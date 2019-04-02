US Did Not Ask for Permission to Watch Iran: Iraqi President

Alwaght- Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the US has not asked his country's permission for American forces stationed there to “watch Iran.”

Speaking at a forum in Baghdad on Monday, Salih responded to a question about Trump’s comments to CBS about how he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to “watch” Iran.

The Iraqi President added that American troops in Iraq are there as part of an agreement between the two countries with a specific mission of combating terrorism, and that they should stick to that.

Trump said the United States spent a fortune on a base in Iraq. "We might as well keep it. One of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem," he said in excerpts from a CBS "Face the Nation" interview.

Asked if that meant he wanted to be able to strike against Iran, Trump said, “No, because I want to be able to watch Iran. All I want to do is be able to watch.”