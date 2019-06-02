Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 7 February 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

What’s Putting EU on Shaky Ground? The bloc faces changes ranging from home discontent to strong foreign rivalry that take away from it the maneuvering power.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Emerges Stronger from Talks: Expert The Yemeni movement negotiated with the Riyadh-backed opposite side in Stockholm a ceasefire in Hudaydah port city.

What Would Syria Return to Arab League Mean? The country was suspended from the bloc in 2011, but now some official Arab voices call for its return.

News

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has been transferring Western-supplied arms to “out-of-control” militants in Yemen.

US Supports Dictators, Butchers, Extremists in West Asia: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister strongly criticized US President for accusing Tehran of sponsoring “terror,” saying Washington is itself supporting dictators in the West Asia region to advance its hostile anti-Iran policies.

Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Plot False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists have reportedly moved chlorine barrels to a town in Syria’s militant-held northwestern province of Idlib, using vehicles of the so-called White Helmets civil defense group.

Taliban, Afghan Politicians Hold Talks in Moscow High-ranking Afghan politicians met on Tuesday representatives from the Taliban militant group in Moscow to discuss the prospects of peace and the removal of all foreign troops from the war-torn country.

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League At least eight Arab states reportedly has called for ending Syria’s seven-year suspension from Arab League’s membership.

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans The US Senate has supported an amendment opposing President Donald Trump’s plans for US troops’ pullout from Syria and Afghanistan, saying that such moves will benefit Russia and Iran.

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN Saudi-led coalition transfers American-made weapons to al-Qaeda-linked and extremist Salafi militants in Yemen, CNN reported.

US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the US has not asked his country’s permission for American forces stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Ankara has maintained low-level contact with Damascus, despite his government’s support for militant and terrorist groups who fought against President Bashar al-Assad for eight years.

Erdogan Pans US Silence over Khashoggi Assassination Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the US’ silence over assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by its oil-rich ally Saudi Arabia.

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression Pope Francis, during his regular Sunday address, voiced deep concerns over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and called on all sides to respect international agreements and ensure food reaches suffering Yemenis.

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor US-led coalition’s fighter jets have reportedly attacked a Syrian army position near the battle front against the ISIS terrorists east of the Euphrates late on Saturday.

Turkey Jails 2 Kurdish former MPs over Links to PKK Turkey sentenced two Kurdish politicians to long-term prison terms over alleged links to a terrorist organization and disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Dubai Money laundering Paradise: Report The Emirati city of Dubai has turned into "a money laundering paradise," where criminals can easily purchase luxurious property with their dirty cash, Transparency International reported.

Farrakhan Calls for Separate State for African Americans, Says God Wants That Louis Farrakhan, Leader of the US-based Nation of Islam Movement, has called for a separate state for African Americans, saying that’s “what God wants.”

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile Iran has unveiled a long-range surface-to-surface cruise missile amid celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed refused to attend Asian Cup 2019 closing ceremony after Qatar won the tournament.

UN Concerned Over Bahraini Political Prisoners - The UN human rights agency says Bahraini opposition figure Sheikh Salman and his colleagues have been given life sentences because of their political viewpoints.

US Withdraws from Crucial Nuclear Treaty - The US has temporarily withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty insisting that it will return to the pact if Russia meets its demands.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report

US Supports Dictators, Butchers, Extremists in West Asia: Iran FM

Taliban, Afghan Politicians Hold Talks in Moscow

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Plot False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan

Pakistan Relying Less on US, Turning to China, Saudi Arabia, UAE

How Likely is US Military Intervention in Venezuela?

What’s Motivating Saudi Missile Program?

Arms Control Killer: How Could Bolton Trigger New Cold War?

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor

Erdogan Pans US Silence over Khashoggi Assassination

Will Yemen Turn into New Turkish-Saudi Encounter Spot?

Free Market Nightmare: Why US Pressing China’s Huawei?

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile

Press TV Anchor Returns to Tehran after Detention Without Charge in US

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

Why Doesn’t Netanyahu Renew Hebron Observers Mission?

US Withdraws from Crucial Nuclear Treaty

Why Is Poland Picked to Host Anti-Iranian Conference?

Israel Dropped 2,000 Bombs on Syria in 2018: Chief of Staff

Why Is Israel Worried of Hezbollah Chief’s Comments?

Saudi Regime Kills 5 at Qatif Village, Cracking Down on Shiite Minority

First US Senate Bill of 2019 to Protect Israel, Not Discuss Govt Shutdown

Afghanistan Peace Efforts with Anti-Iranian Flavor

Hamas Arrests 45 Israeli Agents in Gaza

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman During Peaceful Gaza Protests

France, Japan to Deepen Military Ties to Counter China

From Yemen to Saudi Arabia, Back: Odyssey of Eye of Humanity

North Korean Leader in China on His 35th Birthday

Iran Turns to Traditional Partners amid EU Failure to Circumvent US Sanctions

UAE, Oman, Bahrain Airlines Preparing to Resume Flights to Syria

Hamas Offers $1m for Info on Botched Israeli Op

What’s Driving Pompeo’s Arab Tour?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report

Wednesday 6 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has been transferring Western-supplied arms to “out-of-control” militants in Yemen.

Amnesty International published on Wednesday an open-source investigation titled When arms go astray: Yemen’s deadly new threat of arms diversion to militias’ in which the UK-based rights group “has highlighted how the UAE is arming out-of-control militias operating in Yemen with a range of advanced weaponry - much of it sourced from Western countries, including the UK.”

Amnesty International in a press release said that the militants were being armed despite their “atrocious human rights records,” their being unaccountable to any government and the accusations of war crimes and other serious violations facing them.

Saudi and its main accomplice formed a coalition on 2015 to attack neighboring Yemen in a bid to reinstall Yemen's former Riyadh-allied regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement. The bloody aggression, alunched on 27 March 2015 Yemen in March 2015, has pushed millions of the Arab country's people to the brink of famine and killed over 60,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians.

The Leading rights group's investigation “shows how the UAE has become a major conduit for armored vehicles, mortar systems, rifles, pistols, and machineguns - which are being diverted” to the militants.

The Amnesty said the UAE also funded and trained the militants. It named some of the UAE-backed militant outfits as “Security Belt,” “Shabwani Elite” forces, and “The Giants Brigades.”

The first two outfits, it said, run “a shadowy network of secret prisons” in Yemen.

 “Amnesty and others have documented these forces’ role in disappearances and a range of human rights violations at these facilities - including detention at gunpoint, torture with electric shocks, waterboarding, hanging from the ceiling, sexual humiliation, prolonged solitary confinement, squalid conditions and inadequate food and water,” the statement read.

Western countries have supplied the UAE with at least $3.5 billion worth of arms since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and the Emirates and a coalition of their other allies, invaded the impoverished country to reinstall its Riyadh-allied former government.

The Amnesty said while knowing about the share of the violations attributed to the UAE, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey were still selling weapons to Abu Dhabi.

“Meanwhile, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands have announced suspensions in arms transfers to the UAE,” it said.

On Monday, the CNN reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE “have used the US-manufactured weapons as a form of currency to buy the loyalties of militias or tribes, bolster chosen armed actors, and influence the complex political landscape.”

The report, which was citing local commanders on the ground and analysts, also said Saudi Arabia was “transferring” American weapons to al-Qaeda terrorists and other militias in Yemen.

It questioned whether Riyadh was “responsible enough to be allowed to continue buying the sophisticated arms and fighting hardware,” while the US Department of Defense said the Saudi monarchy was breaking the terms of its arms deal with Washington.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Aggression UAE Weapons Militants

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville
Israeli Regime Injures 32 Palestinians Protesting in Gaza Border
Yellow Vests Hold 12th Saturday Protests,Slam Police Violence
Iran Opens Air Force Exhibition
Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville

Historic Flooding Inundates Australias Townsville

Russia Intensifies Military Presence along Syrias border region with Turkey
Mountainside Sweep Away People in Bolivia
Syrian Army Discovers Large Cache of Weapons, Israeli Medical Supplies in Already Terrorist -Held Areas of Quneitra
Iran Successfully Test Fires Long-Range Cruise Missile