ISIS Leaders: Imprisoned or Harbored by US in Syria?

  Tuesday 4 December 2018

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudi Arabia has submitted to Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s demands to evacuate 50 wounded fighters to Oman for treatment ahead of new UN-brokered peace talks.

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the central province of Homs.

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday world bodies have disappointed the Muslim world regarding the issue of Palestine.

Blast at Chemical Plant Kills 22 in China At least 22 people were killed in China’s Zhangjiakou city after blast and fire incident near a chemical plant on Wednesday.

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War Chinese ambassador to the US warned on Tuesday that escalation of the Sino-American trade conflict could lead to a repeat of the great catastrophes of the 20th century, just as Donald Trump once again threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran France and Germany reportedly will host a special payment channel created by Europe as part of the block’s efforts to maintain trade flowing with Iran in defiance of US sanctions

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

ISIS Leaders: Imprisoned or Harbored by US in Syria?

Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause

Central Asia’s Significance, Challenges for EU

Personal Business Ties: Trump Interests Help Clear Bin Salman of Khashoggi Killing

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran

Bahrain Invites Israeli Economy Minister amid Israeli-Arab Reconciliation Bids

G20 Summit: Big Changes, Small Chance of Success

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs

Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

Arab Military Drills, Alliance, Overshadowed by Deep Gaps

US Airstrikes Kill 11 Syrian Civilians in Deir ez-Zor

US Always Defeated in 40-Year Confrontation with Iran: Leader

Yemen School Bus Attack Happened because Saudis Didn’t ’Know How to Use’ US Bombs: Trump

Waivers to Iran Oil Buyers: World Objection Forced Trump Back

Over 200 Mass Graves of ISIS Victims Uncovered in Iraq: UN

Iran Thwarts Israeli Cyber-Attacks on Communication Infrastructure

Saudi Crown Prince Ordered Khashoggi assassination: CIA Concludes

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

Khashoggi Slain for Revealing Saudi Funding of Anti-Iran TV Channel

What Does US’ Khalilzad Look for in Afghanistan?

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

Iran’s President Vows to Break US Unilateral Sanctions

Saudi Jets Hit UK Aid Center in Yemen with British Bombs: Oxfam Pans London’s Double Standards

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

ISIS Leaders: Imprisoned or Harbored by US in Syria?

Monday 3 December 2018
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Leaders: Imprisoned or Harbored by US in Syria?

Alwaght- Over the past few days, as the clashes intensified between the US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces and the ISIS terrorists, reports emerged about detention of a number of senior ISIS commanders at the hands of US-backed Kurdish fighters in Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a predominantly Syrian Kurdish force with a small number of Arab fighters, Friday night in a statement announced that Osama Uwayed al-Saleh, the top aide to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was captured by their forces in the northeastern Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor. The statement further read that al-Saleh was the ISIS security official in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor and masterminded over 40 terrorist operations across the province.

On November 26, the SDF published a statement saying that they managed to capture Osama Uweid Ibrahim, the second most powerful man in ISIS organization. The Kurdish statement read that Ibrahim was hiding in a room at a house in Al-Tiyanah village in eastern suburbs of Deir ez-Zor. “He intended to blow himself up, but his sister prevented him. And then our forces caught him,” the statement read.

On November 15, Hawal Roni Walat, an SDF commander, told the British The Sun newspaper that Abu Baker al-Baghdadi’s special doctor, a British national, was caught escaping to Turkey. He also talked about the possible arrest of ISIS chief and other top leaders in Hajin town south of Deir ez-Zor province.

The ISIS leaders' surrender to the forces close to the US in Syria runs counter to the policy of their fellow commanders in Iraq who adopted a strategy of resistance and fight to the death in various battles including in Mosul. During the operation for Raqqa, and even in recent operations in Deir ez-Zor, the US-led military coalition in its bombings even targeted the women and children of ISIS fighters. But how does it capture the senior commanders alive?

ISIS and US cooperation in Syria

One reason behind the ISIS leaders’ surrender to the US-supported militants is the behind-the-scenes agreements of cooperation between the terrorist group and Washington in Syria. Much evidence suggests secret and even brazen intelligence and logistical support of the US to the ISIS over the past few years in the Syrian battlefields. In some cases, when the terrorists were encircled or defeated by the Syrian army forces, the US-branded aircraft or unbranded ones air-dropped food, weapons, and medicines for them or launched heliborne rescue operations to transfer them to safety.

Colonel General Sergey Surovikin, the chief of the Russian forces in Syria, in June 2017 said that Moscow has “accurate intelligence” which show the ISIS terrorists struck a deal with SDF commanders in Raqqa for safe transfer to Palmyra in exchange for showing no resistance in the targeted city.

The Russian and Iranian officials several times blasted the US for links to the terrorist group in Syria. On November 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov talked about US-ISIS alliance. “The United States of America treats the ISIS terrorist organization like an ally in the push for regime change in the Syrian Arab Republic,” he told the press.

As in December 2004 the US released Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, originally Ibrahim Awad al-Badi, from Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq to reorganize a new terrorist group later, there are fears that the US wants to keep these commanders alive for future uses possibly in other places.

Many media reports talk about the US intelligence community's accurate information about the whereabouts of ISIS leaders. Some sources even note that al-Baghdadi is harbored in the US military bases in northern Syria. On December 17 last year, the Turkish Yeni Safak news outlet claimed that that the US forces captured ISIS chief and are holding it in a military base on Syria’s soil.

The Turkish outlet, citing its sources in Syria, reported that the Americans caught al-Baghdadi in Iraq and transferred him to their base in Ras al-Ayn town in Hasakah province and from there to Rmelan. The Turkish website added that in addition to al-Baghdadi, Americans detained 7 other commanders in the extremist group.

In April 2017, the office of the secretary-general of the EU security and information authority said he had accurate information about al-Baghdadi detention in Syria’s north. The US government at the time denied the news.

In October 2017, BBC aired a documented report, titled “Raqqa’s dirty secret”, showing details of a deal that let hundreds of ISIS terrorists – including foreign militants – and their families escape from Raqqa, under the gaze of the US and British-led coalition and Kurdish-led forces who control the city.

ISIS leaders transferred to Afghanistan

Over the past two years, ISIS gained an increasing toehold in Afghanistan. The group elements’ operations against the security forces and civilians there considerably raised the violence rate in the war-torn nation. The phenomenon coincides with the tightened geopolitical rivalry of the US with regional parties like Russia, China, and Iran. The biggest gainer of ISIS expansion in Central Asia, close to the Chinese western regions such as Xinjiang province and Iran’s eastern borders, is the US. Washington finds a China-Russia-Iran axis cooperation against its interests in West Asia region.

The three countries, however, are aware of the American agenda. On September 20, the Chief of Allied Staff of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Anatoly Sidorov stated that since early 2018, over 2,500 ISIS terrorists have been relocated to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Russia’s presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said information at Moscow disposal shows Washington allows in Afghanistan the ISIS militiamen fleeing Syria and Iraq.

ISIS relocation to Afghanistan has another privilege to the West. It will prevent the Western members of the organization from returning to their countries, mainly in Europe. A joint investigation by two news channels and a newspaper in Germany, published in March, shows that the SDF has in its prisons thousands of foreign fighters from tens of countries, with their fate is yet to be clear. A majority of home countries reject to allow them back home.

ISIS US Al-Baghdadi Syria War SDF

Rohingya Refugees Dire Situation in Hakimpara Refugee Camp
Saudi Crown Prince Sidelined in G20
400,000 Yemeni Children to Suffer Acute Malnutrition by End of 2018: UN
Iranian Teachers Rally in Front of UN Office to Protest against Saudi Aggression on Yemen
Rohingya Refugees Dire Situation in Hakimpara Refugee Camp

Rohingya Refugees Dire Situation in Hakimpara Refugee Camp

US Sends Arms Aid to Allied Militants in Eastern Syria
Over 100 Injured during violent Clashes between French Police, Protesters
Ansarullah Forces Hit 2 Saudi Army vehicles near Yemeni border
Russia Tests New Anti-Aircraft S-400 in Kapustin Yar