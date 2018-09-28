IRGC Deputy Commander Warns US, Saudi, UAE Not Cross Iran’s Red Lines

Alwaght- Deputy Commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) threatened Saudi Arabia and the UAE with crushing response if they keep crossing Iran’s red lines.

Lieutenant Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami told Friday prayer worshipers in Tehran the two West-backed Arab kingdoms must either respect Iran’s red lines or face retaliation, Press TV reported.

The second-in-command of the IRGC referred to the recent terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, southwest of Iran, where 24 people were killed and 68 others injured.

He said those who hatched the blind plot were supported by regional elements including the nasty triangle of the US, Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia.

“Stop hatching plots against others, you’re not invincible. You are sitting in your glass palaces, and you can't withstand the blade of the Iranian nation’s revenge," he said.

"Our self-restraint is deeply rooted in our revolutionary nobility, but if you cross our red lines, we will surely cross yours. You know the storm the Iranian nation can create," he added, warning that the storm can sweep the whole region.

The commander referred to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi as the main sources of security tensions in certain parts of Iran, and warned that they would suffer a crushing response if they try to spread regional insecurity to Iran.

Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Movahed Kermani, the Friday prayers leader of Tehran, also told worshipers US and Israeli bases in the West Asia would not be safe anymore if they made the slightest mistake.

“The US and Israel would rue the day as their bases would not be safe anymore if they make the slightest mistake,” the cleric warned.

Earlier on Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Iran will severely punish those “cowardly” elements who were behind the Ahvaz terrorist attack.

“According to reports, this cowardly act has been perpetrated by the same people who are saved by Americans whenever they face a difficult situation in Iraq and Syria” and whose operations are being financed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Leader said.

Shortly after the attack, Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political adviser to Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, said the Ahvaz incident was justified and that "attacking a military target is not a terrorist act".

"Moving the battle deeper inside Iran is a declared option and will increase during the next phase,” he added.

In response to the “idiotic” remarks, Iran summoned UAE's charge d'affaires on Sunday to receive Iran’s strong protest.

"At the meeting, the Emirati charge d'affaires was warned that the blatant support for terrorist acts by an individual affiliated to the official Emirati agencies will bear responsibility for the UAE government, and indifference to it will not be acceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.