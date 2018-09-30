Why Is Trump Seeking Lower Oil Prices?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 1 October 2018

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

UK FM Likens EU to Soviet Russia, Prison

British Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt lashed out at the European Union comparing the block to the Soviet Union and accusing it of becoming “a prison”.

US Blockade of Russia Equal to ’Declaration of War’: Senator Head of the Russian Senate’s Information Policy Committee says the US attempts to block Russia’s trade would amount to a declaration of war.

Iran Targets Ringleaders of Ahvaz Terror Attack in Syria Iran struck the gatherings of the ringleaders responsible the recent terror attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz with several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles in an area east of the Euphrates in Syria.

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Devastating Quake Rises to 832 Death toll from Indonesian’s devastating earthquake and Tsunami has risen to 832, according to the latest figures announced by the national disaster mitigation agency on Sunday.

North Korean Leader and I ’Fell in Love’: Trump US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he “fell in love” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Syria Victim of Oil Wars: Austrian FM Speaking in Arabic, French, Spanish and English, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told the UN General Assembly Oil is the real reason behind all conflicts in the West Asia while Syria is just the latest victim of this struggle.

We Are Not Banana Republic: Saudi FM to Canada Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called on Canada to stop treating the oil-rich kingdom like a “banana republic” and demanded the government of Justin Trudeau to apologize for calling for the release of jailed human rights activists.

US Most Expensive Fighter Jet Crashes in South Carolina A Marine F-35B joint strike fighter has crashed close to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina, in what turns out to be the first-ever crash the US military’s most expensive fighter jet.

Strong Quakes, Tsunami Kills Dozens in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island Some 50 people have been killed and hundreds were injured in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes and a tsunami on Friday.

Russia s Already Started Delivering S-300 to Syria: FM Russia has started delivering the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense system to Syria as in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

US Official Rejects Netanyahu’s Anti-Iran Claims as Misleading A US official rejected as “misleading” Israeli premier’s claims about existence of a secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s capital city of Tehran

IRGC Deputy Commander Warns US, Saudi, UAE Not Cross Iran’s Red Lines Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) threatened Saudi Arabia and the UAE with crushing response if they keep crossing Iran’s red lines

Saudi Regime kills 3 Activists in Shiite-Populated Qatif Saudi forces have reportedly killed three activists in a Wednesday raid on a house in the Shiite-populated Qatif region in the east of the Arab kingdom, as the Riyadh regime continues its brutal crackdown on political dissidents.

Israeli PM Anti-Iran Claims Aimed at Deflecting Attentions from Tel Aviv’s Threats: FM Iran rejected Israeli regime’s nuclear accusations at UN to level such accusations against Tehran

US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist Washington’s aggressive policy of sanctions makes it highly necessary for Brussels to find working solutions to protect European countries against the US’ unpredictable steps, top German economist and professor Max Otte says.

Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

UN, Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Meeting on Syria at UN Iran, Russia and Turkey have sat down for talks in New York on the latest developments in the Syria’s Idlib Province, amid efforts to peacefully rid the area of terrorists

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Targets Yemeni forces fired domestically-designed ballistic missiles at military targets in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border regions of Jizan and Asir, to retaliate strikes by Saudi-led military coalition

US Cannot Sanction Iran, Keep Oil Cheap: Oil Minister Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday American president cannot reduce Iran’s oil export and simultaneously prevent the price of crude from rising, suggesting that Donald Trump should stop interfering in the West Asia if he wants cheap oil.

Turkey to Keep Gas Import from Iran despite US Sanctions: President Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran in line with its long-term supply contract ignoring US’ threats to punish countries doing business with Iran.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Why Is Trump Seeking Lower Oil Prices?

Monday 1 October 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is Trump Seeking Lower Oil Prices?

Oil Prices Hit 4-Y-High as OPEC Refuses to Increase Production

Alwaght- The oil prices are rising, and this is turning into a major debate of the world leaders on the global stage, mainly the United Nations General Assembly meeting, as higher prices of energy can substantially influence the global economy. On Tuesday, the Brent oil price reached 82.55, the highest since 2014, after four tough years for the industry. The rise drew reaction by the US President Donald Trump.

“OPEC nations are, as usual, ripping off the rest of the world and I don’t like it,” Trump said in a speech to the UNGA in New York on Tuesday.

“We defend many of these nations for nothing, and then they take advantage of us by giving us high oil prices. Not good. We’re not going to put up with it — these horrible prices — much longer.” 

A couple of days earlier he had asked the Oil Producing and Exporting Countries to raise the level of their oil production. The experts suggest that they expect the crude prices to keep rallying, with a prediction, to Trump’s frustration, to see them touch the $90 and even $100 by the end of the year.

Why are oil prices rising?

The Global Energy Fund has predicted that by the end of this year, the oil prices will go beyond $90 because as the supply drops, demand increases, and the major consumers see a drop in their energy reserves.

Some energy trading companies even expect higher prices. For example, Mitsubishi UFJ and Financial Group said that the crude prices could hit $100 this year.

One major reason pushing up the prices is connected to the concerns over a drop in oil production in the upcoming months. The US has said it will reinstate sanctions on Iran’s oil industry in November to push down the Iranian sales to “zero”. This comes while the experts suggest that the major suppliers like Saudi Arabia, which said it was ready to fill the Iranian place when the embargo comes into effect, cannot accomplish their promise. At the OPEC meeting, held on Sunday in Algeria, the Saudis said they cannot raise increase their production this month higher than the current level.

As a result, the fears of the deficit are forcing up the global oil demand. The major demands come from the emerging big economies like China and India, both going the industrialization course fast. To keep their fast growth rates, the two countries need to make sure that they will not fall short of energy for their industrial consumption.

Another reason for the 2 percent rise, the experts say, is linked to the US threatening Venezuela, also an OPEC member with “actions” amid a crippling political crisis in the Latin American nation. So, while its policies are a key factor in the oil price surge, the US stands in the place of an accuser shifting the blame on the oil producers.

How will the global economy be affected?

Since the mid-1950s, oil rose to become the top energy source across the world. The strategic commodities have been the dynamic for the industrialized world. Oil stands basis for production of plastic, fertilizers, cleaners, paint, even some medications, and many other things. Furthermore, this energy source is used to produce electricity and transportation vehicles’ fuel.

The wide range of the oil usage in today’s world gives a clear picture of how important this energy is. Potentially, higher energy prices can mean slower world economic growth and higher inflation. The economists argue that after the WWII, high oil prices stood a basis for almost any economic recession in the global economy. An example is the 1970 oil prices shock that caused lower growth and higher inflation and unemployment rates in the major economies.

The oil prices rose almost 7 percent last year while analysts predicts it will reach 25 percent by the end of the second quarter of 2018. Higher oil prices will very likely push the world recession rate to 34 percent in 2020, up from the 28 percent before the oil prices increase.

Increased crude prices will mean slowed down production and supply of goods as the manufactures will face higher production prices. This is even more serious if the produced goods and services are oil-based. Higher oil prices, on the other side, can force down the demand for goods as the consumers will suffer higher costs of living and thus a drop in their purchasing power. Such a situation causes uncertainty about the future, which again stands as a motivation for lower consumption rates.

Additionally, higher oil prices can press up the American dollar value and thus the shares in the US stock markets. This, in turn, will inflict a damage of slowing down on the now-gaining American stock markets. The Chief Market Strategist Greg McKenna of AxiTrader, a firm active in the global stock markets, has told the AFP news agency that higher oil, pressures for higher salaries, and a strong performance of the US economy in the second quarter will push the US Federal Reserve to the conclusion that the increase in interest rates needs to continue. This will mean that the US products will be less competitive abroad and so the American companies will witness fewer sales and thus less income.

From another dimension, the pressure of the increased oil prices on the emerging economies can seriously challenge the global economic cycle. Increased costs of production for these countries will push their governments to introduce tax cuts to the manufactures in support. This will have consequences for the governments. One will be the budget deficit as a result of less income. Any smaller drop in the oil supply in the global markets will have a damaging effect on such countries as Turkey and Argentina.

So, the Trump concerns are highly serious. After all, he needs to maintain the current over 4 percent growth rate to win the second term of the presidency while there are doubts about if he can successfully end the first term.   

 

