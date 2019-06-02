Turkey, Syrian Opposition Initiative for Kurdish Areas

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 7 February 2019

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran's Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution

Hezbollah Chief Praises Iran’s Progress 40 Years after Islamic Revolution Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

What’s Putting EU on Shaky Ground? The bloc faces changes ranging from home discontent to strong foreign rivalry that take away from it the maneuvering power.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Emerges Stronger from Talks: Expert The Yemeni movement negotiated with the Riyadh-backed opposite side in Stockholm a ceasefire in Hudaydah port city.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has praised the outstanding achievements made in Iran,

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has been transferring Western-supplied arms to “out-of-control” militants in Yemen.

US Supports Dictators, Butchers, Extremists in West Asia: Iran FM Iran’s Foreign Minister strongly criticized US President for accusing Tehran of sponsoring “terror,” saying Washington is itself supporting dictators in the West Asia region to advance its hostile anti-Iran policies.

Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia Venezuela Discovers US-Made Weapons in Valencia

Al-Qaeda Terrorists Plot False Flag Gas Attack in Syria’s Idlib Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists have reportedly moved chlorine barrels to a town in Syria’s militant-held northwestern province of Idlib, using vehicles of the so-called White Helmets civil defense group.

Taliban, Afghan Politicians Hold Talks in Moscow High-ranking Afghan politicians met on Tuesday representatives from the Taliban militant group in Moscow to discuss the prospects of peace and the removal of all foreign troops from the war-torn country.

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League At least eight Arab states reportedly has called for ending Syria’s seven-year suspension from Arab League’s membership.

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans The US Senate has supported an amendment opposing President Donald Trump’s plans for US troops’ pullout from Syria and Afghanistan, saying that such moves will benefit Russia and Iran.

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN Saudi-led coalition transfers American-made weapons to al-Qaeda-linked and extremist Salafi militants in Yemen, CNN reported.

US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the US has not asked his country’s permission for American forces stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Ankara has maintained low-level contact with Damascus, despite his government’s support for militant and terrorist groups who fought against President Bashar al-Assad for eight years.

Erdogan Pans US Silence over Khashoggi Assassination Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the US’ silence over assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by its oil-rich ally Saudi Arabia.

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression Pope Francis, during his regular Sunday address, voiced deep concerns over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and called on all sides to respect international agreements and ensure food reaches suffering Yemenis.

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor US-led coalition’s fighter jets have reportedly attacked a Syrian army position near the battle front against the ISIS terrorists east of the Euphrates late on Saturday.

Turkey Jails 2 Kurdish former MPs over Links to PKK Turkey sentenced two Kurdish politicians to long-term prison terms over alleged links to a terrorist organization and disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Dubai Money laundering Paradise: Report The Emirati city of Dubai has turned into "a money laundering paradise," where criminals can easily purchase luxurious property with their dirty cash, Transparency International reported.

Farrakhan Calls for Separate State for African Americans, Says God Wants That Louis Farrakhan, Leader of the US-based Nation of Islam Movement, has called for a separate state for African Americans, saying that’s “what God wants.”

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile Iran has unveiled a long-range surface-to-surface cruise missile amid celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed refused to attend Asian Cup 2019 closing ceremony after Qatar won the tournament.

UN Concerned Over Bahraini Political Prisoners - The UN human rights agency says Bahraini opposition figure Sheikh Salman and his colleagues have been given life sentences because of their political viewpoints.

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan

Why Doesn’t Netanyahu Renew Hebron Observers Mission?

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

Free Market Nightmare: Why US Pressing China’s Huawei?

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile

Turkey, Syrian Opposition Initiative for Kurdish Areas

What’s Behind Trump’s Space Military Ambitions?

Arms Control Killer: How Could Bolton Trigger New Cold War?

New Lebanon Cabinet Unveiled After Deadlock

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression

What’s Motivating Saudi Missile Program?

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor

Free Market Nightmare: Why US Pressing China’s Huawei?

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans

How Likely is US Military Intervention in Venezuela?

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile

Why Doesn’t Netanyahu Renew Hebron Observers Mission?

Turkey Jails 2 Kurdish former MPs over Links to PKK

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

Turkey, Syrian Opposition Initiative for Kurdish Areas

UAE Transfers West-Made Arms to Notorious Militants in Yemen: Report

Pakistan Relying Less on US, Turning to China, Saudi Arabia, UAE

What’s Behind Trump’s Space Military Ambitions?

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN

Cuba Rejects US Interventionist Provocation

Israel Dropped 2,000 Bombs on Syria in 2018: Chief of Staff

UAE, Oman, Bahrain Airlines Preparing to Resume Flights to Syria

Hamas Arrests 45 Israeli Agents in Gaza

Turkey Wants Joint Control with Russia, Iran over US Exit from Syria

France, Japan to Deepen Military Ties to Counter China

What’s Driving Pompeo’s Arab Tour?

French Police Use Water cannon, Tear Gas to Crack down Yellow Vests Protests

Hamas Offers $1m for Info on Botched Israeli Op

Saudi Woman Seeks Asylum after Fleeing Family to Thailand

US-Poland Middle East Conference: Drives, Goals

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win

VR Glasses Useless if You’re Blind: Zarif to Bolton

Trump Threatens to ‘Devastate Turkey Economically’ if It Hit Kurds in Syria

Why Is Israel Worried of Hezbollah Chief’s Comments?

Israel Dropped 2,000 Bombs on Syria in 2018: Chief of Staff

Cuba Rejects US Interventionist Provocation

Why Is Poland Picked to Host Anti-Iranian Conference?

Hamas Arrests 45 Israeli Agents in Gaza

Turkey Wants Joint Control with Russia, Iran over US Exit from Syria

What’s Driving Pompeo’s Arab Tour?

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman During Peaceful Gaza Protests

French Police Use Water cannon, Tear Gas to Crack down Yellow Vests Protests

Saudi Woman Seeks Asylum after Fleeing Family to Thailand

India Starts Commercial Activity at Iran’s Chabahar Port

US-Poland Middle East Conference: Drives, Goals

Trump Threatens to ‘Devastate Turkey Economically’ if It Hit Kurds in Syria

US Sec of State Vows to Punish Saudi over Khashoggi Murder

Afghanistan Peace Efforts with Anti-Iranian Flavor

UAE, Oman, Bahrain Airlines Preparing to Resume Flights to Syria

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Turkey, Syrian Opposition Initiative for Kurdish Areas

Wednesday 6 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey, Syrian Opposition Initiative for Kurdish Areas

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan

Syria Welcomes Kurds’ Call for Reconciliation Talks

Alwaght- While the US remains undecided about a plan for military withdrawal from Syria and a large number of the opponents of the idea are leading a debate against the small number of its supporters, the major actors in Syria crisis have begun their moves to influence the new order governing the war-hit country’s equations. Meanwhile, the northern parts of the country, held by the Syrian Kurds, are taking a center stage in such attention.

When it comes to Syria’s north, one side of the equation is Turkey which welcomes the American forces exit and finds it preparing the conditions for a rejuvenated military campaign against the Kurds under the excuse of fighting terrorism.

But Ankara is faced with a high barrier of opponents in its plans in the neighboring Syria. On the one side is the Syrian government and its staunch backers Iran and Russia which are for the full Syrian integrity as a sovereign state. On the other side stand the US and its Arab allies who are worried about Turkish entrenchment in Syria and the region that endangers their foothold in the Syrian future.

So far, the American-Turkish talks to set a mechanism, likely a safe zone between Turkey and Syria, to prevent confrontation between the Syrian Kurds and the Turkish military after the US pullout have failed. Meanwhile, Ahmed Jarba, the former head of the Syrian opposition body, has recently presented a proposal aimed at untying the complexity that disrupts the US-Turkey project of a safe zone in northern Syria.

The proposal suggests a safe zone between Jarabulus in the north of Aleppo province and Faysh Khabour on the eastern Syrian borders with Iraq. The area measures 500 kilometers long and 28 to 32 kilometers deep into the Syrian territories. Also, 7,000 Syrian Kurdish militants, mainly of People’s Protection Units (YPG), and the American forces and their military bases will be removed from the zone. The area will be secured by some 8,000 to 12,000 special Arab and Syrian Kurdish forces trained in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. The proposition in addition to curbing Ankara’s assaults against the Kurds seems to eye preventing Turkey from leaning to work with the Syrian government and the two brokers of Astana and Sochi peace initiatives Russia and Iran.

Certainly, the central point of the plan is replacement of the YPG with the militias tied to the Kurdish National Council and taking back the American-provided weapons from the YPG, once seen as the infantry of the US in Syria. The interesting point is the role f the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) led by Masoud Barzani who over the past years, despite his controversial measures including the referendum and struggle with the central government for Kirkuk or the Turkish airstrikes on the rural areas of the Iraqi Kurdish region, maintained cooperative relations with the Kurdish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey argues that the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its military wing are an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), an archenemy to Ankara that has been fighting Turkish governments for four decades. If the KNC, founded by Barzani in October 2011, becomes in control in Syria’s north, a part of the Turkish leaders’ worries about the future dangers will be eased. Ankara will also no longer have concerns about the YPG arms falling in the hands of the PKK.

Earlier this week, Nasr al-Hariri, the leader of the Syrian opposition body, visited the Iraqi Kurdish region and met with Barzani, asking him to play a greater role in the Syrian Kurdish developments. On the other side, Kamran Haju, the head of foreign relations committee at the KNC, said “world-level” efforts were underway to take the Kurdish-controlled areas out of the PYD hands and deliver them to the KNC and other local committees. He continued that the move was meant to satisfy Turkey and attracted the Washington support.

But there should not be much optimism about the implementation of the roadmap. Apparently, an important part of the drive to the design comes from the infighting among Syrian Kurdish groups who are wide in range and each of them, depending on its ideology and mindset, proposes a way to run the Kurdish areas.

It is noteworthy that the differences between the KNC and the PYD led to the early collapse of an agreement to form the Supreme Kurdish Committee comprised of the two parties. The meeting was held in July 2012 in Erbil with the aim to end the intra-Kurdish division, share the power, and form a national Kurdish defense force to protect the Syrian Kurdish areas.

The cleavage, however, later struck the KNC. On 12-15 February 2016 at a conference in Qamishli in Hasakah province, five Syrian Kurdish parties formed a new alliance. In response, the KNC expelled four of them for their links to the PYD.

Despite the fact that the Turkish threat to the PYD and YPG is serious, the two do not find the solution in surrender. Rather, they seek the way in dialogue and reconciliation with the central government with Russian backing. Their green light for the army forces’ entry to Manbij in late December last year bore sign to their openness to an alliance with the government.

But the challenge of the Jarba proposal for Turkey is that while the Kurds want to take control of the safe zone, Ankara wants it under its watch. Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, has recently rejected an accord between the US and Turkey over who controls the safe zone and said the Turkish forces will preferably be in control.

It appears that Turkey prefers Syria’s northern areas to be controlled by Damascus rather than by the YPG. Last week, the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart highlighted the need for a return to Adana pact, a 1998 agreement between Turkey and Syria according to which Damascus has agreed to expel the Kurdish militias hostile to Turkey from its northern areas. Still, we should wait for the Turkey talks with both Russia and the US to see the outcome. 

