Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 9 February 2019

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

What’s Putting EU on Shaky Ground? The bloc faces changes ranging from home discontent to strong foreign rivalry that take away from it the maneuvering power.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Emerges Stronger from Talks: Expert The Yemeni movement negotiated with the Riyadh-backed opposite side in Stockholm a ceasefire in Hudaydah port city.

News

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US

Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam A Wahhabi Saudi man reportedly has beheaded a six-year-old boy with a shard of glass in front of his screaming mother for belonging to the Shia branch of Islam.

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has rejected the humanitarian aid supplied by the United States,

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

Morocco Abandons Saudi War Coalition in Yemen War Amid Diplomatic Feud Morocco has abandoned Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in war on Yemen, and recalled its ambassador to the kingdom

Iranian Naval Forces Plan Major Drills in Indian Ocean Islamic Republic of Iran Navy plans to hold large-scale maneuvers in the Indian Ocean.

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has been transferring Western-supplied arms to “out-of-control” militants in Yemen.

US Supports Dictators, Butchers, Extremists in West Asia: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister strongly criticized US President for accusing Tehran of sponsoring “terror,” saying Washington is itself supporting dictators in the West Asia region to advance its hostile anti-Iran policies.

Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Plot False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists have reportedly moved chlorine barrels to a town in Syria’s militant-held northwestern province of Idlib, using vehicles of the so-called White Helmets civil defense group.

Taliban, Afghan Politicians Hold Talks in Moscow High-ranking Afghan politicians met on Tuesday representatives from the Taliban militant group in Moscow to discuss the prospects of peace and the removal of all foreign troops from the war-torn country.

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League At least eight Arab states reportedly has called for ending Syria’s seven-year suspension from Arab League’s membership.

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans The US Senate has supported an amendment opposing President Donald Trump’s plans for US troops’ pullout from Syria and Afghanistan, saying that such moves will benefit Russia and Iran.

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN Saudi-led coalition transfers American-made weapons to al-Qaeda-linked and extremist Salafi militants in Yemen, CNN reported.

US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the US has not asked his country’s permission for American forces stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Ankara has maintained low-level contact with Damascus, despite his government’s support for militant and terrorist groups who fought against President Bashar al-Assad for eight years.

Erdogan Pans US Silence over Khashoggi Assassination Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the US’ silence over assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by its oil-rich ally Saudi Arabia.

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression Pope Francis, during his regular Sunday address, voiced deep concerns over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and called on all sides to respect international agreements and ensure food reaches suffering Yemenis.

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor US-led coalition’s fighter jets have reportedly attacked a Syrian army position near the battle front against the ISIS terrorists east of the Euphrates late on Saturday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Man Beheads 6-Year Boy for Belonging to Shia Islam

Venezuela Rejects US Aid, Welcomes Peace Talks

‘Down with USA’ Aimed at US Regime Rulers, not People: Iran’s Leader

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression

Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN

US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President

US Supports Dictators, Butchers, Extremists in West Asia: Iran FM

Taliban, Afghan Politicians Hold Talks in Moscow

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility

‘Down with USA’ Aimed at US Regime Rulers, not People: Iran’s Leader

British Army Permitted Shooting of Civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan

Iranian Naval Forces Plan Major Drills in Indian Ocean

Political Solution Unavoidable amid Afghanistan War Impasse: Expert

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Plot False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans

What’s behind Erdogan’s Russia Visit?

Why Is Israel Worried of Hezbollah Chief’s Comments?

Why Is Poland Picked to Host Anti-Iranian Conference?

Afghanistan Peace Efforts with Anti-Iranian Flavor

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win

US Sanctions on Iran To Face Unprecedented Defeat: Leader

French Police Use Water cannon, Tear Gas to Crack down Yellow Vests Protests

Hamas Offers $1m for Info on Botched Israeli Op

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Modern-Day Hitler: Maduro

EU Blacklists Saudi Arabia for Lax Control on Terror Financing

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN

What’s Motivating Turkey’s Pro-Maduro Stances?

15 Killed as Cargo Plane Crashes in Iran

Iran’s Army Air Force Launches Massive Annual Military Drills

European Union to Boycott US Summit Against Iran

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US

Saturday 9 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Marks 40th Anniversary of Islamic Revolution in US
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran has hosted a reception in its de facto consul in Washington marking the 40th anniversary of the country’s 1979 revolution which overthrew the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in Iran.

 Around 100 people including diplomats, analysts and journalists attended the annual gathering which took place on Friday, Press TV reported.

The director of the Iran Special Interests Section told Reuters that compared to last year, there were more foreign dignitaries at this year's event.

Their attendance, he said, signaled support for Iran’s decision to remain in the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), irrespective the unilateral US pullout.

"We told them that that we're going to stay in the agreement until the end," Mehdi Atefat said, referring to the diplomats he had spoken to. "Because Iran proved that whatever international agreement is there, we have to stick to the agreement."

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, opposes direct negotiations with Tehran and says the US should carry out pre-emptive attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The marking of the Islamic Revolution's anniversary in the US carries special significance after Bolton said in 2017 that “the Ayatollah Khomeini’s 1979 revolution will not last until its 40th birthday.”

“The outcome of the president’s policy review should be to determine that the Ayatollah Khomeini’s 1979 revolution will not last until its 40th birthday. And that’s why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!” he told a terrorist MKO convention in Paris. 

Atefat said Trump’s rhetoric against Iran was futile and that there would not be progress between the two sides as long as the US president used hostile language.

"I don't think there would be any progress between Iran and United States as long as this kind of language with Mr. Trump's administration is coming out," he told Reuters.

Regarding Washington's approach towards Iran, former Virginia liberal Democratic lawmaker Jim Moran who was in attendance at the annual event shared the same attitude as Atefat.

Moran who was in Congress for over 23 years said, "The Trump administration has pushed us in the wrong direction because the Iranians are not transactional people but they could be transformational in terms of the Middle East."

"If there's any real hope for sustainable peace in the Middle East, Iran is going to play a key role," he said.

Shah-era foreign minister praises Iranian officials 

Ardeshir Zahedi, a former Iranian foreign minister and ambassador to the US under the Shah, also commented on the state of Iran on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Friday.

He praised the current Iranian officials "because they work with a logic.”

The former ambassador said he felt Washington seeks a "regime change" in the Islamic Republic, but cast doubt on the strength of the groups outside Iran pushing for such an eventuality.

"Where do they get their money? Who is going to support them? How much of the army do they have in their hand?" he said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Islamic Revolution US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville
Israeli Regime Injures 32 Palestinians Protesting in Gaza Border
Yellow Vests Hold 12th Saturday Protests,Slam Police Violence
Iran Opens Air Force Exhibition
Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville

Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville

Russia Intensifies Military Presence along Syrias border region with Turkey
Mountainside Sweep Away People in Bolivia
Syrian Army Discovers Large Cache of Weapons, Israeli Medical Supplies in Already Terrorist -Held Areas of Quneitra
Iran Successfully Test Fires Long-Range Cruise Missile