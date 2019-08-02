Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility

Alwaght- Iran has unveiled an underground plant manufacturing precision ballistic missiles for the Aerospace Division of its Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“Unveiling this missile production city deep underground is an answer to the idle talk made by the Westerners, who assume they can restrict us and dissuade us from [pursuing] our long-term goals by means of threats and sanctions,” Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the IRGC’s chief commander, said during the unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony, which was joined by the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, also featured the inauguration of a smart surface-to-surface missile dubbed Dezful.

“Today, the mass production of advanced precision and smart missiles became a reality within the IRGC’s aerospace force,” Jafari hailed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jafari said that Iran’s defense might was in line with the country’s deterrence doctrine and was by no means open to negotiations.

“Iran’s defensive capability is deterrent [in nature] and in line with preserving its national security, and it cannot be subjected to any transaction or negotiation,” the commander asserted.

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the IRGC’s chief commander (right) and the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh at the unveiling ceremony Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the IRGC’s chief commander (right) and the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh at the unveiling ceremony

He said the country declares possession of full defensive might on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the victory of its Islamic Revolution.

Jafari also especially addressed European countries’ demands from the country to start negotiations over its missile program before the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) comes into force.

INSTEX is a non-dollar payment mechanism, which European countries have announced to safeguard trade with Iran in the face of the United States’ sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic.

“Today, the Europeans are talking of imposing restrictions and sanctions on our defensive capability, while egregiously, their offensive capability is being used to attack the oppressed and innocent people throughout the world,” he said. “But, we proudly enhance our defensive capability and are not afraid of anything,” the commander stated.

Hajizadeh, meanwhile, described national security as the Iranian Armed Forces’ red line, saying the Dezful missile was the latest outcome of the Aerospace Division’s research activities.

Describing the projectile’s features, he compared the success achieved through its production to that of the Zolfaqar ballistic missile, whose mass production the country began in September 2016. However, Dezful’s range reaches 1,000 kilometers, 300 kilometers above Zolfaqar, and its destructive capability is twice the latter’s “given the special materials used in its warhead,” the commander said.