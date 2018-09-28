US Official Rejects Netanyahu’s Anti-Iran Claims as Misleading

Alwaght- A US official rejected as “misleading” Israeli premier’s claims about existence of a secret atomic warehouse in Iran’s capital city of Tehran.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Benjamin Netanyahu showed an aerial photograph of Tehran marked with a red arrow and pointed to what he said was a previously secret warehouse holding nuclear-related material.

Netanyahu said the site contained some 15 kg (33 pounds) of radioactive material that has since been moved, and he called on the U.N. atomic agency to inspect the location immediately with Geiger counters.

An American intelligence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters Netanyahu’s accusations are “misleading”.

“First, we have known about this facility for some time, and it’s full of file cabinets and paper, not aluminum tubes for centrifuges, and second, so far as anyone knows, there is nothing in it that would allow Iran to break out of the JCPOA any faster than it otherwise could.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his baseless claims against Iran, saying Tel Aviv is in no position to level such accusations against Tehran.

“Netanyahu must explain how Israel, as the only possessor of nuclear weapons in the Middle East region, can put itself in a position to level such brazen accusations against a country whose [nuclear] program has been repeatedly declared peaceful by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Zarif told IRNA on Thursday.

Zarif said Netanyahu’s move is only aimed at deflecting attention from the fact that the Israeli regime is "the biggest threat to the Middle East" given that he stands by a nuclear weapons facility and threatens other states with atomic annihilation.

"The Tel Aviv regime will never manage to achieve anything by playing such games,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

“We have seen in recent days the extent of the US' isolation at the UN General Assembly and the Security Council as a result of the policies Netanyahu has imposed on Washington. Now imagine how isolated the Israelis themselves are when they have managed to haul the US into such isolation," Zarif stated.