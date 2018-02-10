Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran FM Blames US, Its Persian Gulf Allies for West Asia Crises

Iran FM Blames US, Its Persian Gulf Allies for West Asia Crises Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran will not negotiate with Washington as long as it sees no reliability on the US.

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Casualties Reported as Suicide Bomber Hits Election Rally in Afghanistan

At least 13 people have been killed and more than 30 were injured on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at an election rally in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

North Korea Has up to 60 Nuclear Bombs: Seoul A top South Korean official said North Korea is estimated to have up to 60 nuclear weapons.

No Secret that Saudi Regime Supports Terrorism: Iran Envoy No Secret that Saudi Regime Supports Terrorism: Iran Envoy

Trump Says ’Tariff King’ India Wants Trade Deal with US Expanding trade wars with countries across the world, US president Donald Trump has slammed India as for imposing "tremendously high tariffs" on American products and clinging to the “privilege” of trading with the US.

Iran’s Rial Regains 25 Percent of Its Lost Values in Hours Iran’s national currency Rial gained as much as 25 percent to 135,000 per dollar on Monday sending individual owners of the US currency to foreign currency markets on night to sell their dollars

Oil Prices to Reach $100, OPEC Unable to Prevent It: Analyst Oil prices will likely reach $100 per barrel before year-end and OPEC has no leverage to prevent such a scenario, an analyst has warned.

It Is Impossible for Any Country to Trust US: Turkish President Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized as the wrong path the US using of threatening and blackmail instead of dialogue.

Militant Refuse to Implement Russia-Turkey Deal on Syria’s Idlib Turkish-backed militants in Syria refused to withdraw from a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib and opposed the deployment of Russian troops to the area.

Indian Army Shoots at Chopper of Kashmiri Premier The prime minister of Pakistani-administered Kashmir region said Indian troops have opened fire on his helicopter near the disputed de facto border in the Himalayan region.

Iran Targets Ringleaders of Ahvaz Terror Attack in Syria Iran struck the gatherings of the ringleaders responsible the recent terror attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz with several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in an area east of the Euphrates in Syria.

China Cancels Security talks with US amid Rising Tensions China has canceled an important annual security meeting with the US that had been planned for October, a senior US official said on Sunday.

UK FM Likens EU to Soviet Russia, Prison British Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt lashed out at the European Union comparing the block to the Soviet Union and accusing it of becoming “a prison”.

US Blockade of Russia Equal to ’Declaration of War’: Senator Head of the Russian Senate’s Information Policy Committee says the US attempts to block Russia’s trade would amount to a declaration of war.

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Devastating Quake Rises to 832 Death toll from Indonesian’s devastating earthquake and Tsunami has risen to 832, according to the latest figures announced by the national disaster mitigation agency on Sunday.

North Korean Leader and I ’Fell in Love’: Trump US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he “fell in love” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Syria Victim of Oil Wars: Austrian FM Speaking in Arabic, French, Spanish and English, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told the UN General Assembly Oil is the real reason behind all conflicts in the West Asia while Syria is just the latest victim of this struggle.

We Are Not Banana Republic: Saudi FM to Canada Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called on Canada to stop treating the oil-rich kingdom like a “banana republic” and demanded the government of Justin Trudeau to apologize for calling for the release of jailed human rights activists.

US Most Expensive Fighter Jet Crashes in South Carolina A Marine F-35B joint strike fighter has crashed close to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina, in what turns out to be the first-ever crash the US military’s most expensive fighter jet.

Strong Quakes, Tsunami Kills Dozens in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island Some 50 people have been killed and hundreds were injured in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes and a tsunami on Friday.

Russia s Already Started Delivering S-300 to Syria: FM Russia has started delivering the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense system to Syria as in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

No Secret that Saudi Regime Supports Terrorism: Iran Envoy

Tuesday 2 October 2018
 
 
 
 
 
No Secret that Saudi Regime Supports Terrorism: Iran Envoy

IRGC Deputy Commander Warns US, Saudi, UAE Not Cross Iran’s Red Lines

Saudi Regime kills 3 Activists in Shiite-Populated Qatif

Alwaght- Iran's envoy to the UN blamed Saudi Arabia for supporting terrorism, saying it is no secret to the world that the Riyadh regime backs terror groups worldwide as ex-US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, once confirmed in a leaked memo.

Abbas Golroo, Iran’s representative to the United Nations General Assembly, delivered a speech to the Assembly in condemnation of Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, who recently took the podium at the same body to level a fresh set of allegations against the Islamic Republic.

Jubeir spoke of what he called Iran’s “terrorist activities and aggressive behavior” and claimed that achieving peace in the Middle East required “deterring Iran’s expansionist and destructive policies.”

Golroo dismissed the Saudi minister’s claims as “strange and outlandish.”

“Everyone knows that the one responsible for terrorist attacks in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe is the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are all aware that they are the main supporters of Daesh and al-Qaeda,” he stated.

The senior Iranian diplomat further reminded the Saudi regime of WikiLeaks’ release in 2009 of a memo which Clinton had compiled, saying the then American secretary of state “is said to have stated that Saudi Arabia is the greatest donor to terrorist groups around the world.”

Additionally, he cited the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA), a law that allows US citizens to sue Saudis in American courts for the country's involvement in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Golroo pointed to Iran’s assistance to regional nations in their fight against terror groups, saying the Islamic Republic’s counter-terrorism efforts are well known to the world.

The official further highlighted Riyadh’s backing for Washington’s pressure campaign against Iran, saying such hostile policies are “nothing new.” The kingdom, he said, moves to destabilize the region by pumping petrodollars and propping up the terrorists whenever it sees its interests at stake.

History, Golroo added, remembers Saudi Arabia’s hostility towards regional nations and governments, including its support for former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s carnage of Iranian people during the eight-year war on Iran in 1980s.

The Iranian diplomat also referred to the crimes the Saudi regime – along with a coalition of its allies – has been perpetrating against the Yemeni nation, showing the Assembly photos of the Yemeni children, who were killed in one of the Saudi military’s air raids that hit a school bus back in September.

“Everyone knows very well. It is an open secret that the Yemeni nation, this noble and oppressed nation, is suffering as a result of the direct machinations and maneuvers of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“The minister of foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia is accusing my country of destabilizing the region as if the kingdom of Saudi Arabia was a strong proponent of stability. May I ask whether the destruction of Yemen, the murder of women and children of Yemeni civilians is lending something to stability?” he exclaimed.

 “You say that you’re defending the Arab identity,” the Iranian representative said, addressing the Saudis. “Should Arab identity be used as a cause or pretext to carry out proxy wars…You’re not defending the Arab identity. You’re killing the Arab identity with your dollars. You have no pity for anyone in the Arab World. You have no pity for any Arab people, including those, who are supposedly you allies.”

Golroo also rejected Saudi claims that Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement is defending the country with Iran-made ballistic missiles, saying it would have been impossible to deliver such hardware to Yemeni forces due to Saudi Arabia’s all-out blockade of the Arabian Peninsula state.

He then slammed European arms sales to Saudi Arabia, saying those weapons fall into the hands of the terrorists who are wreaking havoc across the region.

 

