  Sunday 30 September 2018

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Devastating Quake Rises to 832

Death Toll from Indonesia’s Devastating Quake Rises to 832

Death toll from Indonesian’s devastating earthquake and Tsunami has risen to 832, according to the latest figures announced by the national disaster mitigation agency on Sunday.

North Korean Leader and I ’Fell in Love’: Trump US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he “fell in love” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Syria Victim of Oil Wars: Austrian FM Speaking in Arabic, French, Spanish and English, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told the UN General Assembly Oil is the real reason behind all conflicts in the West Asia while Syria is just the latest victim of this struggle.

We Are Not Banana Republic: Saudi FM to Canada Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called on Canada to stop treating the oil-rich kingdom like a “banana republic” and demanded the government of Justin Trudeau to apologize for calling for the release of jailed human rights activists.

US Most Expensive Fighter Jet Crashes in South Carolina A Marine F-35B joint strike fighter has crashed close to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina, in what turns out to be the first-ever crash the US military’s most expensive fighter jet.

Strong Quakes, Tsunami Kills Dozens in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island Some 50 people have been killed and hundreds were injured in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes and a tsunami on Friday.

Russia s Already Started Delivering S-300 to Syria: FM Russia has started delivering the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense system to Syria as in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

US Official Rejects Netanyahu’s Anti-Iran Claims as Misleading A US official rejected as “misleading” Israeli premier’s claims about existence of a secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s capital city of Tehran

IRGC Deputy Commander Warns US, Saudi, UAE Not Cross Iran’s Red Lines Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) threatened Saudi Arabia and the UAE with crushing response if they keep crossing Iran’s red lines

Saudi Regime kills 3 Activists in Shiite-Populated Qatif Saudi forces have reportedly killed three activists in a Wednesday raid on a house in the Shiite-populated Qatif region in the east of the Arab kingdom, as the Riyadh regime continues its brutal crackdown on political dissidents.

Israeli PM Anti-Iran Claims Aimed at Deflecting Attentions from Tel Aviv’s Threats: FM Iran rejected Israeli regime’s nuclear accusations at UN to level such accusations against Tehran

US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist Washington’s aggressive policy of sanctions makes it highly necessary for Brussels to find working solutions to protect European countries against the US’ unpredictable steps, top German economist and professor Max Otte says.

Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

UN, Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Meeting on Syria at UN Iran, Russia and Turkey have sat down for talks in New York on the latest developments in the Syria’s Idlib Province, amid efforts to peacefully rid the area of terrorists

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Targets Yemeni forces fired domestically-designed ballistic missiles at military targets in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border regions of Jizan and Asir, to retaliate strikes by Saudi-led military coalition

US Cannot Sanction Iran, Keep Oil Cheap: Oil Minister Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday American president cannot reduce Iran’s oil export and simultaneously prevent the price of crude from rising, suggesting that Donald Trump should stop interfering in the West Asia if he wants cheap oil.

Turkey to Keep Gas Import from Iran despite US Sanctions: President Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran in line with its long-term supply contract ignoring US’ threats to punish countries doing business with Iran.

UK Labour Party Votes in Favor of Arms Embargo on Israeli Regime Britain’s Labour Party has called on Tuesday for a total ban on all arms sales to Israeli regime, a first in the UK’s history.

US Angry by EU Plan to Circumvent Iran Sanctions European Union countries plan to preserve business with Iran despite US sanctions has angered Washington, with American secretary of state saying he was "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed" by the EU’s decision.

Oil Prices Hit 4-Y-High as OPEC Refuses to Increase Production Oil prices hit a four-year high of $81.48 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC and Russia appeared to reject calls from the US to increase production amid looming sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports.

Syria Victim of Oil Wars: Austrian FM

Sunday 30 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
Syria Victim of Oil Wars: Austrian FM
Alwaght- Speaking in Arabic, French, Spanish and English, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told the UN General Assembly Oil is the real reason behind all conflicts in the West Asia while Syria is just the latest victim of this struggle.

The very existence of the modern West Asian states have been “shaped by oil business,” Kneissl told the UNGA, Russia Today reported.

A West Asian expert herself went on to explain that the borders of the states that were established following the breakdown of the Ottoman Empire were “based on pipelines".

All the wars the region witnessed over the recent decades are just a continuation of this fight for the control over the fossil fuels that still “dominate the energy mix” in the world, the foreign minister said, adding that Syria, which has been engulfed in a bloody seven-years conflict, is “a victim of instability created by all these wars.”

This was the first time an Austrian top official made such statements at the level of the UN General Assembly.

Kneissl also surprised the gathering in New York as she started her speech in Arabic – a move she explained by her respect to the people, who fight for their lives in a region ravaged by wars. She switched to French, Spanish and English as well in the course of her statement.

Karin Kneissl grew up in Amman, Jordan, where her father worked as a pilot for a Jordanian air carrier. She has good knowledge of Middle Eastern problems and US policies in the region and has worked as an observer in many European media outlets.

She also criticized the international community and the UN in particular for losing real effectiveness behind the “flurry of meetings, which some diplomats turned into a comfortable endless game full of litanies and mantras.”

"We settle for these hackneyed arguments when we discuss Syria and Yemen. We get carried away with such words as reconstruction and stabilization while populations – children – are just trying to survive,” Kneissl said. Following these words, the foreign minister announced that Austria would like to “contribute to financing” the mine clearing operations in Syria.

Vienna is also “ready to increase its humanitarian commitment” to help the Yemeni people, Kneissl said as she called the Yemeni crisis, which is often neglected by the western media and officials, “the greatest tragedy of our time.”

In her speech, Kneissl also condemned the use of chemical and biological weapons as well as called for nuclear disarmament and urged the international community to do more to fight for the rights of women.

The foreign minister also criticized the US for its withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, even though she avoided calling Washington by name. While hailing the agreement itself as a “result of multilateral action” and a “subject to independent verification system” that should be preserved, she said that “one country’s” withdrawal from its “weakens the mutual trust” and disrupts measures aimed at “confidence building.”

 

 

