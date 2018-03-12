Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudi Arabia has submitted to Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s demands to evacuate 50 wounded fighters to Oman for treatment ahead of new UN-brokered peace talks.

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the central province of Homs.

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday world bodies have disappointed the Muslim world regarding the issue of Palestine.

Blast at Chemical Plant Kills 22 in China At least 22 people were killed in China’s Zhangjiakou city after blast and fire incident near a chemical plant on Wednesday.

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War Chinese ambassador to the US warned on Tuesday that escalation of the Sino-American trade conflict could lead to a repeat of the great catastrophes of the 20th century, just as Donald Trump once again threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran France and Germany reportedly will host a special payment channel created by Europe as part of the block’s efforts to maintain trade flowing with Iran in defiance of US sanctions

Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression

Personal Business Ties: Trump Interests Help Clear Bin Salman of Khashoggi Killing

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

Is Britain’s Rule over Gibraltar Subject to Undermining after Brexit?

At least 22 Killed as Taliban Ambush Afghan Police Convoy in Farah

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018

Bahrain Invites Israeli Economy Minister amid Israeli-Arab Reconciliation Bids

Saudi Arabia Produces Record Oil despite Reduction Vows

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

NY Times Reveals Saudi Plot to Assassinate Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

Arab Military Drills, Alliance, Overshadowed by Deep Gaps

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression

Saudi Jets Hit UK Aid Center in Yemen with British Bombs: Oxfam Pans London’s Double Standards

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Attack on Hudaydah

US Always Defeated in 40-Year Confrontation with Iran: Leader

Iran Launches Production of Indigenous Fighter Jet

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights

Khashoggi Slain for Revealing Saudi Funding of Anti-Iran TV Channel

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

US Airstrikes in Raqqa Killed ’Many More Civilians Than It Did ISIS’: Report

Preserving Unity Is Way to Overcome Problems: Iran Leader to Iraqi President

Iran Thwarts Israeli Cyber-Attacks on Communication Infrastructure

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

Alwaght- Holding the 11th round of Syria peace talks in Astana signaled a collective consensus on the need for dialogue on laying the foundation for a political structure in order to start a new period in the war-ravaged country.

Before that, the war pushed the international actors with influence on the Syrian developments to have conflicting views on what issues should be prioritized as themes of the peace talks. Such conflict of views led to the failure of the eight rounds of Geneva talks. On the other hand, the Astana process agreements were implemented on the ground without a serious involvement of the Western sides and also the United Nations.

But now a majority of the international players in Syria almost do not disagree— at least in their stated political stances— that the ground is ready for the crisis-hit nation to form a constitution committee. The West, finding Damascus the upper hand holder amid game-changing victories over the Western-backed militants and restoring large tracts of land from the militants, appears to support the idea because it finds the political process as the main window through which it can pursue its main aim of changing the current Syrian political System. The pro-Damascus parties, on the other hand, support the committee because they want to stabilize Syria and put an end to the eight-year-old crisis in the strategic region.

Despite the international consensus, what happened at the Thursday Astana summit was that no certain agreement was reached on forming the constitution committee and parties decided to finalize an agreement at the next meetings.

Shortly after the meeting, the US Department of State Spokeswoman Heather Nauert in a statement said that the Astana process by Russia, Iran, and Turkey to end the Syrian conflict has only led to a "stalemate" in efforts to establish a constitutional committee crucial to a political settlement. Her statement came after comments by outgoing UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura who had said that there was "no tangible progress” in the efforts to move out of the ten-month-long stalemate in the process of composition of the constitutional committee at two days of talks which ended Thursday in the Kazakh capital Astana. These US and UN comments on the outcome of the two-day Astana talks did not agree with the vision of the Russians and even the representative of the Syrian opposition body. Ahmed Ta’ama, the head of the opposition delegation to the process said that the only remaining disagreement is on the list of the independent members of the committee. Aside from these all, what is hindering a comprehensive agreement on the constitution committee?

New constitution: reforming or transforming?

There is a deep gap of views between the foreign actors and also the opposition and the central government. Their disagreement derives from a simple question: Will the new constitution transform the established political system of Syria or its main aim is introducing required reforms with the nature of the current political system remaining intact?

Beside the disputes over the future of the President Bashar al-Assad— for example, the West, Turkey, and the opposition want no place for Assad in the future of the country, disregarding the Syrian people’s will—, there is a debate over should the post-war Syria be administered as a federal system or remain in its present form of administration. The Western parties along with their regional and Syrian allies—mainly the Kurds— struggle to federalize Syria through the new constitution, a project they failed to realize via eight years of imposed war on Damascus.

Geneva or Astana-Sochi initiatives?

Yet another obstacle ahead of the new constitution is the Western distrust in the Astana and Sochi peace initiatives launched by Russia, Iran, and Turkey. The West’s rejection of confidence in these initiatives has largely damaged their credibility as vehicles designed to carry Syria to calm. Since the beginning, the West only recognized the UN-sponsored Geneva peace initiative and still insists that the Syrian case should be returned to Geneva.

Russia finds this Western behavior obstructing the peace process. The Russian representative to the Syrian talks Alexander Lavreniev after the talks commented on the absence of the Eastern Euphrates Kurds’ representatives and blamed the US for the absence. He said Moscow has always supported the Syrian Kurds’ participation in the political settlement. He meant the Kurds who are present in northeastern regions of Syria which are under control the US military and are yet to join the peace talks.

After the talks, the State Department’s spokeswoman blamed the “stalemate” on the Sochi-Astana initiatives. Nauert said establishment and convening of the constitution committee by year's end "is vital to a lasting de-escalation and a political solution to the conflict."

Another force behind the absence of the Kurds of the northeast from the process is Turkey. The Ankara-Kurdish hostility is a serious challenge to the success of the settlement.

Constitution committee formation preconditions

The presence of the foreign forces in Syria forms another major hurdle ahead of the advancement of efforts for the constitution committee. The Syrian government, as well as the international laws, deem the uninvited military deployment an act of aggression and occupation. Turkey and the US hold territories in the northern and eastern Syria and even set up several military bases there. The foreign presence overshadows the Syrian sovereignty. That is why Damascus argues that any cooperation and agreement on a new constitution requires the withdrawal of the foreign forces, obliteration of terrorism, return of the central government’s rule over the whole Syrian soil, restoration of stability, and return of the displaced Syrians to their homes. But the opposition groups and their foreign backers insist that dialogue should go while they maintain the lands and arms. That is how the unsettled constitution committee challenge is tied to other unsolved challenges like Idlib case and the foreign military presence, a complex interconnection making reaching a settlement a hard job.  

