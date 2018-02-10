Trump Says ’Tariff King’ India Wants Trade Deal with US

Alwaght- Expanding trade wars with countries across the world, US president Donald Trump has slammed India as for imposing "tremendously high tariffs" on American products and clinging to the “privilege” of trading with the US.

"India, which is the tariff king, they called us and they said, ‘We want to start negotiations immediately,” Trump during his White House news conference where he announced a new trade deal with neighboring Mexico and Canada that would replace the 1994 NAFTA.

"When we send Harley Davidson motorcycle, and other things to India, they charge us very very high tariffs. I have spoken to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and he is going to reduce them substantially," he said.

Trump also rued that none of his predecessors had ever spoken with the Indians about the tariffs issue.

"Nobody ever spoke to these people (Indians). He (Modi) said, nobody ever spoke to me. I am not trying to be overly dramatic. We have had presidents of the United States and Trade Representatives, they never spoke to India," Trump said, adding that "they charge us whatever they want".

Noting that the tariff on motorcycles was 100 per cent, the president said it was like a barrier.

India has already reduced it substantially, but it is still too high, Trump said, adding that who is going to buy it as it costs so much.

He also warned against imposing similar tariffs on import of Indian products.

Then he referred to the reports that Delhi allegedly reached out to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in an effort to negotiate new terms just to keep President Trump “happy".

"When Bob Lighthizer said, 'What happened? He would never do this.' They said, 'No, we want to keep your president happy.' Isn't that nice? Isn't that nice? It's true. They have to keep us happy, because they understand that we're wise to what's been happening," Trump said.

India and the US have been trying to negotiate favorable trade conditions since June after Washington slapped the country with new steel and aluminum import duties in March.

While New Delhi threatened tariff hikes on 29 American products worth $10.6 billion as early as August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reportedly decided to postpone the retaliatory measures pending negotiations with US officials, who are seeking to reduce its $31-billion deficit with India. Unless an agreement is reached between the sides, India’s hikes will go into effect on November 3.

In similar comments last Saturday, Trump noted that India wants to negotiate a trade deal with the US to avoid further tariffs on their products. Overall bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $115 billion in 2016.

On Monday, Trump claimed that his aggressive protectionist trade policies against other countries, namely China, are pressuring other nations to seek new terms with the US to avoid possible commerce disputes.

"So, because of the power of tariffs and the power that we have with tariffs, we, in many cases, won’t even have to use them,” Trump said. “That’s how powerful they are, and how good they are. But in many cases, we’re not going to have to use them".

The US president called it a “privilege” for trading partners, like China and the European Union, to do business with the US, accusing them of staging an “attack” on the “piggy bank".

Commenting on deteriorating trade relations with China in wake of the latest round of tit-for-tat tariffs on $260 billion of bilateral trade, Trump noted that he is not yet ready to stop the trade war with Beijing. “China wants to talk, very badly, "said the president. “And I said, frankly, it’s too early to talk. Can't talk now".