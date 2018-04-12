Three Reasons Why Turkish President Urged Saudis to End Yemen War

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Yemen’s Ansarullah, Saudi Coalition to Swap Prisoners ahead of Peace Talks

Yemen’s Ansarullah, Saudi Coalition to Swap Prisoners ahead of Peace Talks

The Saudi-led coalition and its proxies have inked a UN-facilitated deal for exchanging prisoners with Ansarullah movement, ahead of the peace negotiations due to be launched in Sweden.

Al-Qaeda Receives 100 Drones for Gas Attacks in Syria: Sputnik Al-Qaeda linked terrorists reportedly gained access to 100 drones through a Turkish merchant to use them in chemical attacks in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured Saudi Arabia has submitted to Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s demands to evacuate 50 wounded fighters to Oman for treatment ahead of new UN-brokered peace talks.

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the central province of Homs.

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday world bodies have disappointed the Muslim world regarding the issue of Palestine.

Blast at Chemical Plant Kills 22 in China At least 22 people were killed in China’s Zhangjiakou city after blast and fire incident near a chemical plant on Wednesday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Three Reasons Why Turkish President Urged Saudis to End Yemen War

Tuesday 4 December 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Three Reasons Why Turkish President Urged Saudis to End Yemen War

Alwaght- The deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the frequent international organizations’ reports about the depth of the tragedy in the war-torn Arab state begin to unleash huge waves of global protests against the responsible countries and their supporters.

The international outcry about the worsening situation in Yemen made the Yemeni case find its way in the negotiations of the leaders of G20 countries at the weekend’s two-day summit in Buenos Aires. Some of the leaders called on the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to end the over-three-year-old aggression against the neighboring country.

Among them was the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who took an unprecedented stance on Yemen crisis. The position received the welcome of Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of the Ansarullah movement and the president of the Revolutionary Committee, which governs Sana’a the capital and other northern provinces. Erdogan’s posture beside being in consistency with the world’s pro-Yemeni stances appears to carry the president’s goals. Three of them are brought in spotlight below.

Undermining bin Salman

Some of the analysts speculated that Erdogan will meet the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the Buenos Aires conference and they will seal a secret deal to de-escalate the tensions caused by assassination of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. But the Turkish leader turned down the meeting offer made by the Saudi de facto ruler, showing that he is focusing on seizing the opportunity to put the brakes on the young prince’s power gain in the royal family which will allow him to ascend the throne.

The evidence shows that bin Salman does not want a respite for his policy of crackdown against the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement that spreads across the Arab world and is supported by Turkey and Qatar. Riyadh and its allies like the UAE find the movement a potential danger to their thrones. That is why they imposed a blockade on its main supporter Qatar last year. Perhaps the Arab kingdom will even intensify its anti-Muslim Brotherhood measures after weathering the current crisis in the region as a retaliation to Ankara and Doha’s heavy anti-Riyadh media and diplomatic campaign in Khashoggi case.

Erdogan finds the Yemeni crisis, masterminded by Prince Mohammed and his circle of insiders, a convenient spot where he can sting bin Salman in a bid to add a new record of failure to already long list of the Saudi foreign policy’s fiascos.

In fact, retreat from the Yemen war, which will automatically mean accepting the defeat in a war not against an official and well-organized army rather against a popular movement, can be the final nail in the coffin for bin Salman. The 33-year-old crown prince in addition to burning through the kingdom's petrodollars in a fruitless war, totally destroyed the dream of Saudi Arabian regional, and even global, position jump-up under bin Salman which was promoted by the internal, and even international, media with the aim to win him legitimacy.

Moving closer to Axis of Resistance

Tracking the course of West Asia region’s developments since 2003 reveals the indisputable reality about the downslide of the US influence in the region and ascendance of the regional countries and Iran-led Axis of Resistance, which includes Lebanese Hezbollah and other resistant organizations, in a new regional order.

Erdogan, in power for nearly two decades, is well aware of the fact that the West will never buy the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey (AKP) as a strategic ally. The West made this clear in more than one case in relation to Ankara: Its hands in the July 2016 failed military coup, failing Erdogan in Syria case, and also the recent economic sanctions on Turkey after a standoff with Washington over the imprisoned American priest who was accused by a Turkish court of espionage in the country and links to the coup plotters.

This, beside the de-escalatory positions of the Resistance camp in favor of settling the disputes between the regional countries to foil the divisive plots of the West and the Israeli regime, have brought Turkey and  Resistance Axis closer to each other. A set of similar positions, including opposition to split of Syria and Iraq, objection to Qatar blockade, joint work to deter the US sanctions, support for the Palestinian cause, and push to end the Yemen war, signal this closeness.

On November 7, Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar, a Turkish ally, visited Iraq. During a meeting with Baghdad’s officials, the FM proposed that Iraq, Qatar, Iran, Turkey, and Syria form a political, economic, and security alliance. Besides, some Arab states’ tendency to normalize diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime necessitates the formation of new regional alliances with the participation of parties with a spirit of resistance against the Israeli expansion project.

Riyadh and Ankara competition

Another drive for the Turkish president’s Yemen call is linked to his desire to restore the glory and magnificence of the past under Ottoman Empire to the modern-day Turkey. The same leadership is desired by Saudi Arabia that has been propagating the Wahhabi ideology across the Muslim world. Riyadh represents a major hurdle ahead of Erdogan aspirations by striving after this dream through huge spending and taking stances harmonious with the Western policy and interests which revolve around saving the Israeli security.

So, the Yemen crisis offers a path for Erdogan to step in the Muslim and Arab world affairs. On the other hand, Erdogan’s Yemen call is a response to the increasing Saudi backing to the Syrian Kurds posing challenges to Turkish security and territorial unity.

 

