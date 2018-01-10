Iran Targets Ringleaders of Ahvaz Terror Attack in Syria

Alwaght- Iran struck the gatherings of the ringleaders responsible the recent terror attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz with several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in an area east of the Euphrates in Syria.

the Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) News outlet Sepah announced the development, citing a statement by the Corps’ Public Relations Directorate-General.

According to the statement, the strike took place in early Monday by the IRGC’s Aerospace Division, killing and injuring a large number of Takfiri terrorists and ringleaders of the September 22 attack.

Twenty-four people were killed and 58 more injured in the attack, which was simultaneously claimed by the Saudi Arabia-linked al-Ahwaziya terrorist group, and the ISIS terror outfit, which is suspected of receiving Saudi patronage.

Three of the four assailants involved in the attack were killed by Iranian security forces, and a fourth one was arrested but later died of the wounds he had sustained during a security chase.

According to a statement by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry, its forces found the hideout of the terrorists involved in the attack, and arrested 22 elements in connection with the incident.

Iran has blamed the kingdom and its strongest regional ally, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the attack.

Shortly after the attack, Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political adviser to Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, said the bloodbath was justified and that "attacking a military target is not a terrorist act." "Moving the battle deeper inside Iran is a declared option and will increase during the next phase,” he added.