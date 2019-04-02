Arms Control Killer: How Could Bolton Trigger New Cold War?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader

Iran To Never End Support for Palestine under Pressures: Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei reiterated on Monday the Islamic Republic will never retreat from supporting Palestine despite the heavy pressure from the world’s arrogant powers.

Iranian People Mark 2009 Rallies Known as 9 Dey Iranian people have hold mass rallies across the West Asian country to mark the anniversary of 2009 historic rallies, during which people renewed their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and put an end to foreign-orchestrated riots.

What’s Putting EU on Shaky Ground? The bloc faces changes ranging from home discontent to strong foreign rivalry that take away from it the maneuvering power.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Emerges Stronger from Talks: Expert The Yemeni movement negotiated with the Riyadh-backed opposite side in Stockholm a ceasefire in Hudaydah port city.

What Would Syria Return to Arab League Mean? The country was suspended from the bloc in 2011, but now some official Arab voices call for its return.

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

8 States Want Syria Back in Arab League

At least eight Arab states reportedly has called for ending Syria’s seven-year suspension from Arab League’s membership.

US Senate Breaks with Trump over Syria, Afghanistan Pullout Plans The US Senate has supported an amendment opposing President Donald Trump’s plans for US troops’ pullout from Syria and Afghanistan, saying that such moves will benefit Russia and Iran.

Saudis Transfer US-Made Arms to Al-Qaeda Militants in Yemen: CNN Saudi-led coalition transfers American-made weapons to al-Qaeda-linked and extremist Salafi militants in Yemen, CNN reported.

US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the US has not asked his country’s permission for American forces stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Turkey Maintained Contacts with Syrian Government: Erdogan Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Ankara has maintained low-level contact with Damascus, despite his government’s support for militant and terrorist groups who fought against President Bashar al-Assad for eight years.

Erdogan Pans US Silence over Khashoggi Assassination Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the US’ silence over assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by its oil-rich ally Saudi Arabia.

Pope Worried of Yemen Crisis amid Continued Saudi Aggression Pope Francis, during his regular Sunday address, voiced deep concerns over humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and called on all sides to respect international agreements and ensure food reaches suffering Yemenis.

US-Led Jets Strike Syrian Army Position in Deir ez-Zor US-led coalition’s fighter jets have reportedly attacked a Syrian army position near the battle front against the ISIS terrorists east of the Euphrates late on Saturday.

Turkey Jails 2 Kurdish former MPs over Links to PKK Turkey sentenced two Kurdish politicians to long-term prison terms over alleged links to a terrorist organization and disseminating terrorist propaganda.

Dubai Money laundering Paradise: Report The Emirati city of Dubai has turned into "a money laundering paradise," where criminals can easily purchase luxurious property with their dirty cash, Transparency International reported.

Farrakhan Calls for Separate State for African Americans, Says God Wants That Louis Farrakhan, Leader of the US-based Nation of Islam Movement, has called for a separate state for African Americans, saying that’s “what God wants.”

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile Iran has unveiled a long-range surface-to-surface cruise missile amid celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

UAE Crown Prince Leaves Asian Cup 2019 Closing Ceremony after Qatar Win United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed refused to attend Asian Cup 2019 closing ceremony after Qatar won the tournament.

UN Concerned Over Bahraini Political Prisoners - The UN human rights agency says Bahraini opposition figure Sheikh Salman and his colleagues have been given life sentences because of their political viewpoints.

US Withdraws from Crucial Nuclear Treaty - The US has temporarily withdrawn from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty insisting that it will return to the pact if Russia meets its demands.

New Lebanon Cabinet Unveiled After Deadlock Lebanon’s presidency has announced the formation of a new national unity government, putting an end to a nine-month deadlock

Iranian Military Unveils New Drones, Missiles Iran’s Armed Forces have unveiled new military hardware, including drones and missiles, during an exhibition in Tehran

Press TV Anchor Returns to Tehran after Detention Without Charge in US Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi, who was jailed in the US without charge for days and later freed amid public outcry, has arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Lebanese Govt to be Formed This Week: MP Lebanese Member of Parliament Abdul Rahim Mrad said he believed the government would be formed soon.

Trump Ordered Colombian Govt, Mafia to Kill Me: Maduro Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Donald Trump of ordering the Colombian government and mafia to assassinate him.

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Arms Control Killer: How Could Bolton Trigger New Cold War?

Monday 4 February 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Arms Control Killer: How Could Bolton Trigger New Cold War?

Alwaght- The US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty (INF) and Russia's mirror response have triggered waves of worldwide angst about the possibility of starting nuclear arms race of the two powers and a nuclear tragedy in the future.

Pulling out the US out of the treaty, the US President Donald Trump said on Friday he was willing to reach a new version of the agreement with Moscow. But his words did not fascinate Russian leaders. After showing off their missile capabilities, Russians said that they were ready to examine Americans' proposals.

Following the recent developments, Joseph Cirincione, President of the Ploughshares Fund, a public grant-making foundation focused on nuclear weapons policy and conflict resolution, in a piece published by Washington Post named the White House National Security Advisor John Bolton the “serial arms control killer”, and urged the decision makers in the US to stop him before he drags the world into a nuclear quagmire. Cirincione also referred to Bolton’s hands in scraping other nuclear deals, including the agreement with Iran, North Korea, and the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

“Many fear that Bolton has his eyes on the New START agreement that limits long-range nuclear forces”, he suggested.

What is driving Bolton and the like-minded strategists to do so? Is this agenda true about the INF and the new treaty proposal? How will this approach affect the US global position?

Bolton agenda’s military interests

Militarism in the US foreign policy provides Bolton and his friends with financial interests. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the US military spending was planned to undergo cuts in favor of training, education, and health. This, however, set off the alarm bells to the weapons makers. Their lobbyists rushed to influence the national defense decisions to help raise the military budget. Bolton, along with Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Armitage, Donald Rumsfeld, and Richard Paul drafted the “Defense Planning Guidance” in 1992. The roadmap called for preemptive strikes on Iraq and arming Saddam Hussein opponents, before the 9/11 attacks.

The signatories of the DPG and then the Project for the New American Century all previously held posts at the Department of Defense. On the other side, the arms makers were in constant effort to send their lobbyists to the decision-making centers. Paul Wolfowitz was a member of board of directors of the Northrop Grumman and served as deputy Defense Secretary under George H W. Bush and acting Secretary of State under George W. Bush. Rumsfeld, who pushed the decisions for Iraq and Afghanistan invasions and is a shareholder of weapons factories, served as Defense Secretary under Bush. Bolton holds close relations with these arms makers and once served as head of National Rifle Association.

Bolton’s mindset

In 1997, neoconservatives in an unofficial meeting released a statement related to the US security strategy, dubbed as the Project for the New American Century. Lashing out at Reagan and Clinton government’s treatment of the global issues, the group argued that the US foreign policy was hit by confusion after the Soviet fall because there was no longer an enemy for Washington to build its new policy against it.

The neoconservatives criticized the previous presidents’ decline to increase the defense budget. Their plan included suggestions such as: engaging in new wars and win them, modernizing military and defense forces, removing the trouble-making treaties and laws, saving the US nuclear superiority, and developing and deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in various parts of the world. They were considering international laws and agreements as restricting and intrusive.

The new enemy that was devised for the US was international terrorism, which helped the neoconservatives to expand the US hegemony worldwide. The 9/11 attacks presented the last piece of the new strategy puzzle. The once unofficial plan became fully materialized when Bush attacked Afghanistan and then Iraq under the ruse of fighting terrorism.

Bolton’s role in Trump arms strategy

Neoconservatives look at the US international commitments with pessimism and are occupied by developing ICBMs. While, global tensions add to the profits of weapon companies they also move warmongering politicians such as Bolton out of isolation and help them enter the decision-making circles.

Regarding the US huge national debt of over $ 20 trillion, neither Congress nor the public opinion cannot is interested in new wars. So, the available choice for the war hawks is focusing on the ballistic missiles. In 2001, Bolton pressed to failure the conference of the Biological Weapons Convention. He also in 2002 played a crucial role in taking the US out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, signed between the US and the Soviet Union in 1972. Following the exit, Bush administration founded Missile Defense Agency in the same year. The MDA placed its orders for highly expensive missiles to the Weapon companies. The administration also published the 2019 missile defense strategy while there was a debate over the defense budget increase.

Trump and Bolton are pushing for an increase of the military spending from the current $715 billion to $750 billion. The new missile defense document fully alternates the several-year missile strategy. Citing China and Russia as key threats, it highlights the need for Washington to develop its missile defense capabilities.

Last year, MDA paid Lockheed Martin Corporation $1.2 million to develop new radar systems. The US also frightens its allies and pushes them to enhance their missile powers. In December 2018, Raytheon won $434 million in contract to modify AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and deliver them to Australia, South Korea, UAE, and the Netherlands.

The new defense strategy mentions China 15 times and expresses concerns over its bid to develop its missile program, cooperation with Russia in missile field, purchasing S-400 missile defenses from Russia and posing dangers to the US submarines.

But Bolton took a big risk by guiding Trump out of the INF because it will lead to loss of control on intermediate-range nuclear missiles in the world. There is a problem here. In the Cold War era, only two powers were racing for superiority, b now emerging powers are arriving. As a result, the international system will grow fuzzier and the possibility of miscalculation will escalate. Bolton’s disregard of the arms control treaties and encouraging Trump to scrap them will intensify arms race. These withdrawals represent a grave mistake that will undermine the American global position as the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq did. 

US INF Trump Bolton Russia Arms Race

