  Monday 3 December 2018

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Saudi Arabia has submitted to Yemeni Ansarullah movement’s demands to evacuate 50 wounded fighters to Oman for treatment ahead of new UN-brokered peace talks.

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs The US-led coalition has reportedly attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in the central province of Homs.

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday world bodies have disappointed the Muslim world regarding the issue of Palestine.

Blast at Chemical Plant Kills 22 in China At least 22 people were killed in China’s Zhangjiakou city after blast and fire incident near a chemical plant on Wednesday.

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War Chinese ambassador to the US warned on Tuesday that escalation of the Sino-American trade conflict could lead to a repeat of the great catastrophes of the 20th century, just as Donald Trump once again threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran France and Germany reportedly will host a special payment channel created by Europe as part of the block’s efforts to maintain trade flowing with Iran in defiance of US sanctions

US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Army Position in Homs

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin

Obstacles Blocking Forming Syria Constitution Committee

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran

Saudi Arabia Produces Record Oil despite Reduction Vows

At least 22 Killed as Taliban Ambush Afghan Police Convoy in Farah

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal

Bahrain Invites Israeli Economy Minister amid Israeli-Arab Reconciliation Bids

US Gains from Russia-Ukraine Tension Escalation: Expert

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights

Saudis Submits to Ansarullah Demand to Evacuate Injured

Vital Ally: How is Bin Salman Crucial to Israeli Existence?

US Always Defeated in 40-Year Confrontation with Iran: Leader

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

Saudi Jets Hit UK Aid Center in Yemen with British Bombs: Oxfam Pans London’s Double Standards

NY Times Reveals Saudi Plot to Assassinate Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression

Khashoggi Slain for Revealing Saudi Funding of Anti-Iran TV Channel

Iran Thwarts Israeli Cyber-Attacks on Communication Infrastructure

Yemeni Forces Repel Saudi-Led Attack on Hudaydah

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights

Arab Military Drills, Alliance, Overshadowed by Deep Gaps

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus

Trump’s Rules of Engagement for Troops at Mexico Border Mirror Those Used By Israeli Regime

Iran Launches Production of Indigenous Fighter Jet

Over 200 Mass Graves of ISIS Victims Uncovered in Iraq: UN

US Airstrikes in Raqqa Killed ’Many More Civilians Than It Did ISIS’: Report

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin

Sunday 2 December 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Keep Oil Production Low: Putin

Alwaght- President Vladimir Putin Said on Saturday Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend an accord on cutting their oil outputs to prevent crude prices from slumping further.

Putin said he and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had come to the arrangement following talks during the Group of 20 countries’ summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"Yes, we have an agreement to prolong our accords," Putin told reporters on the summit’s sidelines.

"There is no final deal on volumes, but we together with Saudi Arabia will do it. And whatever is the final figure, we agreed to monitor the market situation and react to it quickly," he noted.

Russia is the most prolific oil producer outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Saudi Arabia is the biggest producer.

Moscow has been cooperating with the body for years to engineer a rebound after the prices sank in 2014 due to oversupplying of the market.

Though steadily facing the threat of decline, the prices have almost stabilized at around $60 per barrel.

Two weeks earlier, Putin had said he favored a level of $70 per barrel for Russia. On Wednesday, however, he told an investment conference in Moscow that the current prices were “absolutely fine” for his country. He also praised bin Salman for what he described as the success of the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

This is while the United States, which renewed its oil sanctions against major producer Iran last month, has been pressing other producers - particularly Saudi Arabia - to speed up production to stabilize the market.

The OPEC, Russia, and other big producers will meet in Vienna on December 6-7 to discuss further steps concerning the situation governing the oil market.

 

