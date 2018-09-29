US-Facilitated Arab NATO against Iran Doomed to Fail

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 29 September 2018

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani

US Sanctions on Iran ’Economic Terrorism’: President Rouhani Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed "unilateral and illegitimate" sanctions imposed by the US against his nation as "economic terrorism" and violation of nations’ right to progress.

Signatories to JCPOA to Establish Payment Channels to Circumvent US Sanctions on Iran European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini announced on Monday remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal is working to establish a special payment channels to do business with Iran to salvage the deal after the US’ withdrawal.

Ashura Ceremonies: Bahraini Regime’s Nightmare The government forces on Thursday attacked the mourners in various parts of the country and detained the clerics.

How Double Standards Make US Attack ICC Bolton threatens the International Criminal Court with Sanctions if it opens probe into US military war crimes possibility in Afghanistan.

Spain to Sell 400 Bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Regime’s War Crimes in Yemen The Kingdom of Spain is set to sell 400 laser-guided bombs to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the deal was temporarily halted over Riyadh’s involvement in a brutal aggression on neighboring Yemen.

We Are Not Banana Republic: Saudi FM to Canada

We Are Not Banana Republic: Saudi FM to Canada

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister called on Canada to stop treating the oil-rich kingdom like a “banana republic” and demanded the government of Justin Trudeau to apologize for calling for the release of jailed human rights activists.

US Most Expensive Fighter Jet Crashes in South Carolina A Marine F-35B joint strike fighter has crashed close to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in Beaufort, South Carolina, in what turns out to be the first-ever crash the US military’s most expensive fighter jet.

Strong Quakes, Tsunami Kills Dozens in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island Some 50 people have been killed and hundreds were injured in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes and a tsunami on Friday.

Russia s Already Started Delivering S-300 to Syria: FM Russia has started delivering the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense system to Syria as in response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

US Official Rejects Netanyahu’s Anti-Iran Claims as Misleading A US official rejected as “misleading” Israeli premier’s claims about existence of a secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s capital city of Tehran

IRGC Deputy Commander Warns US, Saudi, UAE Not Cross Iran’s Red Lines Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) threatened Saudi Arabia and the UAE with crushing response if they keep crossing Iran’s red lines

Saudi Regime kills 3 Activists in Shiite-Populated Qatif Saudi forces have reportedly killed three activists in a Wednesday raid on a house in the Shiite-populated Qatif region in the east of the Arab kingdom, as the Riyadh regime continues its brutal crackdown on political dissidents.

Israeli PM Anti-Iran Claims Aimed at Deflecting Attentions from Tel Aviv’s Threats: FM Iran rejected Israeli regime’s nuclear accusations at UN to level such accusations against Tehran

US Pressure Makes Brussels Look for SWIFT Alternatives: German Economist Washington’s aggressive policy of sanctions makes it highly necessary for Brussels to find working solutions to protect European countries against the US’ unpredictable steps, top German economist and professor Max Otte says.

Turkey to Ignore US Sanctions on Iran: Foreign Minister Turkey will ignore US’ reimoised sanctions against Iran and will keep trading with its eastern neighbor, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Sputnik

UN, Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Meeting on Syria at UN Iran, Russia and Turkey have sat down for talks in New York on the latest developments in the Syria’s Idlib Province, amid efforts to peacefully rid the area of terrorists

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Targets Yemeni forces fired domestically-designed ballistic missiles at military targets in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border regions of Jizan and Asir, to retaliate strikes by Saudi-led military coalition

US Cannot Sanction Iran, Keep Oil Cheap: Oil Minister Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday American president cannot reduce Iran’s oil export and simultaneously prevent the price of crude from rising, suggesting that Donald Trump should stop interfering in the West Asia if he wants cheap oil.

Turkey to Keep Gas Import from Iran despite US Sanctions: President Erdogan President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will continue to buy natural gas from Iran in line with its long-term supply contract ignoring US’ threats to punish countries doing business with Iran.

UK Labour Party Votes in Favor of Arms Embargo on Israeli Regime Britain’s Labour Party has called on Tuesday for a total ban on all arms sales to Israeli regime, a first in the UK’s history.

US Angry by EU Plan to Circumvent Iran Sanctions European Union countries plan to preserve business with Iran despite US sanctions has angered Washington, with American secretary of state saying he was "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed" by the EU’s decision.

Oil Prices Hit 4-Y-High as OPEC Refuses to Increase Production Oil prices hit a four-year high of $81.48 a barrel on Tuesday after OPEC and Russia appeared to reject calls from the US to increase production amid looming sanctions against Iranian crude oil exports.

US Planned $330mn Military Sale to Taiwan Jeopardizes China-US Ties: Beijing China warned on Tuesday that the US approval of arms sales to Taiwan would breach Chinese sovereignty and do “severe damage” to bilateral relations with Washington.

US Policy in Latin America Shifted from Military Coup to Regime Change: Morales Bolivian President Evo Morales says the United State’s policy of military coups has shifted to regime changes through courts and parliaments to deal with dissident Latin American leaders and claim their countries’ oil.

One killed, Scores Injured as Israeli Forces Fire on Boats Attempting to Break Gaza Siege Israeli forces have killed one more Palestinian on Monday as the regime continues to use live ammunition and tear gas to suppress protests in Gaza.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

US-Facilitated Arab NATO against Iran Doomed to Fail

Saturday 29 September 2018
 
 
 
 
 
US-Facilitated Arab NATO against Iran Doomed to Fail
Alwaght- In 2016, the Wall Street Journal, reported that the US will support an Arabic plan to initiate “Arab NATO”, aimed at confronting what they call the growing Iran influence in the region. calls for the initiative renewed on Friday, when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted a meeting of top Arab diplomats in New York to push forward the plan to establish the NATO-like regional alliance.

The US State Department said in a statement that the participants-- foreign ministers from Egypt and Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar-- in the meeting had all underlined "the need to confront threats from Iran directed at the region and the United States."

Despite that fact that on official occasions Americans say that the main aim behind the Arab NATO idea is to deepen the cooperation with the Arab allies in areas like missile defense, military training, counter-terrorism, and other cases, the major drive behind the attempt is to raise a force to hamper the growing weight of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.

Donald Trump may boast that he accomplished all of his campaign-time promises and so he is the most successful president to date. But a look at his foreign policy track record to control Iran makes clear that he did not do much but a couple of unilateral measures like scraping the nuclear deal, signed in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers. The fact is that Trump’s West Asia policy is running into a firm obstacle of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance. Addressing the challenge, the White House now concentrates on building an anti-Iranian consensus with economic, military, and diplomatic aspects. The Arab NATO initiative to bring the Arab allies under the umbrella of a unified bloc is also definable under this US anti-Tehran strategy.

From another aspect, encouraging the Arab partners to form their own military alliance is linked to Trump’s “America first” policy. Almost every month, Trump picks a fight against the European allies of Washington in NATO asking them to raise their share in the military alliance’s budget. The fights are part of Washington's push to cut its heavily costly commitments to the international and inter-government treaties.

During his presidential campaign speeches, Trump brazenly said that he wanted the Persian Gulf allies to pay for their protection costs. Therefore, the Arab army is, in fact, an effort by Trump to cut The US costs of securing the Arab allies.

Still, there are additional goals behind the Arab force: Expanding Iranophobia to sell more arms to the regional allies, driving out the Palestinian cause as the Muslim world’s central case, and reducing the sensitivity to the Israeli expansionism by replacing the real enemy of Arabs with the fake one.

The challenges

The plan to create Arab replica of NATO is never new to the US strategy in the region. The US administrations a couple of times took shots to form similar alliances but all of them proved shaky and at the end of the road met their doom. For example, in 2015 Washington formed what was called “Reaction Force” gathering some 40,000 forces from Egypt, Jordan, North Africa, and Persian Gulf Arab states. Its command structure very closely resembled the NATO. The Persian Gulf states funded the effort. But regional tensions, and mainly the rifts among the member states, made the project a failed one. Moreover, during Trump’s last year trip to Saudi Arabia, dozens of majorly Muslim states convened in Riyadh to form what was called “Islamic NATO.” But the agreement to form it has remained just ink on the paper. To Saudi Arabia’s frustration, which is representing the US interests in the region and set to head any joint Arab force, even the anti-Yemeni military coalition which took huge money and even bribery in 2015 to form is now falling apart. Washington’s attempt to form a 200,000-troops Arab force for deployment to northern Syria also went nowhere.

The root cause of the US plans failure rests in the disputes hitting the relations of the Arab states. The crisis rocking the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council is the major one at the present time. In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, along with Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain, severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the small emirate for what it called support for terrorism and teaming up with Iran against them. The crisis remains standing to date.

Following Friday's meeting with Pompeo and other regional peers, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that a regional alliance envisioned by the US would not work unless the issue of the Saudi-led blockade on Doha was resolved.

"This gathering is important. But we need to address the challenges among these countries," he said, adding, “The real challenge facing the US-led alliance is to solve the [Persian] Gulf crisis."

He also complained that the Persian Gulf crisis remained at a "stalemate" and that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council was currently in  "a sort of complete paralysis." 

The Qatari foreign minister further stressed that there had been "no progress" in resolving the dispute with Saudi Arabia.

But forming the alliance mainly to confront Iran is an absurd and expensive move– because Iran has never posed a threat to any of the Arab states– and itself could play as a factor endangering their security. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both among the world’s top military spenders, are stuck in a four-year war waged against Yemen, the impoverished nation with no organized army. They will very likely find it hard to persuade the smaller states like Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman to come on board a military action against Iran as they have normal ties with the Islamic Republic.

The challenges of a military alliance on the ground are much more than they seem in theory and may remain just a plan on paper.

 

