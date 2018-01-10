Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 1 October 2018

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

It Is Impossible for Any Country to Trust US: Turkish President

It Is Impossible for Any Country to Trust US: Turkish President

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized as the wrong path the US using of threatening and blackmail instead of dialogue.

Militant Refuse to Implement Russia-Turkey Deal on Syria’s Idlib Turkish-backed militants in Syria refused to withdraw from a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib and opposed the deployment of Russian troops to the area.

Indian Army Shoots at Chopper of Kashmiri Premier The prime minister of Pakistani-administered Kashmir region said Indian troops have opened fire on his helicopter near the disputed de facto border in the Himalayan region.

Iran Targets Ringleaders of Ahvaz Terror Attack in Syria Iran struck the gatherings of the ringleaders responsible the recent terror attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz with several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in an area east of the Euphrates in Syria.

China Cancels Security talks with US amid Rising Tensions China has canceled an important annual security meeting with the US that had been planned for October, a senior US official said on Sunday.

UK FM Likens EU to Soviet Russia, Prison British Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt lashed out at the European Union comparing the block to the Soviet Union and accusing it of becoming “a prison”.

US Blockade of Russia Equal to ’Declaration of War’: Senator Head of the Russian Senate’s Information Policy Committee says the US attempts to block Russia’s trade would amount to a declaration of war.

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Devastating Quake Rises to 832 Death toll from Indonesian’s devastating earthquake and Tsunami has risen to 832, according to the latest figures announced by the national disaster mitigation agency on Sunday.

North Korean Leader and I ’Fell in Love’: Trump US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he “fell in love” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Syria Victim of Oil Wars: Austrian FM Speaking in Arabic, French, Spanish and English, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told the UN General Assembly Oil is the real reason behind all conflicts in the West Asia while Syria is just the latest victim of this struggle.

We Are Not Banana Republic: Saudi FM to Canada Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called on Canada to stop treating the oil-rich kingdom like a “banana republic” and demanded the government of Justin Trudeau to apologize for calling for the release of jailed human rights activists.

US Most Expensive Fighter Jet Crashes in South Carolina A Marine F-35B joint strike fighter has crashed close to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina, in what turns out to be the first-ever crash the US military’s most expensive fighter jet.

Strong Quakes, Tsunami Kills Dozens in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island Some 50 people have been killed and hundreds were injured in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes and a tsunami on Friday.

Russia s Already Started Delivering S-300 to Syria: FM Russia has started delivering the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense system to Syria as in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

US Official Rejects Netanyahu’s Anti-Iran Claims as Misleading A US official rejected as “misleading” Israeli premier’s claims about existence of a secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s capital city of Tehran

IRGC Deputy Commander Warns US, Saudi, UAE Not Cross Iran’s Red Lines Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) threatened Saudi Arabia and the UAE with crushing response if they keep crossing Iran’s red lines

Saudi Regime kills 3 Activists in Shiite-Populated Qatif Saudi forces have reportedly killed three activists in a Wednesday raid on a house in the Shiite-populated Qatif region in the east of the Arab kingdom, as the Riyadh regime continues its brutal crackdown on political dissidents.

Israeli PM Anti-Iran Claims Aimed at Deflecting Attentions from Tel Aviv’s Threats: FM Iran rejected Israeli regime’s nuclear accusations at UN to level such accusations against Tehran

US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist Washington’s aggressive policy of sanctions makes it highly necessary for Brussels to find working solutions to protect European countries against the US’ unpredictable steps, top German economist and professor Max Otte says.

Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

It Is Impossible for Any Country to Trust US: Turkish President

Monday 1 October 2018
 
 
 
 
 
It Is Impossible for Any Country to Trust US: Turkish President

President Erdogan Slams US ’Heinous Economic Attack’ on Turkey

Alwaght - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized as the wrong path the US using of threatening and blackmail instead of dialogue.

Speaking at the opening of parliament on Monday, the Turkish President said it was impossible for any country to trust Washington.

Erdogan also attacked Trump administration's engaging in trade wars globally, saying the US had lost credibility by.

 Ankara and Washington have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat over the trial in Turkey of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson.

Turkey is currently struggling with a severe currency crisis triggered by escalating US sanctions. The lira has lost around 42 percent of its value against the US dollar this year as a result of a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the country’s inflation rate climbed to almost 18 percent last month. Consumer prices increased 17.9 percent in August from the same month in 2017.

 

 

Turkey Erdogan US

