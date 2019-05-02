Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN

Alwaght- Saudi-led coalition transfers American-made weapons to al-Qaeda-linked and extremist Salafi militants in Yemen, CNN reported.

The American news network, in an exclusive report revealed that " Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners have transferred American-made weapons to al Qaeda-linked fighters, hardline Salafi militias, and other factions waging war in Yemen, in violation of their agreements with the United States".

Saudi and its main accomplice in the war on Yemen, the UAE, “have used the US-manufactured weapons as a form of currency to buy the loyalties of militias or tribes, bolster chosen armed actors, and influence the complex political landscape,” CNN said, citing local commanders on the ground and analysts.

The report added that fighters of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement have also managed to gain access to the weapons “exposing some of America's sensitive military technology to Tehran.”

Saudi-led coalition launched a bloody aggression on neighboring Yemen in March 2015, pushing millions of the Arab country's people to the brink of famine and killing over 60,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians.

The aggression was aimed at reinstalling Yemen's former Riyadh-allied regime and crush the Ansarullah movement. The Western-backed war, however, has so far failed to achieve its stated goals, thanks to stiff resistance from Ansarullah fighters.

CNN's report further suggested that Trump “has lost control over” the royal family, questioning whether it is “responsible enough to be allowed to continue buying the sophisticated arms and fighting hardware.”

During his maiden state visit, US President Donald Trump went to Saudi Arabia where he signed a massive $110 billion arms deal with the oil-rich kingdom.

According to the Department of Defense, the monarchy is breaking the terms of its arms deal with Washington.