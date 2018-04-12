Al-Qaeda Receives 100 Drones for Gas Attacks in Syria: Sputnik

Alwaght- Al-Qaeda linked terrorists reportedly gained access to 100 drones through a Turkish merchant to use them in chemical attacks in the country’s northwestern province of Idlib.

The Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency, cited local sources as saying that the unmanned aerial vehicles have transported from the city of Harem, which lies close to the border with Turkey, to a position belonging to the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, in the town of Ma'arrat Misrin.

The drones have been handed over to Moroccan and Libyan terrorists, the sources added, speaking on condition of anonymity,

“Terrorists are working under the supervision of a British expert to make modifications on the drones to become lighter, and to be able to carry small shells loaded with toxic chemical substances,” the sources pointed out.

On November 22, Sputnik news agency reported that French experts had arrived in Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib in order to upgrade missiles, which are in the inventory of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militant groups, and load them with toxic chemical agents.

Local sources, requesting not to be named, said the professionals aim to use the munitions in a fake chemical attack carried out by terrorists as a pretext for the United States and its allies to launch possible airstrikes on Syrian government forces.

Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists transported 200 drones from Sarmada town al-Muhandseen neighborhood in Idib city as Turkish and Chechen experts made technical and electronic modifications on them. The unmanned aerial vehicles had entered the Syrian territories earlier via Turkey.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country.