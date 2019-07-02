Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 7 February 2019

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

What’s Putting EU on Shaky Ground? The bloc faces changes ranging from home discontent to strong foreign rivalry that take away from it the maneuvering power.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Emerges Stronger from Talks: Expert The Yemeni movement negotiated with the Riyadh-backed opposite side in Stockholm a ceasefire in Hudaydah port city.

News

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has been transferring Western-supplied arms to “out-of-control” militants in Yemen.

US Supports Dictators, Butchers, Extremists in West Asia: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister strongly criticized US President for accusing Tehran of sponsoring “terror,” saying Washington is itself supporting dictators in the West Asia region to advance its hostile anti-Iran policies.

Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Plot False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists have reportedly moved chlorine barrels to a town in Syria’s militant-held northwestern province of Idlib, using vehicles of the so-called White Helmets civil defense group.

Taliban, Afghan Politicians Hold Talks in Moscow High-ranking Afghan politicians met on Tuesday representatives from the Taliban militant group in Moscow to discuss the prospects of peace and the removal of all foreign troops from the war-torn country.

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League At least eight Arab states reportedly has called for ending Syria’s seven-year suspension from Arab League’s membership.

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans The US Senate has supported an amendment opposing President Donald Trump’s plans for US troops’ pullout from Syria and Afghanistan, saying that such moves will benefit Russia and Iran.

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN Saudi-led coalition transfers American-made weapons to al-Qaeda-linked and extremist Salafi militants in Yemen, CNN reported.

US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the US has not asked his country’s permission for American forces stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Ankara has maintained low-level contact with Damascus, despite his government’s support for militant and terrorist groups who fought against President Bashar al-Assad for eight years.

Erdogan Pans US Silence over Khashoggi Assassination Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the US’ silence over assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by its oil-rich ally Saudi Arabia.

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression Pope Francis, during his regular Sunday address, voiced deep concerns over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and called on all sides to respect international agreements and ensure food reaches suffering Yemenis.

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor US-led coalition’s fighter jets have reportedly attacked a Syrian army position near the battle front against the ISIS terrorists east of the Euphrates late on Saturday.

Turkey Jails 2 Kurdish former MPs over Links to PKK Turkey sentenced two Kurdish politicians to long-term prison terms over alleged links to a terrorist organization and disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Dubai Money laundering Paradise: Report The Emirati city of Dubai has turned into "a money laundering paradise," where criminals can easily purchase luxurious property with their dirty cash, Transparency International reported.

Farrakhan Calls for Separate State for African Americans, Says God Wants That Louis Farrakhan, Leader of the US-based Nation of Islam Movement, has called for a separate state for African Americans, saying that’s “what God wants.”

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile Iran has unveiled a long-range surface-to-surface cruise missile amid celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed refused to attend Asian Cup 2019 closing ceremony after Qatar won the tournament.

UN Concerned Over Bahraini Political Prisoners - The UN human rights agency says Bahraini opposition figure Sheikh Salman and his colleagues have been given life sentences because of their political viewpoints.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan

Why Doesn’t Netanyahu Renew Hebron Observers Mission?

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

Free Market Nightmare: Why US Pressing China’s Huawei?

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile

Turkey, Syrian Opposition Initiative for Kurdish Areas

What’s Behind Trump’s Space Military Ambitions?

Arms Control Killer: How Could Bolton Trigger New Cold War?

New Lebanon Cabinet Unveiled After Deadlock

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression

What’s Motivating Saudi Missile Program?

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor

Free Market Nightmare: Why US Pressing China’s Huawei?

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans

How Likely is US Military Intervention in Venezuela?

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile

Why Doesn’t Netanyahu Renew Hebron Observers Mission?

Turkey Jails 2 Kurdish former MPs over Links to PKK

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

Turkey, Syrian Opposition Initiative for Kurdish Areas

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Pakistan Relying Less on US, Turning to China, Saudi Arabia, UAE

What’s Behind Trump’s Space Military Ambitions?

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN

Cuba Rejects US Interventionist Provocation

Israel Dropped 2,000 Bombs on Syria in 2018: Chief of Staff

UAE, Oman, Bahrain Airlines Preparing to Resume Flights to Syria

Hamas Arrests 45 Israeli Agents in Gaza

Turkey Wants Joint Control with Russia, Iran over US Exit from Syria

France, Japan to Deepen Military Ties to Counter China

What’s Driving Pompeo’s Arab Tour?

French Police Use Water cannon, Tear Gas to Crack down Yellow Vests Protests

Hamas Offers $1m for Info on Botched Israeli Op

Saudi Woman Seeks Asylum after Fleeing Family to Thailand

US-Poland Middle East Conference: Drives, Goals

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win

VR Glasses Useless if You’re Blind: Zarif to Bolton

Trump Threatens to ‘Devastate Turkey Economically’ if It Hit Kurds in Syria

Why Is Israel Worried of Hezbollah Chief’s Comments?

Israel Dropped 2,000 Bombs on Syria in 2018: Chief of Staff

Cuba Rejects US Interventionist Provocation

Why Is Poland Picked to Host Anti-Iranian Conference?

Hamas Arrests 45 Israeli Agents in Gaza

Turkey Wants Joint Control with Russia, Iran over US Exit from Syria

What’s Driving Pompeo’s Arab Tour?

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman During Peaceful Gaza Protests

French Police Use Water cannon, Tear Gas to Crack down Yellow Vests Protests

Saudi Woman Seeks Asylum after Fleeing Family to Thailand

India Starts Commercial Activity at Iran’s Chabahar Port

US-Poland Middle East Conference: Drives, Goals

Trump Threatens to ‘Devastate Turkey Economically’ if It Hit Kurds in Syria

US Sec of State Vows to Punish Saudi over Khashoggi Murder

Afghanistan Peace Efforts with Anti-Iranian Flavor

UAE, Oman, Bahrain Airlines Preparing to Resume Flights to Syria

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Thursday 7 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Related Content

President Assad Rejected Saudi Bribe to Sever Iran Ties: Nasrallah

Israeli, Arab Regimes Seek to Distort Image of Hezbollah Officials: Nasrallah

Trump’s Riyadh Summit Aimed to Threaten Iran, Resistance: Nasrallah

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran, stressing that the Islamic Republic is now top-ranked in many fields both in the West Asia region and the world four decades after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran was under the significant influence of the United States during the [ousted monarchical] Pahlavi regime, and was Israel’s closest ally as well,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said as he addressed his supporters via a televised speech broadcast live from the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday evening.

This was the case until a courageous man (late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini) came out of Qom after years and years of observation, and stood against the Pahlavi regime’s dictatorship and its complete submission to the US,” Nasrallah added.

The Hezbollah chief then underscored that late Imam Khomeini had no personal benefits in leading the revolution, and merely sacrificed his life for the sake of Allah.

Nasrallah added that the late founder of the Islamic Republic and anyone who supported his struggle suffered oppression and imprisonment at the hands of the Pahlavi regime, describing Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution as one of the most influential events both at regional and international levels.

The Pahlavi regime used to serve Americans’ interests in the region. It was seeking to forge broader relations with the US and Israel. The regime presented the worst form of dictatorship in the Middle East,” the Hezbollah secretary general pointed out.

The divine nature and essence of the 1979 Islamic Revolution distinguishes from other uprisings [in the world]. Late Imam Khomeini led the revolution against the poverty created by the Pahlavi regime. People from all strata of the society participated in it as it was an uprising of the oppressed against injustice,” Nasrallah said.

He highlighted that Iran achieved genuine independence after the Islamic Revolution, and is now one of the few regional countries that makes independent decisions.

The Hezbollah leader said Iran has made great achievements under the rule of the Islamic Jurisprudent, and is now leading in the region concerning the number of university students, international researchers and scholars, share of science production besides activities in the fields of nanotechnology, space technology and sports.

Iran is currently ranked second in the world in terms of stem cell research. The Islamic republic now produces more than 97% of its medical drug needs. It produces over 95% of its required military hardware, and exports five billion dollars' worth of munitions annually,” Nasrallah noted.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Hezbollah Nasrallah Islamic Revolution Iran

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville
Israeli Regime Injures 32 Palestinians Protesting in Gaza Border
Yellow Vests Hold 12th Saturday Protests,Slam Police Violence
Iran Opens Air Force Exhibition
Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville

Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville

Russia Intensifies Military Presence along Syrias border region with Turkey
Mountainside Sweep Away People in Bolivia
Syrian Army Discovers Large Cache of Weapons, Israeli Medical Supplies in Already Terrorist -Held Areas of Quneitra
Iran Successfully Test Fires Long-Range Cruise Missile