It Is Impossible for Any Country to Trust US: Turkish President

Alwaght - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized as the wrong path the US using of threatening and blackmail instead of dialogue.

Speaking at the opening of parliament on Monday, the Turkish President said it was impossible for any country to trust Washington.

Erdogan also attacked Trump administration's engaging in trade wars globally, saying the US had lost credibility by.

Ankara and Washington have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat over the trial in Turkey of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson.

Turkey is currently struggling with a severe currency crisis triggered by escalating US sanctions. The lira has lost around 42 percent of its value against the US dollar this year as a result of a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington.

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed the country’s inflation rate climbed to almost 18 percent last month. Consumer prices increased 17.9 percent in August from the same month in 2017.