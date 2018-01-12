Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China

Taiwan: Forsaking US, Embracing China The local election on Saturday in Taiwan show a heavy defeat for the pro-US ruling party and a sweet win for the pro-China opposition.

Iran’s Leader Urges Muslim World Rulers to Reject US, Return to Islam The leader of Leader of the Islamic Revolution has advised the rulers of Muslim countries to turn their attention to the rule of Islam since the US will not serve them.

Iraqi Kurdish Region’s Government Formation Scenarios The political factions are now debating a new government, two months after their parliamentary election.

Hezbollah Vows to Retaliate Any Israeli Aggression Hezbollah resistance movement vowed on Saturday to respond proportionately to any act of aggression by Israeli regime against Lebanon.

Why Is Bahraini Regime Mounting Crackdown on Opposition? Bahraini Court of Appeal issues life sentence to opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman.

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder

CIA Document Suggests Strong Links between Bin Salman, Khashoggi Murder

Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sent many messages to his closest adviser, who oversaw the assassination squad that brutally killed dissent journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in the hours before and after his murder at Saudi Consulate in Turkey, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

US Dropped Record Number of Bombs in Afghanistan in 2018 American warplanes have dropped more munitions in Afghanistan during the first 10 months of 2018 than during any other full calendar year.

US-China Trade War Temporally Suspended The US and China agreed to temporarily end trade conflict following talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the White House said Saturday.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS A group of women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Israel to Regret Invading Lebanon: Hezbollah Warns Hezbollah movement released a video on Friday, Warning that Israeli regime will "regret" invading Lebanon.

Seventh UK Minister Resigns over May’s ‘Naive’ Brexit Deal British universities and science minister Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Prime Minister Theresa May’s “naive” plan to take the country out of the European Union (EU), becoming the seventh minister to step down over the issue.

UN Passes Resolution Urging Israeli Regime to Exit Syria’s Golan Heights The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Friday calling on the Israeli regime to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights it occupied some half a century ago.

Terrorists’ Gas Attack in Syria’s Aleppo Must be Punished: Putin The chemical attack launched by terrorists in western Aleppo should not go unpunished, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Syria Downs Intruding Israeli Regime’s Warplane Near Damascus Syrian army air defense shot down on Thursday an Israeli regime war plane and four missiles over the country’s southern region

Ansarullah Dismisses Yemen Peace Talks Amid Saudi-Led Aggression Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has described participation in the next round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Sweden as “meaningless

Afghan Govt. Plans Peace Talks with Taliban Afghanistan president has announced plans to hold peace talks with the Taliban in a bid to restore security in the war-torn country.

Hezbollah, Ansarullah Slam NileSat for Blocking Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Hezbollah and Ansarullah movements have denounced NileSat’s decision to block the broadcast of Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Channel.

Iran Nuclear Deal in Danger Over Continued US Pressure: Deputy FM A senior Iranian diplomat says the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers will be in danger if European countries fail to ease the US’ pressures

World Bodies Disappointed Muslim world in Palestinian Cause Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday world bodies have disappointed the Muslim world regarding the issue of Palestine.

Blast at Chemical Plant Kills 22 in China At least 22 people were killed in China’s Zhangjiakou city after blast and fire incident near a chemical plant on Wednesday.

China Warns US Trade War May Lead to Great Depression, World War Chinese ambassador to the US warned on Tuesday that escalation of the Sino-American trade conflict could lead to a repeat of the great catastrophes of the 20th century, just as Donald Trump once again threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

France, Germany to Host Payment Channel aimed at Circumventing US Sanctions on Iran France and Germany reportedly will host a special payment channel created by Europe as part of the block’s efforts to maintain trade flowing with Iran in defiance of US sanctions

Bahrain Invites Israeli Economy Minister amid Israeli-Arab Reconciliation Bids Israeli regime’s economy minister is invited to Bahrain to take part in a technology event, in yet another measure taken by some Persian Gulf Arab regimes to normalize ties with the occupying Tel Aviv regime.

Saudi Arabia Produces Record Oil despite Reduction Vows Saudi Arabia’s oil production hit an all-time high record in November, as US President Donald Trump mounts pressure on the kingdom’s scandal-ridden de facto ruler to refrain from production cuts at an OPEC meeting next week.

At least 22 Killed as Taliban Ambush Afghan Police Convoy in Farah Taliban militants have ambushed a police convoy in Afghanistan’s Farah province reportedly killing at least 22 people.

Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS

Saturday 1 December 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Yazidis Join Court Case against French Firm for Paying ISIS
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A group of women from Iraq's Yazidi religious minority who survived slavery at the hands of ISIS terrorists are seeking to join a legal case against a French firm charged with paying millions to the terrorist group.

Lawyers said on Friday that they had filed an application for the women to become civil parties to the case against cement giant Lafarge.

On June 28, a panel of judges in Paris handed preliminary charges to Lafarge over complicity in crimes against humanity and financing terrorists.

The judges ordered it to pay 30 million $35 million as security deposit before a trial could open on the company’s alleged crimes.

Back then, rights campaigners welcomed the move and acknowledged that it showed the courts were beginning to recognize the role of Lafarge in spreading chaos.

The company faces allegations that it paid nearly €13 million ($14,700 million) to terrorists, including those belonging to ISIS, to keep a factory open in Syria. It also faces charges of endangering the lives of former employees in its branch in the northern Syrian Jalabiya region.

Lafarge is accused of paying the terrorists long after other French companies and multinationals had pulled out of Syria due to the spread of militancy.

The case marks the first time a multinational company has been charged with complicity in international crimes by ISIS.

"It (the case against Lafarge) provides an opportunity to establish that ISIS, and all those who assisted them, will be held to account for their crimes, and that victims will be awarded just compensation," lawyer Amal Clooney, which represents the Yazidi minority, said in a statement.

"And it sends an important message to corporations that are complicit in the commission of international crimes that they will face legal consequences for their actions," she added.

Clooney said the women were the victims of "forced displacement, executions, kidnappings, and ... sexual enslavement."

The Yazidis are considered to be “devil worshipers” by ISIS, which invaded Iraq and Syria in 2014 and was later defeated by the two countries.

Thousands of females from the minority were kidnapped by the group that year and subjected to torture and rape.

 

