow Vest' protesters tried to break through the barrier in front of the National Assembly on Saturday.

In the midst of tear gas and baton charges, one protester lost a hand in horrific circumstances. The cause of the injury has not been confirmed but eyewitness say he picked up a tear gas grenade that exploded in his hand.

Vehicles were set alight, windows smashed and buildings vandalized during the chaotic 13th consecutive week of protests.

Various events were also planned in other cities, including Montpellier, Lille, Nantes, Rennes, Brest, Caen and Lorient.

The demonstration comes just days after France's national assembly passed an 'anti-hooligan' bill targeting the 'Yellow Vest' movement. The bill makes it illegal for protesters to conceal their faces in a bid to make it easier to identify and prosecute rioters.