Political Solution Unavoidable amid Afghanistan War Impasse: Expert

  Saturday 9 February 2019

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

What’s Putting EU on Shaky Ground? The bloc faces changes ranging from home discontent to strong foreign rivalry that take away from it the maneuvering power.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Emerges Stronger from Talks: Expert The Yemeni movement negotiated with the Riyadh-backed opposite side in Stockholm a ceasefire in Hudaydah port city.

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility

Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

Morocco Abandons Saudi War Coalition in Yemen War Amid Diplomatic Feud Morocco has abandoned Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in war on Yemen, and recalled its ambassador to the kingdom

Iranian Naval Forces Plan Major Drills in Indian Ocean Islamic Republic of Iran Navy plans to hold large-scale maneuvers in the Indian Ocean.

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has been transferring Western-supplied arms to “out-of-control” militants in Yemen.

US Supports Dictators, Butchers, Extremists in West Asia: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister strongly criticized US President for accusing Tehran of sponsoring “terror,” saying Washington is itself supporting dictators in the West Asia region to advance its hostile anti-Iran policies.

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Plot False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists have reportedly moved chlorine barrels to a town in Syria’s militant-held northwestern province of Idlib, using vehicles of the so-called White Helmets civil defense group.

Taliban, Afghan Politicians Hold Talks in Moscow High-ranking Afghan politicians met on Tuesday representatives from the Taliban militant group in Moscow to discuss the prospects of peace and the removal of all foreign troops from the war-torn country.

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League At least eight Arab states reportedly has called for ending Syria’s seven-year suspension from Arab League’s membership.

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans The US Senate has supported an amendment opposing President Donald Trump’s plans for US troops’ pullout from Syria and Afghanistan, saying that such moves will benefit Russia and Iran.

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN Saudi-led coalition transfers American-made weapons to al-Qaeda-linked and extremist Salafi militants in Yemen, CNN reported.

US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the US has not asked his country’s permission for American forces stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Ankara has maintained low-level contact with Damascus, despite his government’s support for militant and terrorist groups who fought against President Bashar al-Assad for eight years.

Erdogan Pans US Silence over Khashoggi Assassination Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the US’ silence over assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by its oil-rich ally Saudi Arabia.

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression Pope Francis, during his regular Sunday address, voiced deep concerns over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and called on all sides to respect international agreements and ensure food reaches suffering Yemenis.

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor US-led coalition’s fighter jets have reportedly attacked a Syrian army position near the battle front against the ISIS terrorists east of the Euphrates late on Saturday.

Turkey Jails 2 Kurdish former MPs over Links to PKK Turkey sentenced two Kurdish politicians to long-term prison terms over alleged links to a terrorist organization and disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Dubai Money laundering Paradise: Report The Emirati city of Dubai has turned into "a money laundering paradise," where criminals can easily purchase luxurious property with their dirty cash, Transparency International reported.

Farrakhan Calls for Separate State for African Americans, Says God Wants That Louis Farrakhan, Leader of the US-based Nation of Islam Movement, has called for a separate state for African Americans, saying that’s “what God wants.”

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Political Solution Unavoidable amid Afghanistan War Impasse: Expert

Friday 8 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- In September 2018, the US President Donald Trump named Zalmay Khalilzad the special peace envoy to Afghanistan. Khalilzad engaged in several rounds of talks with the Taliban representatives in Qatar and the UAE. After four rounds of negotiations, the American envoy announced a draft peace plan on January 28 between the Afghan government and the militant group. However, all of a sudden a new Afghanistan peace meeting was announced to be held in Moscow gathering together prominent Afghan political figures and the Taliban negotiators. The news drew speculations about the real goals behind the conference. Alwaght has talked to Pir Mohammed Molazehi, an Iranian Afghanistan affairs expert, asking him for comments about the peace talks.

The first question was about the points of the Moscow meeting and why Russians organized this meeting while the US-Taliban talks have reached a sensitive stage. In response, Mr Molazehi said that we are in front of three Afghanistan peace initiatives, one sponsored by the US, one by Iran, and one by Russia. Compared to the earlier Moscow meeting, the recent one saw the presence of a wider circle of Afghan figures including the former president Hamid Karzai, former Vice-president Yonus Qanuni, and former Minister of Water and Energy Ismail Khan, three of whom now play an opposition role. The Taliban also had a considerable presence this time.

Another point, he said, is that the Afghan government was not invited to this gathering, or if even it was invited, it could not attend because the Taliban reject to recognize the Kabul government. The insurgent group, however, had announced readiness to talk to the opposition figures and former mujahideen. In the Moscow talks, the group said it did not recognize the constitution and called for its change. They also presented a list of demands.

“Concerning the Russian goals, the fact is that after long years of non-interference in Afghanistan due to the bitter defeat of the Soviet forces there, over the past two years, Russians talked to the Taliban and there were rumors that Moscow provided them with some aids. This means that Moscow takes advantage of the Afghanistan public discontent with the American-caused instability to burnish its largely damaged face dating back to invasion of the country in the 1980s and support of the communist rule there. Russians are to a large degree restoring the Afghan trust.”

Another goal for Moscow engagement in Afghanistan peace talks is motivated by worry about Washington’s long-term plans in the Central Asia region, Mr Molazehi added. After Washington signed a security pact with Kabul, which allowed it to stay there up to 2024, Russians felt that Americans pursued long-term plot against Russia’s national security in the region including nurturing ISIS terrorist group. Moscow alert brought Russia close to the Taliban. Now with the talks, Russians seek the US out of Afghanistan using the Taliban pressure against the foreign presence.

Commenting on the effects of the Moscow meeting on the course of the US-Taliban peace talks, the Afghan affairs expert said that the two initiatives do not look so conflicting. Because both Qatar and Moscow talks at the end of the road seek to put the central government and the Taliban into the path of peace.

“There is a unity of view both in Qatar and Moscow that the UN should step in for finalizing the peace like what we saw in 2001, the year the Taliban government collapsed. In that year, the UN, via the Loya Jirga, or the tribal council, helped new constitution approval and the new political system that saw the election of Hamid Karzai as first post-Taliban president. So we can say that US-led and Russia-led talks seek almost similar final goals but there are differences in tactics. Still, they agree that without the UN neither the Taliban will admit to the central government legitimacy nor will Kabul accept the Taliban conditions and demands for peace.”

Asked why Kabul criticized both Qatar and Moscow processes, Mr Molazehi noted “The fact is that in the two processes, the Afghan government, as a power holder, has been ignored. Or is bypassed, to be exact. This is while the central government expects to be a key side in any equation and peace talks. But this expectation is unaddressed because the Taliban argue that the Kabul government is a puppet one and devoid of legitimacy. So, we can understand why President Ashraf Ghani and his government are angry.”

The Iranian expert also pointed to the fact that there is no united view inside the government itself. The government structure remained divided since a dispute over power between Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the CEO of Afghanistan, led to a power struggle. “As we can see, Abdullah’s view of the talks is more positive than Ghani’s. Ghani insists that without the involvement of the central government and even neighbors he will not approve of any peace deal.”

The final question was about the outlook for peace while Kabul and the Taliban do not recognize each other. Here is the answer: “The fact is that the war has run into an impasse. Neither Taliban can seize Kabul nor is the central government capable of neutralizing the militant group. Even if we suppose that the Taliban beat the government, a new war will break out this time with the Tajiks, Hazaras, and Uzbeks which means war does not end but only the battlefield locations and warring sides will change. In such a situation, the political settlement becomes a priority though it is not easily achievable. This makes peace dialogue tough and long. But at the end of the road, a peace deal is required between Kabul, the Taliban, opposition, ethnic groups, and former mujahideen. There should be a mechanism sharing the power between the four ethnic groups of Pashtuns, Hazaras, Tajiks, and Uzbeks supported and recognized by the world community and the neighboring countries. I think that there are problems ahead, but there is no way for them but bowing to a comprehensive reconciliation.” 

 

