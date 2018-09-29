Strong Quakes, Tsunami Kills Dozens in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

Alwaght- Over 380 people have been killed and hundreds more were injured in the bay city of Palu in Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island after the area was hit by a series of earthquakes and a tsunami on Friday.

At least 384 people have died since Friday and authorities are warning that the death toll may substantially rise in the coming days.

More than 540 people are being treated in several local hospitals amid the massive destruction in Palu and 29 people are missing

Authorities were having difficulties coordinating rescue efforts as the 7.5 magnitude quake caused a power outage that cut communications around Palu and the nearby fishing town of Donggala, the closest to the epicentre of the quake 27 kilometers (17 miles) away.

Dramatic video footage filmed from the top floor of a parking ramp in Palu, nearly 80km from the quake's epicentre, showed waves of water bring down several buildings and inundate a large mosque.