8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

Alwaght- At least eight Arab states reportedly has called for ending Syria's seven-year suspension from Arab League's membership.

Sputnik cited an unidentified source as saying that "At least eight members of the Arab League: Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, are positively disposed towards the return of Syria to the Arab League".

The 22-member pan-Arab body suspended Syria's membership in November 2011 after a series of protests degenerated into a foreign-backed militancy which has plagued the country to this day.

Some Arab countries have recently stepped up efforts to normalize ties with Syria as the country's troops have been making sweeping gains against foreign-backed terrorists.

In December 2018, United Arab Emirates, a league member, became the first gulf country to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital. Immediately afterward, Bahrain, another Arab League state, announced that it too would restore its diplomatic mission in Syria.