  Friday 7 December 2018

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Saudi Warplanes Attack Yemen Despite Sweden Peace Talks

Saudi Warplanes Attack Yemen Despite Sweden Peace Talks

Saudi-led warplanes launched airstrikes across Yemen despite claims by Riyadh that it had stopped attacks with the beginning of peace talks in Sweden.

France Deploying Nearly 90,000 Police, Troops to Counter Massive Protests French authorities are preparing to deploy 8,000 additional officers in Paris and 89,000 nationwide to counter massive protests.

Blow to US as UN General Assembly Refuses to condemn Hamas The United Nations General Assembly has rejected a United States-sponsored resolution seeking to condemn the Palestinian Islamic Resistance movement, Hamas.

Lebanon to Report Israeli Regime at UN over Territorial Violations - Lebanese Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has ordered the preparation of a complaint to the UN over the Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

Yemen Peace Talks Commence in Sweden Yemeni delegations on Thursday started talks aimed at ending more than three years of Saudi-leg aggression on the impoverished state.

Terrorist Attack in Iran’s Chabahar Leaves Two Dead -A deadly car bomb has exploded near a police post in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar, leaving two people confirmed dead and several injured.

Turkish Persecutor Files Arrest Warrants for Saudi Crown Prince Allies over Khashoggi Murder A Turkish prosecutor has issued arrest warrants for two Saudi princes close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Afghan Govt. Set to talk with Taliban without Preconditions: Official Afghanistan government is ready to negotiate with the Taliban militant group without any preconditions, including drafting a new constitution, Ehsan Taheri, spokesman for the country’s High Peace Council (HPC), told RIA Novosti

Saudi King Invites Qatari Emir to PGCC Summit Saudi king Salman has officially invited Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to participate in the upcoming [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC) summit, which is set to take place in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh later this month.

US GOPers Blame Bin Salman for Khashoggi Murder, Despite Trump More Republican Senator in the US blamed the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman for brutal murder of dissent Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Yemen’s Ansarullah, Saudi Coalition to Swap Prisoners ahead of Peace Talks The Saudi-led coalition and its proxies have inked a UN-facilitated deal for exchanging prisoners with Ansarullah movement, ahead of the peace negotiations due to be launched in Sweden.

Al-Qaeda Receives 100 Drones for Gas Attacks in Syria: Sputnik Al-Qaeda linked terrorists reportedly gained access to 100 drones through a Turkish merchant to use them in chemical attacks in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured Saudi Arabia has submitted to Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s demands to evacuate 50 wounded fighters to Oman for treatment ahead of new UN-brokered peace talks.

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the central province of Homs.

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Lebanon to Report Israeli Regime at UN over Territorial Violations

Friday 7 December 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanon to Report Israeli Regime at UN over Territorial Violations

Alwaght- Lebanese Caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has ordered the preparation of a complaint to the United Nations Security Council over Israeli regime’s violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

National News Agency reported that on Thursday Bassil has instructed Lebanon’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Amal Mudallali, to submit a complaint against the Israeli regime on this matter.

The Lebanese complaint “comes in light of Israeli political and diplomatic campaign in preparation for a military aggression on Lebanon,” NNA quoted a statement by Lebanese Foreign Ministry as saying.

The statement also referred to Israeli regime violations of Lebanese Mobile network in which the Israeli occupation army sent voice messages to residents of southern town of Kfar Kela warning them of explosions in the Lebanese territory, according to the Lebanese agency.

The Foreign Ministry’s order follows an operation launched by Israel Tuesday to ‘cut off’ what it called ‘attack tunnels’ allegedly dug by Hezbollah in a bid to infiltrate into the Palestinian occupied territories.

In addition to the latest development on the southern border, the Israeli regime has been violating the Lebanese airspace and territorial waters for years. A Lebanese Army official previously said that 162 Israeli violations were recorded in south Lebanon in September, including land and maritime infringements, as well as wall-building works, according to a Defense Ministry statement in October.

Israeli aircraft have been intruding into Lebanon's skies on an almost daily basis since 2006, when the regime withdrew from the country's south after staging a devastating war against it.

The overflights contravene Security Council Resolution 1701 that set out a ceasefire ending the war.

Tel Aviv has increased the incursions since 2011, when Syria found itself engulfed in overwhelming militancy and terrorism, supported by international and regional players, including Israel.

 

Lebanon Israeli regime UN Violations

