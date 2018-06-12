Terrorist Attack in Iran’s Chabahar Leaves Two Dead

Alwaght- A deadly car bomb has exploded near a police post in Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar, leaving two officers dead and scores injured.

Terrorists attacked the police post in Chabahar with an explosives-laden vehicle on Thursday morning, local officials said.

Iran's official news agency, IRNA, also cited informed sources as saying that sporadic shooting followed the blast.

Governor of Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province, Ahmad-Ali Mouhebati, said two people have lost their lives. A number of civilians have also been wounded in the terror blast.

The terrorists, however, failed to reach their target as security forces quickly responded to the situation, he added.

Officials said the situation in the city is back to normal, while operational forces are monitoring the situation.

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour has said full security prevails in Chabahar despite the terrorist attack.

He also dismissed reports that the police commander of Chabahar is among those killed in the attack, saying the suicide vehicle did not enter the premises of the headquarters.

He voiced regret that a number of guards standing at the front gate to the police HQ were killed or injured in the blast.

Chabahar's deputy for political and security affairs said two police officers, namely Dariush Ranjbar and Naser Darzadeh, were killed in the blast, and three others injured.

He said no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, adding that the various aspects of the attack would soon come to light after thorough investigation is concluded. He maintained that the situation is under control.