  Monday 3 December 2018

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudi Arabia has submitted to Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s demands to evacuate 50 wounded fighters to Oman for treatment ahead of new UN-brokered peace talks.

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the central province of Homs.

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday world bodies have disappointed the Muslim world regarding the issue of Palestine.

Blast at Chemical Plant Kills 22 in China At least 22 people were killed in China’s Zhangjiakou city after blast and fire incident near a chemical plant on Wednesday.

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War Chinese ambassador to the US warned on Tuesday that escalation of the Sino-American trade conflict could lead to a repeat of the great catastrophes of the 20th century, just as Donald Trump once again threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran France and Germany reportedly will host a special payment channel created by Europe as part of the block’s efforts to maintain trade flowing with Iran in defiance of US sanctions

Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression

Personal Business Ties: Trump Interests Help Clear Bin Salman of Khashoggi Killing

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

Is Britain’s Rule over Gibraltar Subject to Undermining after Brexit?

At least 22 Killed as Taliban Ambush Afghan Police Convoy in Farah

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018

Bahrain Invites Israeli Economy Minister amid Israeli-Arab Reconciliation Bids

Saudi Arabia Produces Record Oil despite Reduction Vows

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

NY Times Reveals Saudi Plot to Assassinate Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

Arab Military Drills, Alliance, Overshadowed by Deep Gaps

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression

Saudi Jets Hit UK Aid Center in Yemen with British Bombs: Oxfam Pans London’s Double Standards

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Attack on Hudaydah

US Always Defeated in 40-Year Confrontation with Iran: Leader

Iran Launches Production of Indigenous Fighter Jet

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights

Khashoggi Slain for Revealing Saudi Funding of Anti-Iran TV Channel

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

US Airstrikes in Raqqa Killed ’Many More Civilians Than It Did ISIS’: Report

Preserving Unity Is Way to Overcome Problems: Iran Leader to Iraqi President

Iran Thwarts Israeli Cyber-Attacks on Communication Infrastructure

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs

Monday 3 December 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs
Alwaght- The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army's positions in the central province of Homs.  

“A military source said on Sunday that at around 8 PM, the US-led alliance forces fired several rockets at army positions in al-Ghurab mountain south of al-Sekhneh, causing only material damage,” the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source.

According to a so-called monitoring group, the coalition forces at a US military base in al-Tanf region fired "more than 14 missiles" at a Syrian army convoy as it was passing through the desert in the far east of Homs province.

"The group was lost in the middle of the desert around 35 kilometers from the al-Tanf base," the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

The coalition invaded Syria without a United Nations mandate in 2014 under the pretext of defeating the Takfiri terror group of ISIS. It sustains its operations although Syria and its allies defeated the outfit late last year.

In September, the monitor said US airstrikes had killed 3,331 civilians in Syria since they began.

In April, the US, the UK, and France launched a joint missile offensive against a research center in the town of Douma near the Syrian capital. The incursion came after the allies blamed Damascus for a “chemical attack” in the city’s countryside.

A year earlier, a suspected sarin gas attack hit the town of Khan Shaykhun in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, killing more than 80 people. The Western countries rushed to blame the incident on Damascus, with the US launching a missile attack against Shayrat Airbase in Homs three days later.

The countries have been backing so-called aid workers, known as the White Helmets, which Syria and Russia, a Damascus ally, blame for staging chemical attacks inside the Arab country to help justify such military actions.

Syria turned over its entire chemical stockpile under a deal negotiated by Russia and the United States back in 2013.

Israel, the US’ closest regional ally, has also been providing refuge and medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists fleeing the Syrian Army’s operations. The regime regularly launches aerial attacks against Syrian military targets and the supplies intended for Damascus-allied anti-terror fighters.

 

 

Tags :

Syria ISIS Homs

Saudi Crown Prince Sidelined in G20
400,000 Yemeni Children to Suffer Acute Malnutrition by End of 2018: UN
Iranian Teachers Rally in Front of UN Office to Protest against Saudi Aggression on Yemen
Militants Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Sends 107 Civilians to Hospital
Saudi Crown Prince Sidelined in G20

Saudi Crown Prince Sidelined in G20

Over 100 Injured during violent Clashes between French Police, Protesters
Ansarullah Forces Hit 2 Saudi Army vehicles near Yemeni border
Russia Tests New Anti-Aircraft S-400 in Kapustin Yar
Palestinians Launch New Fishing Flotilla against Israeli Siege on Gaza