Saudi King Invites Qatari Emir to PGCC Summit

  Wednesday 5 December 2018

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran's Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region's Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Saudi king Salman has officially invited Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to participate in the upcoming [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC) summit, which is set to take place in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh later this month.

US GOPers Blame Bin Salman for Khashoggi Murder, Despite Trump More Republican Senator in the US blamed the Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman for brutal murder of dissent Journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Yemen’s Ansarullah, Saudi Coalition to Swap Prisoners ahead of Peace Talks The Saudi-led coalition and its proxies have inked a UN-facilitated deal for exchanging prisoners with Ansarullah movement, ahead of the peace negotiations due to be launched in Sweden.

Al-Qaeda Receives 100 Drones for Gas Attacks in Syria: Sputnik Al-Qaeda linked terrorists reportedly gained access to 100 drones through a Turkish merchant to use them in chemical attacks in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured Saudi Arabia has submitted to Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s demands to evacuate 50 wounded fighters to Oman for treatment ahead of new UN-brokered peace talks.

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the central province of Homs.

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

alwaght.com
File photo of Saudi King Salman chatting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 2016 (AFP handout/Saudi Royal Palace)

Saudi king Salman has officially invited Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to participate in the upcoming [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC) summit, which is set to take place in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh later this month.

Alwaght- Saudi king Salman has officially invited Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to participate in the upcoming [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC) summit, which is set to take place in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh later this month.

The official Qatar News Agency said in a tweet the monarch had got “an invitation from the King of Saudi Arabia” for the meeting, but it did not say whether Sheikh Tamim would travel to Saudi Arabia.

The report came as a surprise since Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has been embroiled in a diplomatic and trade boycott against Qatar for a year and a half.

The Arabic language Al Aan online newspaper, citing diplomatic sources, reported last week that Secretary General of the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdul Latif bin Rashid al-Zayani was going to visit Doha to invite the Qatari emir to attend the the 39th annual summit of the regional grouping.

Last month, Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah confirmed that all six GCC countries would be attending the annual summit of the council, which is set to take place on December 9.

Jarallah said the summit could present a “hope to resolve the [Persian] Gulf crisis and solve the differences.”

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt all cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 last year, after officially accusing it of “sponsoring terrorism.”

The administration of the Saudi-backed and former Yemeni president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Libya, the Maldives, Djibouti, Senegal and the Comoros later joined the camp in ending diplomatic ties with Doha. Jordan downgraded its diplomatic relations as well.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry later announced that the decision to cut diplomatic ties was unjustified and based on false claims and assumptions.

On June 9, 2017, Qatar strongly dismissed allegations of supporting terrorism after the Saudi regime and its allies blacklisted dozens of individuals and entities purportedly associated with Doha.

Later that month, Saudi Arabia and its allies released a 13-point list of demands, including the closure of Al Jazeera television network and downgrade of relations with Iran, in return for the normalization of diplomatic relations with Doha.

The document containing the demands by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain also asked Qatar to sever all ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

Qatar rejected the demands as "unreasonable."

 

