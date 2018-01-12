Is Britain’s Rule over Gibraltar Subject to Undermining after Brexit?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder

Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday world bodies have disappointed the Muslim world regarding the issue of Palestine.

Blast at Chemical Plant Kills 22 in China At least 22 people were killed in China’s Zhangjiakou city after blast and fire incident near a chemical plant on Wednesday.

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War Chinese ambassador to the US warned on Tuesday that escalation of the Sino-American trade conflict could lead to a repeat of the great catastrophes of the 20th century, just as Donald Trump once again threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran France and Germany reportedly will host a special payment channel created by Europe as part of the block’s efforts to maintain trade flowing with Iran in defiance of US sanctions

Bahrain Invites Israeli Economy Minister amid Israeli-Arab Reconciliation Bids Israeli regime’s economy minister is invited to Bahrain to take part in a technology event, in yet another measure taken by some Persian Gulf Arab regimes to normalize ties with the occupying Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Arabia Produces Record Oil despite Reduction Vows Saudi Arabia’s oil production hit an all-time high record in November, as US President Donald Trump mounts pressure on the kingdom’s scandal-ridden de facto ruler to refrain from production cuts at an OPEC meeting next week.

At least 22 Killed as Taliban Ambush Afghan Police Convoy in Farah Taliban militants have ambushed a police convoy in Afghanistan’s Farah province reportedly killing at least 22 people.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Is Britain’s Rule over Gibraltar Subject to Undermining after Brexit?

Is Britain’s Rule over Gibraltar Subject to Undermining after Brexit?
Alwaght- While Britain prepares to pull out of the European Union under a finalized Brexit deal, Spain has called for a solution for Gibraltar dispute, threatening that if no settlement is reached on the case, Madrid will veto the Brexit deal.

The Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell last week said that Spain wanted a direct dialogue with Britain on the future of Gibraltar, adding that an agreement between the two over the disputed territory should be put both in Brexit document and also a later statement on the future of relations between Madrid and London. Otherwise, Spain will not support the Brexit agreement.

The root of the dispute

Gibraltar is a submontane peninsula that is located on the north of Gibraltar Strait and is connected to the Span's mainland. It has an area of 6.7 kilometers with a population of about 33,000 people. After years of clashes among Britain, Spain, and the Netherlands, Madrid finally conceded to allowing Gibraltar to go under the rule of the British Empire in 1713 under the Utrecht Treaty. The deal was inked after the UK defeated Spain in a sea battle. However, Spain over the past 300 years has frequently struggled to get its territory back.

In 2006, EU-mediated negotiations launched between the two sides, with Spain for the first time accepting to sit on the negotiating table with Gibraltar representatives. The three-party negotiations, including Gibraltar chief minister Peter Caruana, led to an array of agreements on transportation, customs, communication, and visa-free travels to the contentious territory. The final outcome was that Gibraltar was agreed to be treated with EU rules like other European regions. This deal tacitly secured a common British-Spanish administration of Gibraltar. In two referendums in 1969 and 2002 in Gibraltar, a majority of the Gibraltar population voted to remain under London rule. If these two plebiscites strengthened the British position in the face of Madrid, the Brexit referendum weakened it as 96 percent of the Gibraltarians voted for Britain to remain in the EU.

How is Gibraltar significant for London and Madrid?

The Gibraltar Strait is an area bordering British, Spanish, and Moroccan territories. It is 5.4 kilometers long and 2.1 kilometers wide and links the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean. The rule of Britain over Gibraltar is against Spanish interests in several ways. First, the territory is originally Spain’s and after long years of the colonial rule of Britain, Madrid expects the area to return under its rule. Second, the area is significant for fishing. But the Gibraltarians keep the Spanish fishers away from their areas, something occasionally leading to tensions. In the last confrontation, Madrid threatened to impose 50-euro fees on the entry of the Gibraltarians to Spain and to block the region’s airspace. Third, Gibraltar stretches to the territorial waters of Spain and Morocco but Britain claims 3 nautical miles (5.6 km) around Gibraltar on the northern side of the strait, putting part of it inside British territorial waters. Spain strongly opposes the claim. Fourth, Britain has 14 overseas territories, including Virgin Islands and Falkland, all legacy of the colonial period. If London lets them go, it should concede to a domino wave of independence of its overseas territories. And fifth, the Gibraltarians, due to some cultural bonds, economic interests, and tax exemptions, choose to remain part of Britain but geographically enjoy the Spanish privileges. When Britain was in the EU, Gibraltarian people had the best economic conditions. But the Brexit will mark an end to their golden times.

Play cards

Madrid has a couple of trump cards to play against London in Gibraltar case. With Brexit, Spain can withdraw privileges of customs, communications, transportation, and visa-free travel given to the Gibraltarians. The pressure will be heavy on people who for long years used such advantages and can make them review their willingness to remain with Britain. The second card is the opposition of the Special Committee on Decolonization, a United Nations body, to the continuation of the British rule over Gibraltar. The committee argues that in the post-colonial world, the British rule over the region should end, a stance playing into the Spanish hands. Another play card is Madrid’s power to oppose Brexit in EU Council and Parliament. Aside from the need to be approved by the British parliament, the exit deal needs passing by the EU Parliament and the Council. Spain can press Britain in the two European bodies. The Spanish Secretary of State for EU Affairs Luis Macro Aguiriano asserted that his country should be granted the veto right in the upcoming negotiations between the EU and Gibraltar, or Madrid will block the draft Brexit agreement.

On the other side, while the EU does not want to see other members’ exit, Spain can be next to withdraw from the 28-nation bloc. So, Brussels prefers to allow Madrid to enjoy the privileges of being in the EU and build its interests on the basis of stay in the Union. Very likely, the EU will refrain from supporting the London agenda where there is a legal vacuum. Even it can meet the Spanish demands in such condition. It has been 16 years since the last referendum on the status of Gibraltar was held. Odds are that people changed their mind about remaining under London rule. If a referendum comes against the British rule, London’s grip on the region will be extremely shaky.

In such a case, Britain will be deeply divided on how to address the situation. Some in London may choose to flex muscles as they did in August 2013 by dispatching HMS Westminster warship to Gibraltar as tensions ran high. The former Conservative leader Michael Howard has suggested in 2017 that Prime Minister Theresa May would be prepared to go to war to save Gibraltar as former British PM Margaret Thatcher once did for the Falklands with Argentina. The remarks were read as a warning message to Madrid. But May has adopted a softer position in dealing with Spain compared to the lawmakers and some of her cabinet members and opted to talk to Spain.

Anyway, Britain is now in its weakest ever position in Gibraltar dispute, something Madrid is aware of and based on which seeks to secure the largest possible privileges. Last week, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain in a Twitter post said his talks with PM May were not constructive and the two countries have “serious” disagreement.

All in all, even if London manages to finalize its highly costly deal with the EU, its political bonds to Gibraltar will not be same as the past. It will have to give concessions to satisfy the Gibraltarians which will undermine its political rule over the region.

Britain Gibraltar Spain Brexit Dispute

