Lebanon to Report Israeli Regime at UN over Territorial Violations

Alwaght- Lebanese Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has ordered the preparation of a complaint to the United Nations Security Council over Israeli regime’s violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

National News Agency reported that on Thursday Bassil has instructed Lebanon’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Amal Mudallali, to submit a complaint against the Israeli regime on this matter.

The Lebanese complaint “comes in light of Israeli political and diplomatic campaign in preparation for a military aggression on Lebanon,” NNA quoted a statement by Lebanese Foreign Ministry as saying.

The statement also referred to Israeli regime violations of Lebanese Mobile network in which the Israeli occupation army sent voice messages to residents of southern town of Kfar Kela warning them of explosions in the Lebanese territory, according to the Lebanese agency.

The Foreign Ministry’s order follows an operation launched by Israel Tuesday to ‘cut off’ what it called ‘attack tunnels’ allegedly dug by Hezbollah in a bid to infiltrate into the Palestinian occupied territories.

In addition to the latest development on the southern border, the Israeli regime has been violating the Lebanese airspace and territorial waters for years. A Lebanese Army official previously said that 162 Israeli violations were recorded in south Lebanon in September, including land and maritime infringements, as well as wall-building works, according to a Defense Ministry statement in October.

Israeli aircraft have been intruding into Lebanon's skies on an almost daily basis since 2006, when the regime withdrew from the country's south after staging a devastating war against it.

The overflights contravene Security Council Resolution 1701 that set out a ceasefire ending the war.

Tel Aviv has increased the incursions since 2011, when Syria found itself engulfed in overwhelming militancy and terrorism, supported by international and regional players, including Israel.