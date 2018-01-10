Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Militant Refuse to Implement Russia-Turkey Deal on Syria's Idlib

Militant Refuse to Implement Russia-Turkey Deal on Syria’s Idlib

Turkish-backed militants in Syria refused to withdraw from a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib and opposed the deployment of Russian troops to the area.

Indian Army Shoots at Chopper of Kashmiri Premier The prime minister of Pakistani-administered Kashmir region said Indian troops have opened fire on his helicopter near the disputed de facto border in the Himalayan region.

Iran Targets Ringleaders of Ahvaz Terror Attack in Syria Iran struck the gatherings of the ringleaders responsible the recent terror attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz with several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in an area east of the Euphrates in Syria.

China Cancels Security talks with US amid Rising Tensions China has canceled an important annual security meeting with the US that had been planned for October, a senior US official said on Sunday.

UK FM Likens EU to Soviet Russia, Prison British Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt lashed out at the European Union comparing the block to the Soviet Union and accusing it of becoming “a prison”.

US Blockade of Russia Equal to ’Declaration of War’: Senator Head of the Russian Senate’s Information Policy Committee says the US attempts to block Russia’s trade would amount to a declaration of war.

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Devastating Quake Rises to 832 Death toll from Indonesian’s devastating earthquake and Tsunami has risen to 832, according to the latest figures announced by the national disaster mitigation agency on Sunday.

North Korean Leader and I ’Fell in Love’: Trump US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he “fell in love” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Syria Victim of Oil Wars: Austrian FM Speaking in Arabic, French, Spanish and English, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told the UN General Assembly Oil is the real reason behind all conflicts in the West Asia while Syria is just the latest victim of this struggle.

We Are Not Banana Republic: Saudi FM to Canada Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called on Canada to stop treating the oil-rich kingdom like a “banana republic” and demanded the government of Justin Trudeau to apologize for calling for the release of jailed human rights activists.

US Most Expensive Fighter Jet Crashes in South Carolina A Marine F-35B joint strike fighter has crashed close to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina, in what turns out to be the first-ever crash the US military’s most expensive fighter jet.

Strong Quakes, Tsunami Kills Dozens in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island Some 50 people have been killed and hundreds were injured in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes and a tsunami on Friday.

Russia s Already Started Delivering S-300 to Syria: FM Russia has started delivering the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense system to Syria as in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

US Official Rejects Netanyahu’s Anti-Iran Claims as Misleading A US official rejected as “misleading” Israeli premier’s claims about existence of a secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s capital city of Tehran

IRGC Deputy Commander Warns US, Saudi, UAE Not Cross Iran’s Red Lines Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) threatened Saudi Arabia and the UAE with crushing response if they keep crossing Iran’s red lines

Saudi Regime kills 3 Activists in Shiite-Populated Qatif Saudi forces have reportedly killed three activists in a Wednesday raid on a house in the Shiite-populated Qatif region in the east of the Arab kingdom, as the Riyadh regime continues its brutal crackdown on political dissidents.

Israeli PM Anti-Iran Claims Aimed at Deflecting Attentions from Tel Aviv’s Threats: FM Iran rejected Israeli regime’s nuclear accusations at UN to level such accusations against Tehran

US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist Washington’s aggressive policy of sanctions makes it highly necessary for Brussels to find working solutions to protect European countries against the US’ unpredictable steps, top German economist and professor Max Otte says.

Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

UN, Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Meeting on Syria at UN Iran, Russia and Turkey have sat down for talks in New York on the latest developments in the Syria’s Idlib Province, amid efforts to peacefully rid the area of terrorists

Alwaght- Turkish-backed militants in Syria refused to withdraw from a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib and opposed the deployment of Russian troops to the area.

The so-called National Liberation Front, a Turkish-backed militant alliance in Idlib, told Agence France-Presse late Sunday that it had raised objections to the deal after meeting with Turkish mentors.  

"A long meeting was held with our Turkish ally regarding the elements of the agreement, and chiefly the issue of Russia's presence in the buffer area," AFPquoted NLF spokesman Naji Mustafa as saying.   

The deal, agreed last month between Ankara and Moscow, provides for the establishment of a U-shaped buffer zone around Idlib that would be free of both terrorists and heavy weapons.

"We discussed the issue, and the NLF took a clear position rejecting this matter," he said, adding that Turkey "pledged that it would not happen".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached an accord with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on September 17, under which all militants in the planned buffer area must hand over their heavy weapons and terrorist groups must withdraw.

On Sunday, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an NLF faction known as Failaq al-Sham had begun pulling out its heavy weapons from the planned zone but both groups denied it.

"There have been no changes in the location of weapons or redistribution of fighters, even as we remain committed to the agreement reached in Sochi," Failaq al-Sham's media officer Sayf al-Raad told AFP. 

Most of the territory where the buffer zone would be set up is held by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a Takfiri alliance also known as al-Qaeda in Syria. The terrorist group's chief Abu Mohammad al-Jolani has previously warned that weapons were a "red line."

Hurras al-Deen, a smaller al-Qaeda-linked group, has also rejected the agreement and on Saturday, US-backed Jaish al-Izza terrorist group followed suit, saying it rejected the Turkish deal with Russia. 

Under the Idlib agreement, Turkey and Russia would carry out coordinated military patrols on the borders of the buffer zone in a bid to detect and prevent "provocation by third parties."

Jaish al-Izza terrorists clashed with government forces throughout the night Saturday and into Sunday in Hama Province, bordering Idlib.

The London-based observatory also reported clashes between militants and government forces in the coastal province of Latakia on Sunday.

Over the past few months, Syrian forces have made sweeping gains against Takfiri elements, especially in the country's southern areas and the Damascus suburbs.

The Syrian army is now preparing to rid Idlib of terrorist groups, prompting Turkey to hammer out a rushed deal with Russia in order to protect the militants under its support.

 

Idlib Syria Turkish

